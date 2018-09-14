Getty Images

Emotional Lexi fights back tears after Evian missed cut

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 6:23 pm

Lexi Thompson lined up her final putt through tears Friday at the Evian Championship.

After stubbing a chip that barely traveled 6 inches at the 18th hole and making bogey, she signed for a 4-over-par 75 to miss her second cut in three starts.

She wiped away more tears standing next to her caddie as fellow competitors putted out.

It was Thompson’s first missed cut in a major in five years, since she failed to make the weekend playing at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at St. Andrews.

It was a troubling closing scene at Evian for the highest ranked American in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, coming in the wake of the heartfelt manner in which she publicly shared her reasons for skipping the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

After taking a month’s break this summer, she confided her struggles to media in Indianapolis in her return to the tour. She said she struggled to be strong and “hide” the emotional pain she felt dealing with so many difficult challenges while in the public spotlight last year. She said it took a toll.

“You can only stay strong for so long and hide it,” Thompson said at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. “I think it just kind of all hit me coming into this year.”

Thompson, 23, also shared how she sought the help of therapists while away, how she’s trying to build a life that isn’t all about golf.

“I’m not a robot out here,” Thompson said. “I need to have a life.”

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

LPGA Hall of Famer Judy Rankin was in the analyst’s role and on air for Golf Channel when Thompson finished Friday. She watched Thompson struggle with her emotions.

“I just feel like her nervous system is really on edge, and it’s a very hard way to play golf,” Rankin said in the telecast.

Last year might have been the best and worst of Thompson’s career. She endured a wave of emotional highs and lows.

At the start of 2017, she lost the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being controversially hit with a four-shot penalty in the final round. She watched her mother wage a second battle with cancer, and she dealt with the death of a grandmother.

At year’s end, Thompson missed a short putt that could have led to her ascending to Rolex world No. 1 for the first time and being named Rolex Player of the Year. Amid all of that, she won twice and finished second six times, prompting the Golf Writers Association of America to name her the Female Player of the Year. She also won the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for low scoring average.

Thompson is winless this year.

“I think there is a buildup of a whole lot of things that we are not privy to,” Rankin said. “It’s enough to know she has said there are all kinds of things going on. She is such a talented player and fighting the game this year.”

Article Tags: 2018 Evian Championship, Lexi Thompson

Trending

Getty Images

Wu Ashun (66) builds three-shot lead at KLM Open

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 6:44 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Wu Ashun of China birdied his first two holes Friday to set up a 5-under 66 and take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KLM Open.

Ashun's round followed a bogey-free 64 on Thursday and put him ahead of Englishman Jonathan Thomson, who had 10 birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 36-hole total of 133 at The Dutch in Spijk.

Thomson reeled off seven birdies as he started on the back nine to match the lowest nine-hole score of the European Tour season, level with the 28 shot by Suttijet Kooratanapisan's at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

David Drysdale of Scotland and Ashun's countryman Haotong Li were tied for third on 8-under, one shot behind Thomson.

Article Tags: Wu Ashun

Trending

Getty Images

Torres co-leads Evian as Lexi, S.H. Park miss cut

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 5:40 pm

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France - LPGA rookie Maria Torres shared the four-way lead Friday after two rounds in her second major tournament. Top-ranked, two-time major winner Sung Hyun Park has the weekend off.

Torres, the first Puerto Rican to earn an LPGA Tour card, shot a 2-under 69 before Amy Olson (65), Mo Martin (66) and Mi Hyang Lee (66) matched her 8-under 134 total.

''It's something new and it's exciting (to lead),'' said the 23-year-old Torres, who is ranked No. 184. She missed the cut at 10 over in her only previous major, the Women's PGA Championship won in July by the South Korean world No. 1.

Park (71) started and finished play Friday at 6 over at the sun-soaked Evian Resort Golf Club and missed the cut by three shots.

Olson had seven birdies and secured a share of the lead with an 18-foot par-saving putt on the 18th.

''That was huge,'' said the 26-year-old North Dakota native, whose career-best finish in a major is tied for ninth at the ANA Inspiration this season. ''Seeing it drop, that's a lot of confidence going into tomorrow.''

Olson's working week in France meant she needed a replacement to bake cookies for the Indiana State linebackers coached by her husband, Grant. The Sycamores play Saturday at Eastern Illinois.

''The head coach's wife made them for the linebackers this week,'' Olson said. ''She got me covered.''

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Lee made an eagle at her final hole, the par-5 ninth, to be the highest ranked co-leader, at No. 59. The South Korean's two career LPGA wins are more than the other three combined, though Martin won the 2014 Women's British Open.

One shot back, Carlota Ciganda of Spain carded 70 to follow a 65 that only Torres equaled Thursday.

A seven-woman group at 6 under included Georgia Hall (68), last month's Women's British Open champion, plus former major winners Brooke Henderson (69) and So Yeon Ryu (69).

Austin Ernst (70) is also two shots back, completing her round minutes before Hurricane Florence made landfall close to her home state South Carolina.

''I've checked the weather app every day and talked to my family back home,'' said the Seneca native. ''It's more flooding (risk) where I am. Let's see what happens.''

American amateur Rachel Heck, who is only 16 years old, safely made the cut at her second major. A 73 got her to 1 over.

The top-ranked American, world No. 5 Lexi Thompson, was in tears on the 18th green and missed the cut by one stroke. She swiped her club in frustration after a scuffed chip that led to a bogey-5 and a round of 75. The 2014 ANA Inspiration winner had also dropped a shot at the 17th.

