Diaz fires 5-under 66 with son on the bag

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 7:35 pm

With a new baby boom hitting the LPGA, Laura Diaz showed all the new mothers and moms-to-be how to do it Friday at the ShopRite Classic.

Diaz, 43, a two-time LPGA winner who is a part-time player now, took the early lead in the morning wave with a 5-under-par 66. She did so with her 12-year-old son, Cooper, on her bag as caddie in her first start this year.

“It’s more special because I have my son with me,” Diaz said. “It’s a calming influence. I spent more time worrying about him.”

It was the lowest round Diaz has posted in four years on tour, but she hasn’t been a full-time player since 2015. This is just her eighth start in the last three seasons. She gave up full-time tour life to become a full-time mom. She also has an 8-year-old daughter, Lilly.

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t want to play 20 to 25 tournaments a year and be on the road,” Diaz said last year.

Moms are making a comeback on tour.

Stacy Lewis, who is playing the ShopRite Classic outside Atlantic City, N.J., this week, is four months pregnant. Suzann Pettersen is due later this fall. Gerina Piller just gave birth to her first child, as did Sydnee Michaels late last year.

Diaz makes her home in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she is an assistant coach for her son’s JV golf team and where she has done volunteer coaching at her Wake Forest alma mater.

Diaz won both her LPGA titles in 2002. She made it into the field this week through the LPGA winners category.

This is the first time Cooper caddied in an LPGA event. Mom said he did a terrific job, except for remembering to clean her ball.

“Room for improvement,” Diaz said. “I just spit on it all day.”

Ko one shot back after opening 67

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 11:41 pm

Lydia Ko joined the party in what could be a wild weekend on the outskirts of Atlantic City, N.J.

Ko shot a 4-under-par 67 to climb onto a jam-packed leaderboard Friday at the ShopRite Classic.

Half the field enters the weekend appearing to have a chance to win, including Laura Diaz, a 43-year-old full-time mom and part-time player who moved into a share of the lead with her 12-year-old son, Cooper, as her caddie.

Diaz, Anna Nordqvist and Celine Herbin shot 66s.

A staggering 27 players are within two shots of their lead, with 48 players within three.

Ko ended a 21-month winless spell claiming the title at the Mediheal Championship in April. Now, she’s in position to make a run at winning for the second time in her last four starts.

“I played pretty solid,” Ko said. “Gave myself a lot of looks for birdies.”

As a 54-hole event, there’s a heightened sense of urgency to get in position to win in the first round.

“You do, obviously, want to play solid, because there are less chances to catch up if you are a little behind,” Ko said.

Diaz is a two-time LPGA winner looking for her first victory in 16 years, but she said she has “no expectations” making her first start of the year, and just her eighth start in the last three years. She’s more interested in making it a great memory with her son caddying for her.

“It’s more special because I have my son with me,” Diaz said.

Nordqvist may have a logjam behind her, but she’s a formidable front runner, especially at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She won the title there in 2015 and ’16.

“I have a lot of good memories here,” Nordqvist said. “It’s a place that makes me happy.”

Herbin is seeking to break through and win her first title.

Nordqvist continues impressive run at ShopRite

By Associated PressJune 8, 2018, 11:31 pm

GALLOWAY, N.J. – Two-time champion Anna Nordqvist shot a 5-under 66 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Laura Diaz and Celine Herbin in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Nordqvist won the 54-hole event in 2015 and 2016 on Stockton Seaview's Bay Course and finished second last year. Teeing off Friday in the afternoon when the wind was stronger, the 30-year-old Swede closed her bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 ninth.

The 43-year-old Diaz made the field as an alternate. She played in the morning when the greens were smoother and the wind more benign.

Herbin birdied the final two holes.

Lydia Ko, In-Gee Chun and ANA Inspiration winner Pernilla Lindberg were at 67 with Sandra Gal, Su Oh, Beatriz Recari, Amy Yang and Wayne, New Jersey native Marina Alex. Defending champion I.K. Kim had a 68.

Shanshan Feng, at No. 4 the top-ranked player in the field, shot 69.

Leona Maguire, the former Duke star from Ireland, had a 69 in pro debut.

Langer returns from break, leads with 64

By Associated PressJune 8, 2018, 11:10 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa – Bernhard Langer returned for a three-week break to shoot an 8-under 64 and take the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.

Langer closed the bogey-free round with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th at Wakonda Club. The 60-year-old German star took the brief break in part to attend his son's high school graduation.

Glen Day and Woody Austin were a stroke back, and defending champion Brandt Jobe was at 66 with Jerry Kelly, Tom Lehman and Doug Garwood.

Snedeker on 62: 'I’m not losing my mind'

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 10:18 pm

Brandt Snedeker said his 8-under-par 62 Friday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic was good for his mental health.

“I’m not losing my mind,” Snedeker said.

In a frustrating season trying to regain form lost after missing half of last year with a sternum injury, Snedeker said he needed to post a score to confirm what he believed, that he is on the right track.

“I know I’ve put the work in, but until you start seeing results, you start questioning what you’re doing,” he said. “You start questioning everything about yourself.

“You need to see these positive days, where it’s `OK, I am doing the right stuff, and it’s coming around. I’m not losing my mind.’”

Snedeker moved three shots behind Dustin Johnson going into the weekend.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Snedeker said.

Halfway through last year, Snedeker left the Tour with a painful injury to the joint between his upper and lower sternum. He was out five months before returning in November. Finding his best form has been slower going than he imagined.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work the last couple months and haven’t seen any results,” Snedeker said.

Snedeker’s last top-10 finish came one year ago, at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. He was No. 32 in the world rankings back then. He’s No. 92 today, having missed three of his last four cuts.

“I kind of came out today with a fresh mindset,” Snedeker said. “I said, `I know I’m playing good. I just have to get out of my own way.’”

Snedeker did that in a round of eight birdies and no bogeys. His usually trusty putter was hot again. He took just 22 putts.

“To have a round like this validates what I’ve been working on,” Snedeker said.

