Getty Images

DeChambeau passes Phil on Ryder Cup points list

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 10:03 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau was one of about two dozen players who were fitted for a U.S. Ryder Cup team uniform this week at the Memorial, which is typical for potential players.

Thanks to his overtime victory over Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley on Sunday at Muirfield Village, DeChambeau took a giant step toward assuring himself a locker full of Team USA gear later this year in Paris.

“A little motivation,” said DeChambeau when asked about this week’s fitting. “Going in there and seeing all the clothes on you going, man, this could happen, let's go get it done.”

 DeChambeau’s victory moved him from 13th to eighth on the U.S. points list, just ahead of Phil Mickelson.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Although he’s never played on a U.S. team as a professional, DeChambeau did represent the red, white and blue in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup as an amateur.

“Every single time it was the coolest experience to be able to go represent your country and be at the forefront of that,” DeChambeau said. “To make the Ryder Cup is obviously No. 1 on my priority, if I don't do anything else this year. This is obviously pretty solid too, but I will say that to be able to represent your country would be a tremendous honor.”

Although DeChambeau’s victory moved him into the top 8 automatic qualifiers, the teams won’t be finalized until Aug. 12 and there are still three major championships remaining, which will create plenty of volatility before the teams are set.

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Bryson Dechambeau, Phil Mickelson, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Reeling Ariya Jutanugarn recovers to win U.S. Women's Open

By Associated PressJune 3, 2018, 11:52 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Ariya Jutanugarn had a huge lead, completely lost it and then prevailed on the fourth hole of a playoff to win a dramatic U.S. Women's Open on Sunday at Shoal Creek.

Jutanugarn, a 22-year-old from Thailand, made a clutch bunker shot to within a foot of the hole to save par, beating South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim, who shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to force the playoff.

Jutanugarn started the day with a four-shot lead over Australia's Sarah Jane Smith and looked like she might win easily after opening with a 4-under on the front nine to stretch her lead to seven shots.

But a triple bogey on No. 10 cut the lead to four and seemed to shake her confidence. She still had a two-shot lead with two holes remaining, but closed with back-to-back bogeys to fall into a playoff after shooting 73.

Article Tags: Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo-Joo Kim, 2018 U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Getty Images

Scott 'undecided' on U.S. Open sectional qualifier

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 9:49 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – After missing out on another chance to secure a spot in the U.S. Open, Adam Scott remains torn about whether or not he’ll make his first-ever appearance at sectional qualifying.

Scott entered the week at No. 65 in the world rankings, with the top 60 on June 11 earning exemptions to Shinneock Hills. He was in a tie for 11th through three rounds at the Memorial Tournament, but the Aussie tumbled down the standings with a 1-over 73 that included just three birdies.

Scott nearly earned an exemption last month at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but a T-9 finish moved him to 61st in the world with only the top 60 qualifying. While a top-10 finish this week likely would have given him some breathing room ahead of the final top-60 cutoff, he’s instead projected to move to No. 64 after a T-35 finish.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Scott declined an interview request following the final round, but he informed a PGA Tour media official that he remains “undecided” about whether or not he’ll tee it up in Monday’s 36-hole sectional qualifier. Scott is entered in the Columbus sectional, annually the strongest field that has the most qualifying spots available, and is slated to tee off at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday at Brookside Country Club alongside Jason Kokrak and K.H. Lee.

Ranked No. 1 in the world for 11 weeks in 2014, Scott started the year ranked No. 31 and fell as far as No. 71 last month.

Scott has played in 67 straight majors, a streak that dates back to 2001 and is second only to Sergio Garcia (72) among active players. Scott is currently in the field for the FedEx St. Jude Classic, and should he skip sectionals or fail to qualify there he would have one last chance to make the U.S. Open by moving into the OWGR top 60 with a strong performance in Memphis.

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Adam Scott, U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

DeChambeau lets emotions out in Memorial win

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 9:40 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau lists physics as a special interest, describes his current swing theory as an exploration of the anatomical limits of the body and instead of a dream foursome he rattles off a list of physicist, including Albert Einstein, he’d like to meet.

But the 24-year-old from Modesto, Calif., didn’t need a physics degree, which he has, or a big brain to do this math – 72 holes plus another two frames in overtime equaled the biggest victory of his career.

DeChambeau, who began the day with a one-stroke lead at the Memorial, didn’t have his best finish, with untimely bogeys at Nos. 14 and 18, but his unique brand of cerebral golf delivered when it mattered, with a downhill 11-footer at the second playoff hole to defeat Byeong Hun An and claim his second PGA Tour title.

But if DeChambeau – who has been dubbed in Tour circles the “mad scientist” – is more contemplative than his fellow professionals, his victory at Jack’s Place should at least give all those curious onlookers a glimpse into his emotional side.

Throughout the course of a day that was expedited by the threat of severe weather, DeChambeau’s emotions, if not all the complicated inner workings of his swing, were there for the world to see.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

He openly lamented poor shots – like his approach to the 72nd hole that sailed right and set up a three-putt bogey that led to the playoff – and confidently twirled his club when his approach to the same 18th green two playoff holes later settled 11 feet from the flag.