Article Tags: Maria Torres, 2018 Evian Championship, Lexi Thompson

Trending

Getty Images

Cut Line: Say bye-bye to 'bye' week

By Rex HoggardSeptember 14, 2018, 4:41 pm

There’s no cut this week as the PGA Tour endures its annual playoff intermission, but there’s still plenty to cover in what will be the final “bye”-week edition of Cut Line.

Made Cut

The envelope, please. This was a foregone conclusion for some time, but with just a single playoff event remaining it’s time to end the pretense and ship the Jack Nicklaus Award to Brooks Koepka, the only two-time major winner on Tour this season.

Just as clear is the race for the Rookie of the Year Award. Aaron Wise won the AT&T Byron Nelson in May and is the only rookie to qualify for the Tour Championship (he's 21st on the points list). Austin Cook also won this season (RSM Classic), but failed to qualify for the finale.

Voting begins after the Tour Championship and concludes on Oct. 1, but the Tour may want to save the postage and just call this race now.

Bye “bye” week. This will be the final year for what has turned into an awkward lull in the Tour lineup.

This week’s “bye” on the schedule following three consecutive playoff events was built in originally to give players a breather before the final postseason stop but has become the victim of the circuit’s move starting next year to finish before Labor Day weekend and just three playoff events.

In theory, the bye week made sense considering the top players rarely played four consecutive weeks, but the pause evolved into a momentum-killer for an organization trying desperately to keep fans engaged during a busy part of the sports calendar.

Everybody loves a week off, but as Phil Mickelson explained, when it comes to golf’s postseason, less really is more.

“Since Day 1, years before it started, I was hopeful it would only be three, because it's easy to go one, two, three, play three events. It's hard to play four,” Mickelson said earlier this month. “So we are taking five weeks to play four as opposed to just three weeks. I think it's a great thing.”

Keeping it simple. The USGA and R&A announced this week that more than 30 changes to the Rules of Golf will be implemented on Jan. 1.

Among the changes are new procedures for dropping the ball when taking relief, the elimination or reduction of several penalties, relaxed putting green and bunker rules, and rules that encourage improved pace of play.

Although Cut Line will stop short of claiming that golf’s rulebook is now simple, it’s certainly been simplified and that’s a start.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Short-sighted. For the first time in Jordan Spieth’s professional career he did not qualify for next week’s Tour Championship. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the 11-time PGA Tour winner also finds himself in violation of the circuit’s strength-of-field requirement.

Under the rule that began last season players are required to add an event they hadn’t played in the last four seasons if they didn’t play in at least 25 events in the previous or current season. Spieth will finish with 23 starts (24 counting the Ryder Cup) and did not add a new event to his schedule.

“I obviously accept whatever fine it is and move on and try and add one every year, but it's kind of tough,” said Spieth, who is now subject to a “major penalty” in excess of $20,000 or even suspension, although that seems highly unlikely.

Here’s the rub. Spieth played 23 events, which is actually more than the average (22.2) for the 30 players who did qualify for East Lake. Nor does the policy apply to veteran (over 45) or life members, like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. This is likely the root of Spieth’s frustration and will certainly make next year interesting when Spieth ascends to the Tour’s policy board for his three-year term.

Tweet of the week: @maxhoma23 (Max Homa) “While walking off the 18th tee today [at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship], nearing the end of a pretty difficult/breezy day, my caddy said that if golf were easy it wouldn’t be fun. It was a deep and philosophical comment. I wanted to punch him.”

The next week Homa finished tied for sixth at the DAP Championship to secure his Tour card. Good for Homa, even better for the Tour’s social media profile.

Missed Cut

Going the distance. The distance debate has predictably heated up as the Tour inches toward a new season and proponents of potential equipment rollbacks have started crunching the numbers.

Some have pointed out that Rory McIlroy is on the verge of becoming the first player to average over 320 yards off the tee and that the Tour average (296 yards) has increased by about 4 yards this season.

There is no question golf needs to address the distance gains, at least at the highest level, but perspective and facts need to be a part of this debate. First, McIlroy won’t become the first player to average over 320 yards off the tee. Hank Kuehne did it in 2003 (321.4-yard average) and the conversation needs to go well beyond equipment’s role in the increases.

“Every professional sport, it doesn't matter, guys continue to get better, that's just the way it goes. And I don't see why everyone has such an issue with that,” Chris Kirk said earlier this month at TPC Boston.

The athletes who play the Tour are now bigger and stronger and their training has intensified to maximize how far they hit the golf ball. Unless golf’s rule makers intend to outlaw gyms and trainers, this has the potential to become an arms race that can’t be won.

Article Tags: Cut Line, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

Trending

Getty Images

Hall looking to make LPGA history with another major

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 3:59 pm

Georgia Hall is looking to move into rarified air at the Evian Championship.

She is setting up a weekend run at joining Se Ri Pak as the only LPGA rookies to win back-to-back majors since the tour’s inaugural season in 1950, when Babe Zaharias won all three majors staged that year.

Hall, 22, is also looking to join Pak and In Gee Chun as the only players to claim major championships as their first two LPGA titles.

Rolex Women's World Rankings

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

With another 3-under-par 68 Friday, Hall tied for sixth at Evian Resort Golf Club, just two shots off the lead. She won the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

“I want to be leading, but as long as I'm kind of up there on the final day, then I think 18 holes is a lot of golf,” Hall said.

Hall trails Jin Young Ko in the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year race by 308 points. There are double points up for grabs this week, making a victory at Evian worth 300 points.

Spain’s Azahara Munoz is the last European to win rookie of the year (2010).

Article Tags: Georgia Hall, 2018 Evian Championship, Se Ri Pak

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.