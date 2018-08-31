Getty Images

Former pitcher Mulder to play Safeway on sponsor invite

By Will GrayAugust 31, 2018, 3:14 pm

Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder will become the latest athlete from another sport to try his hand at professional golf when he tees it up at the season-opening Safeway Open in October.

Mulder, 41, pitched in the majors from 2000 to 2008, playing for both the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals while making two all-star appearances. Since retiring from baseball he has become a scratch handicap, winning the American Century Championship celebrity event three times from 2015-17 before finishing second this year to Tony Romo.

Tournament officials announced this week that Mulder will receive a sponsor invite to the Oct. 4-7 event at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, Calif., joining a field that is expected to include Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker and two-time defending champ Brendan Steele.

"Mark has a deep connection with the sports community in the Bay Area, and he's got some serious game on the course, too," Lagardere Sports executive vice president Jeff Sanders said at the tournament's media day. "We know the A's fans will be out here supporting him and it will be fun to watch as he tests his game against PGA Tour players and Silverado's North Course."

Sponsor invites were also announced for former major winners and current PGA Tour Champions players John Daly and Fred Couples.

Mulder's invitation comes on the heels of Romo's PGA Tour debut in March, when he shot 77-82 en route to a last-place finish at the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship. Current NBA superstar Stephen Curry has missed the cut each of the last two years at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, including rounds of 71-86 earlier this month.

Tiger Tracker: Dell Technologies Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 31, 2018, 12:00 pm

Tiger Woods is a past winner at TPC Boston. We're tracking him in the second FedExCup Playoffs event, the Dell Technologies Championship.

Henderson (64) two behind Alex in Portland

By Associated PressAugust 31, 2018, 1:29 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Marina Alex matched the course record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland Classic.

With Stacy Lewis unable to defend her title as she prepares for the birth of her first child, Alex is using her friend's caddie, Travis Wilson, at Columbia Edgewater.

''It's been a blast,'' Alex said. ''The timing was great. He wanted to work a couple more events before the season ended and I was looking. Trav is awesome. So much fun, really lighthearted.''

They had a lot of fun Thursday morning on the tree-lined layout.

''The course is in perfect shape,'' Alex said. ''So, if you're hitting your lines, you're going to make a ton of putts. ... I'm going to have to come out and make as many birdies as I can the next three days.''

Winless on the tour, the 28-year-old former Vanderbilt player birdied the last four holes and five of the last six in a back-nine 30.

Full-field scores from the Cambia Portland Classic

''Got my ball-striking together and it was awesome,'' Alex said.

Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner, birdied five of the last six holes for a 64. The 20-year-old Canadian star is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

''I could see the scores were really low today, so I wanted to go low on the back nine,'' Henderson said. ''And I was able to get five birdies. I'm really happy with this round.''

Lee closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. The Australian birdied her first five holes and six of the first seven.

''I think it was a combination of everything,'' Lee said. ''Most of the day I struck it pretty well with my iron shots. I had pretty good control of the yardages and I hit some solid putts.''

Robynn Ree was at 65 after a closing bogey. After a last-minute putter change, the 21-year-old former Southern California player played the first 10 holes in 7 under. She had 10 birdies - five in a row on Nos. 2-6 - and two bogeys.

''I was like maybe I'll get the new putter vibes,'' Ree said. ''Luckily, that worked out today and my shots were so much better. I was really fortunate that I was hitting well and putting well.''

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall matched Su Oh at 66.

''It's an amazing golf course,'' Hall said. ''It's in great condition.''

Anna Nordqvist, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and Mariah Stackhouse topped the group at 67.

Lexi Thompson eagled the par-5 seventh in a 68. She missed the cut last week in Canada after tying for 12th in Indianapolis following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue.

Inbee Park, playing for the first time since the Women's British Open, opened with a 69 playing alongside Thompson and Shanshan Feng (72).

Karen Stupples had a 69 in her first tour start in more than two years. The 45-year-old English player is a commentator for Golf Channel.

''I was pretty nervous,'' Stupples said. ''I started to get nervous last night. But managed just to play and have fun with it today. It was really fun, actually. I enjoyed it and the challenge. One-under par, that was pretty good. It was way above my expectations.''

Ryder Cup hopefuls off to slow starts in Denmark

By Associated PressAugust 31, 2018, 12:59 am

AARHUS, Denmark – Eddie Pepperell shot a 2-under 70 in the first round of the Made In Denmark tournament on Thursday to make the best start of the three players bidding to secure the final qualifying spot in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Pepperell, who needs to win the event to stand a chance of moving into the automatic qualification places, was playing in the same group as European captain Thomas Bjorn and ended the day six strokes off leader Jonathan Thomson of England at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club.

''It is probably more an inspiration, I wouldn't say a distraction,'' Pepperell said. ''I don't think it's affected my score today and I don't think it will affect my score moving forward, for the good or for the bad.''

Thorbjorn Olesen and Matthew Fitzpatrick are the other two players battling for the last spot in the European team via the World Points list and neither broke par.

Full-field scores from the Made in Demark

Olesen was 4-over after 6 holes but fought back for a 73. The Dane teed off knowing a top-seven finish would guarantee him a place in Bjorn's team.

''I was a bit nervous on the first tee,'' Olesen said, ''but other than that I felt good out there.''

Fitzpatrick had three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 72. The Englishman will jump ahead of Olesen with a win, provided Olesen finishes outside the top seven.

Olesen and Pepperell would be Ryder Cup rookies. Fitzpatrick made his debut in Europe's loss to the Americans at Hazeltine in 2016.

Thomson made nine birdies in his 64, which was his career-best score on the European Tour. He led by two shots from a group of six players - Matt Baldwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lucas Bjerregaard, Josh Geary, Hunter Stewart and Brett Rumford.

Robert Karlsson, a Ryder Cup vice captain playing in the same group as Fitzpatrick, became the 11th player in history to reach 600 appearances on the European Tour.

Sharp's golf bag raises $19,000 for charity

By Randall MellAugust 31, 2018, 12:24 am

Alena Sharp grinded out an even-par round Thursday at the Cambia Portland Classic, but she couldn’t have left Columbia Edgewater Country Club feeling better if she were atop the leaderboard.

Sharp was teary-eyed reading a text on her cell phone after the round, when she learned her act of kindness at the CP Women’s Open last week won something special for a still grieving Canadian community.

A hockey player growing up in Canada, Sharp wanted to help Humboldt, a city in Saskatchewan devastated last April when a semitrailer truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey league team bus. Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 others injured.

Full-field scores from the Cambia Portland Classic

Sharp paid tribute to the Broncos playing in Saskatchewan last week, carrying a golf bag with the team logo and colors on it. She scribbled “16” on her golf balls.

The bag attracted so much attention, it was put up for charity auction this week. Sharp learned Thursday that the bag raised $19,000 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, with the proceeds going to help purchase a much needed isolette machine for Humboldt Hospital. It’s an incubator used to treat premature newborns.

“It made me cry and gave me goosebumps,” Sharp said upon hearing what the bag won for Humboldt. “Just unbelievable. I was at a loss for words. And so happy that we could raise that much money in awareness. And be able to give it back to the Humboldt children. That's just something that's made my year, really.”

