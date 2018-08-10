Getty Images

Koepka adds a 63 to his major-championship resume

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 6:54 pm

ST. LOUIS – Brooks Koepka has been on an impressive major championship run the last 14 months having won back-to-back U.S. Opens and posting top-15 finishes at the 2016 Open Championship and PGA Championship. On Friday at Bellerive he had a chance to add to that legacy.

Koepka’s 20-footer on the ninth hole, his 18th hole of the day, caught the lip of the cup and raced away. The American finished with a 63, matching the single-round record for the PGA Championship.

 “I just was trying to make the thing and I really thought I made it,” said Koepka, who was alone in third place when he completed his round. “My caddie [Ricky Elliott] said something walking off on 18. I didn't even think of it. I've been so in the zone you don't know where you are or where you're at.”

It’s part of an impressive turnaround for Koepka this week after he started 2 over through his first 10 holes on Thursday. Since then he’s been bogey-free and vaulted up the leaderboard with three consecutive birdies to start his back nine on Day 2.

Koepka became the 15th player to shoot 63 at the PGA, the last being Robert Streb at the 2017 championship at Quail Hollow. Koepka was matched about an hour later when Charl Schwartzel also finished his day with a 63.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Koepka said.

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 10, 2018, 7:50 pm

Following an even-par 70, Tiger Woods is back in action for Round 2 of the 100th PGA Championship. We're tracking him at Bellerive.

Watch: DJ nearly hit by ball in backswing, still makes birdie

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 7:20 pm

ST. LOUIS – They say nothing bothers Dustin Johnson. Hard to argue that after watching him birdie the par-3 third hole Friday at the PGA Championship.

Johnson, who began on the back nine at Bellerive, was in the process of hitting his tee shot on his 12th hole of the day when a ball flew onto the tee box and nearly hit him during his backswing.

DJ never flinched.

He hit his tee shot to 11 feet and then made the putt for birdie.

For good measure, he birdied the next hole, too. In fact, he birdied five of his final seven holes for a 4-under 66 to finish within three of the lead.

Asked about the incident after his round, DJ was typically nonchalant.

"It was a drive off No. 11," he said. "Someone blocked it out to the right and it was just happened to land like right in my downswing, so. But I made birdie, so it's all right. It's OK."

That someone happened to be Jorge Campillo, who struggled through two days and exited the golf course Friday in dead last at 12 over par.

"It went so far right and it hit some kind of rock in the base of the water," Campillo said, referencing the pond that separates the driveable par-4 11th from the third tee box. "It was the worst tee shot of the week."

Still, Johnson made birdie and Campillo went on to save his par at 11 from next to the third tee box.

"I was there on the tee in the rough, and it’s an easy shot from there, I guess," Campillo added. "It was kind of embarrassing, but at least I made a good up and down."

Nick Menta and Ryan Lavner contributed to this story.

Kisner (64) once again in the hunt at PGA

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 7:08 pm

ST. LOUIS – Kevin Kisner is naturally aggressive, so when he arrived at the 72nd hole at last year’s PGA Championship two strokes off the lead he never considered playing the percentages.

Kisner took dead aim at the flag from 209 yards, slightly pulled his approach shot and found the creek that meanders down the left side of the green on his way to a closing double bogey-6. He finished tied for seventh, four strokes behind eventual champion Justin Thomas.

“Try to keep it out of the water,” Kisner smiled on Friday at Bellerive when asked if there were any lessons he could take from last year’s championship into this year’s PGA. “No. It's golf, man, that's all I've ever done. I won everywhere I have ever been, if I shoot the lowest score, I win.”

Kisner is once again in the hunt at the PGA following a second-round 64 at Bellerive that moved him to 9 under par, just one stroke off the lead held by Gary Woodland.

Although Kisner’s outlook is always refreshingly straightforward, there are lessons from the 2017 PGA, as well as last month’s Open Championship where he finished runner-up, that he has put to use.

“We learned we needed to tighten some things up,” Kisner’s swing coach John Tillery said. “Everything gets amped up at a major. And he also does a better job preparing in practice rounds and understands things better about his golf swing.”

Spieth (66) frustrated Bellerive isn't more difficult

By Nick MentaAugust 10, 2018, 6:28 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Spieth says his main issue with Bellerive is that it just isn't hard enough.

The three-time major champion battled back from an opening 71 with a bogey-free 66 to move to 3 under par for the week, seven shots off the lead held by Gary Woodland midway through the second round.

Addressing reporters Friday, Spieth was asked for his general thoughts on the golf course after two days. High temperatures, humidity and some rain have Bellerive playing sigificantly softer than your average major championship venue. Those factors also have Spieth feeling "frustrated."

"A little frustrated at this place in general," he said. "It's tough to come to a venue with bent grass greens and this kind of weather. This course would be phenomenal, and probably is phenomenal, if it's not playing so soft. And it's not the rain that came on Tuesday, it was like that on Monday.

"So you can just, you just fire in and you get away with more, like you don't have to be as precise. That's frustrating in a major championship because typically what it does is you don't really have to be as precise on and around the greens. That's frustrating to me because I feel like that's an advantage that I have.

"So personally I would prefer more difficult and firmer faster conditions on the greens."

Spieth also said he's currently reworking his setup and his takeaway after spending two months earlier this year working on something that he later realized wasn't helping. He is trying to find his way back to the proper positions, but says he spent enough time "nailing in the wrong thing" that the correct mechanics now feel foreign, making it tough for him to trust his swing.

In describing that dynamic, Spieth mentioned the drive he lost in the creek on 17 Friday. Although he went on to save his par, he now feels like he's given two strokes back to the field on that hole, after dropping a shot there in Round 1.

Spieth is aware Bellerive's width has benefitted him off the tee, but he'd still rather have this place more springy than spongy.

"I would have shot a much higher score yesterday, given you got to be in the fairways in order to hold greens where they need to be," he said. "So I'm not saying that my score would be any better. I'm just saying what you would like to see in a major championship. It is what it is. I still, I really like the golf course. You just can't possibly have firm, fast bent grass greens with this climate."

He also sounds plenty happy that his future attempts to secure the Wanamaker won't be coming in the month of August.

"I think May is going to be a lot better for this golf tournament," Spieth added. "For sure."

