ST. LOUIS – Brooks Koepka has been on an impressive major championship run the last 14 months having won back-to-back U.S. Opens and posting top-15 finishes at the 2016 Open Championship and PGA Championship. On Friday at Bellerive he had a chance to add to that legacy.

Koepka’s 20-footer on the ninth hole, his 18th hole of the day, caught the lip of the cup and raced away. The American finished with a 63, matching the single-round record for the PGA Championship.

“I just was trying to make the thing and I really thought I made it,” said Koepka, who was alone in third place when he completed his round. “My caddie [Ricky Elliott] said something walking off on 18. I didn't even think of it. I've been so in the zone you don't know where you are or where you're at.”

It’s part of an impressive turnaround for Koepka this week after he started 2 over through his first 10 holes on Thursday. Since then he’s been bogey-free and vaulted up the leaderboard with three consecutive birdies to start his back nine on Day 2.

Koepka became the 15th player to shoot 63 at the PGA, the last being Robert Streb at the 2017 championship at Quail Hollow. Koepka was matched about an hour later when Charl Schwartzel also finished his day with a 63.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Koepka said.