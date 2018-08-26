Getty Images

Hatton cures his putting woes - for $172

By Rex HoggardAugust 26, 2018, 5:36 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – About 2 ½ miles from Ridgewood Country Club is a Golf Galaxy store. After a third-round 73 that included 34 putts and sent him tumbling down the leaderboard, Tyrrell Hatton wasted no time getting there. The Englishman needed something new on the greens.

“Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent,” Hatton tweeted following a final-round 64 that moved him into the top 20 at the playoff opener. “Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic! -7 64 to finish the week. Onto Boston!”

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Hatton, who is sponsored by Ping, purchased a Ping Sigma G Darby putter for $149, along with a new cord grip for $12.99. He needed just 27 putts on Sunday at Ridgewood and gained 3.014 in strokes gained: putting, the first time all week he’s picked up shots with his putting.

Maybe the most interesting part of the purchase was when he paid for the new putter. According to the receipt, the purchase was made at 4:59 p.m. (ET), less than two hours after he’d finished his round.

Article Tags: 2018 The Northern Trust, Tyrrell Hatton

Trending

Getty Images

Woods doing just fine without a swing coach

By Rex HoggardAugust 26, 2018, 7:21 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Tiger Woods officially split with swing coach Chris Como last December, although the two hadn’t worked together for months following the 14-time major champion’s fusion surgery on his lower back in April 2017, and he’s been flying solo ever since.

Woods played a full PGA Tour schedule for the first time since 2013 and had a chance to win the year’s final two majors late into the final round. Even his week at The Northern Trust, which ended on Sunday with a final-round 70, was less about his ball-striking, he ranked 10th for the week in strokes gained: tee to green and third in strokes gained: approach the green, than it was a poor putting week.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Woods, who needed 28 putts on both Saturday and Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, endorsed the idea that he’s pleased with his swing at the moment when asked if he’s still comfortable not having a swing coach.

“I am. I don't have a coach at the moment. I'm looking at a lot of replay and video or just analyzing what I do,” he said. “I'm going about doing this on my own this entire year, and basically, since my back was fused.”

Woods has worked with four swing coaches during his professional career - Butch Harmon, Hank Haney, Sean Foley and Como.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Northern Trust

Trending

Getty Images

No Ryder for Rafa? He'll likely need a pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 26, 2018, 6:00 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. –Rafa Cabrera Bello had just signed for a closing 68 at The Northern Trust and his tie for 63rd likely put an end to his hopes of qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team. Or maybe not.

Cabrera Bello began the week just outside the qutomatic qualifying cutoff, and he won’t move up on the world points list following his finish at the first playoff stop, the final qualifying event on the PGA Tour.

Because of the Labor Day (Monday) finish at next week’s Dell Technologies Championship, those points will not count toward the European world list, which means the only chance the Spaniard would have to qualify would be to play next week’s European Tour event in Denmark.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“I spoke with [European captain Thomas Bjorn] early Monday asking him advice about scheduling and his recommendation was just play this week and play as good as a I can and then we’ll see,” Cabrera Bello said.

Currently projected 58th in the FedExCup points race, Cabrera Bello is qualified and committed to play next week’s Tour event at TPC Boston, but if he decided to chase a Ryder Cup spot, he could fall out of the FedExCup top 70 and not advance to the third playoff tournament.

Asked following his final round at Ridgewood if he planned to play in Denmark next week, Cabrera Bello suggested he would not. “No I haven’t [made a decision]. I don’t think I’ll play,” he said.

Article Tags: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 2018 Northern Trust, 2018 Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn

Trending

Getty Images

Pavan rallies past Harrington to win Czech Masters

By Associated PressAugust 26, 2018, 3:50 pm

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic - Andrea Pavan produced a strong finish on the way to a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Czech Masters for his maiden European Tour title.

Sharing the overnight lead with three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, the Italian was two strokes off the pace when he birdied the par-4 14th to reduce Harrington's advantage to one shot and jumped into the lead with another birdie on the par-3 16th after the Irishman dropped a shot on No. 15.

Pavan then birdied No. 17 to close at 22-under 266 for a two-stroke victory over Harrington at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Full-field scores from the D+D Real Czech Masters

Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, was chasing his first European Tour win since the 2016 Portugal Masters.

Gavin Green of Malaysia shot a 69 for his second top-three finish, three shots behind Harrington while Lee Slattery (68) of England and Scott Jamieson (70) of Scotland were tied for fourth another two strokes back.

Ryder Cup hopefuls, Belgium's Thomas Pieters and England's Eddie Pepperell, were tied for ninth, 10 shots back after carding 71s.

Pepperell needed a win to move into an automatic qualifying place for the Ryder Cup with one event left after this week. Pieters is hoping for a wild card from captain Thomas Bjorn.

Article Tags: Andrea Pavan, Padraig Harrington, 2018 D+D Real Czech Masters

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: The Northern Trust

By Tiger TrackerAugust 26, 2018, 2:00 pm

Tiger Woods capped off his first postseason event in five years with a final-round 70 Sunday at The Northern Trust. We tracked it.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 The Northern Trust

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.