During last month’s Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau was spotted using a type of compass to mark hole locations in his greens book.
After consulting with the USGA, the PGA Tour initially ruled that DeChambeau could continue using it because the Rules of Golf do not address its use, but this week the USGA informed players they had reversed that decision.
“The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf,” according to a statement sent to players. “It is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’”
Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos
Although he declined to comment on this week’s ruling, DeChambeau told reporters at the Travelers Championship that he used the device to more accurately determine hole locations.
“I’m figuring out the true pin locations,” DeChambeau said. “The pin locations are just a little bit off every once in a while, and so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot. And that’s it.”
This isn’t the first time DeChambeau has been involved in a rules decision. In 2017, the USGA ruled that a sidesaddle-style putter DeChambeau had been using was non-conforming.