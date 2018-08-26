PARAMUS, N.J. – About 2 ½ miles from Ridgewood Country Club is a Golf Galaxy store. After a third-round 73 that included 34 putts and sent him tumbling down the leaderboard, Tyrrell Hatton wasted no time getting there. The Englishman needed something new on the greens.

“Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent,” Hatton tweeted following a final-round 64 that moved him into the top 20 at the playoff opener. “Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic! -7 64 to finish the week. Onto Boston!”

Hatton, who is sponsored by Ping, purchased a Ping Sigma G Darby putter for $149, along with a new cord grip for $12.99. He needed just 27 putts on Sunday at Ridgewood and gained 3.014 in strokes gained: putting, the first time all week he’s picked up shots with his putting.

Maybe the most interesting part of the purchase was when he paid for the new putter. According to the receipt, the purchase was made at 4:59 p.m. (ET), less than two hours after he’d finished his round.