And finally he celebrated. He celebrated like a man with something to prove, not an equation to solve, when his walk-off birdie dropped on the 74th hole.

“That was a big celebration there,” laughed DeChambeau, who closed with a 71 for a 15-under total. “Just being able to make that 11-footer going, yes, I can do this, I can come in, clutch, when I'm not playing well, to be able to finish the job off.”

Part of that emotion was born from a desire to validate, to the world if not himself, his method of playing golf, which includes single-length clubs and a distinct approach to putting he calls “ZBL.” And part was fueled by the circumstances.

When DeChambeau set out at Muirfield Village there were nine players within five strokes of the lead, a list that included Tiger Woods, who for the first three days put on a ball-striking clinic.

Before DeChambeau even reached the first tee he had an idea of what kind of day it would be when Woods, who was playing two groups ahead of him, birdied the first hole to move to 10 under par, four strokes back.

Woods – who lead the field in strokes gained: tee to green, proximity to the hole and strokes gained: approach to the green – added another birdie at the fifth to narrow the gap even more.

Nothing went right for the five-time Memorial winner after that.

Woods finished the week 4 over par on Muirfield Village’s closing loop and for the fourth consecutive day lamented a putter that showed flashes of heating up but never really delivered.

“I just need to hit better putts. This week I didn't really have, didn't feel comfortable with my lines and my feel was a little bit off,” said Woods, who tied for 23rd after a closing 72. “But I hit it really good this week, so that's a positive going into [the U.S. Open], where ball-striking is going to be a must.”

Kyle Stanley didn’t have the same problem, rallying from five strokes down with five holes to play with birdies at four of his last five holes, a run that was only marred by a bogey at the last to finish tied with Dechambeau and An.

He wasn’t any better his second time down the 18th fairway, hitting his drive on a steep hill and advancing his next shot only 50 yards.

An, who matched DeChambeau with a par at the first extra hole, also struggled, pulling his approach well left on the second overtime hole. Although he hit his third shot to 2 feet, it wouldn’t matter. DeChambeau and science made sure of that.

Since DeChambeau joined the Tour in 2016 there have been some that have scoffed at his analytical approach to the game, those who have figured him to be too smart for his own good. But deep within that big brain – DeChambeau contends – is an artist.

“People think that all the stuff that I do is insane, it's crazy, there's a lot of variables that go along, but all we're trying to do is take the complex, which is this golf environment, and make it simple,” he explained. “Quantify it down to where I can say, all right, it's just a 155 [yard] shot. That's it.”

DeChambeau and Woods have become friends in recent months, regularly playing practice rounds together and discussing whatever golf savants discuss. For Woods, the mad scientist’s approach is more than a curiosity, it’s an appreciation.

“He is very analytical and it's his own thing,” Woods said. “You get guys that never want to know anything, like Bubba [Watson]. He just plays it straight by feel. He looks at it, hits it and doesn't know anything else. Then you get the other end of the spectrum and you have Bryson.

“This game, you can play it however you want to play it, as long as you have your own way and your own method and you're confident in what it does.”

DeChambeau explained that his method is an attempt to account for the vast number of variables a golfer will face during a round. Variables like the 7-footer for par, and victory, he faced on the 18th hole in regulation.

“It was a 7-footer, 2 1/2 percent slope, and I just said, all right, I've done this plenty of times. It's 3 1/2 inches up the straight putt and for me that's about 2 inches out on the right,” he explained.

Make no mistake, DeChambeau is a scientist, but maybe he’s not as mad as many think.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Stanley undone by a tree on the 18th hole

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 9:27 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Kyle Stanley’s late bid to snatch a victory at the Memorial Tournament didn’t survive an ill-fated collision with a tree lining the 18th fairway.

Although Stanley started the final round one shot off the lead, he made a costly double bogey on No. 12 and was five behind Bryson DeChambeau standing on the 14th tee. But after reeling off four straight birdies on Nos. 14-17, he headed to the final tee box in a tie for the lead at 16 under.

Stanley’s drive drifted down the right hand side, but it caromed off a tree and kicked all the way across the fairway into thick rough down the left. With the pin tucked far on the left side, he had no choice but to pitch out into the fairway en route to a closing bogey.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

“For whatever reason, every time I’m in the rough this week, we were pitching out, so it was a little frustrating,” Stanley said. “The drive really wasn’t that bad of a shot, so a bad break for it to end up where it did.”

Stanley earned a reprieve when DeChambeau also bogeyed the final hole, creating a three-way playoff at 15 under that also included Byeong-Hun An. But Stanley’s fortunes didn’t improve in overtime, as another errant tee shot found more thick rough near the face of a bunker and he advanced his second shot only a few yards.

While his par pitch from the rough short of the green rattled the flagstick, it didn’t drop. Stanley was eliminated with a bogey, and DeChambeau went on to win on the second extra hole.

“In the playoff, if that ball ends up – poor tee shot - but if it ends up a couple of feet right of where it did, there’s not much rough over there and I would have had a decent angle,” Stanley said. “So a bit of a bad break there. But that’s golf. It happens, and you just move on.”

Article Tags: Kyle Stanley, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.