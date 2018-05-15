Getty Images

NGF's Golf Industry Report shows sport's evolution

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 15, 2018, 2:10 pm

The National Golf Foundation released its annual Golf Industry Report and this year extended its focus outside the traditional on-course arena, including patricipation in Topgolf, indoor simulators and driving ranges.

Per the report: 

"While the number of people involved in off-course forms of golf increased by 7% in 2017, the total pool of green-grass golfers remained stable. An estimated 23.8 million people played golf on a course in 2017, in line with the previous year. Golf’s overall participation base - combining on-course golfers with the 8.3 million people who only played off-course - is now 32 million and continues to climb incrementally. Perhaps more importantly, the game’s most committed golfers - those who account for approximately 95% of all rounds-played and spending - held steady at roughly 20 million."

The report also focused on how the game is continuing a market correction:

Although not quite at pre-Great Recession levels, golf participation remains strong and interest in playing the game is at historic levels. The number of courses will continue to contract over the next several years as part of a needed correction of oversupply, yet acquisitions, renovations and select new course construction provides ample evidence of the confidence of capital markets in golf. And as course operators invest in their product, golfers will continue to have access to increasingly high-quality courses at reasonable rates.

You can view the full report below:

Men's regionals: Who's in, out for NCAAs?

By Ryan LavnerMay 15, 2018, 6:42 pm

The NCAA Division I men’s regionals continued Tuesday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the May 25-30 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the second-round results from the Raleigh (N.C.), Kissimmee (Fla.), Columbus (Ohio), Bryan (Texas), Norman (Okla.) and Stockton (Calif.) regionals:

Raleigh regional, at Lonnie Poole Golf Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Texas (-24)

Second place: N.C. State (-16)

Also in position: Duke (-15), Georgia Tech (-15), Liberty (-11)

Work to do: Arizona State (-9), Middle Tennessee State (-7), Missouri (-5), California (+1)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Doug Ghim, Texas (-12)

Skinny: A 64-66 start by Doug Ghim has Texas in position for its first victory of the season. Benjamin Shipp fired a second-round 64 to give host N.C. State a good chance to advance on its home course; it’d be the Wolfpack’s first NCAA berth as a team since 2011. Top-seeded Georgia Tech will enter the final round just four shots clear of the top-5 cut line, despite having four of their five starters in the top 25 individually. Duke shot the round of the day, a 12-under 272, led by Jake Shuman’s 64, to jump from 10th into a tie for third. The biggest disappointment in this regional has been second-seeded Cal, which is in danger of falling short of nationals for the second consecutive year. That’d be especially disappointing for Player of the Year contender Collin Morikawa, the top-ranked player in Golfstat’s rankings, who shot even par on Tuesday and is in a tie for 14th, nine shots back. If Cal is unable to advance – and that seems likely at this point, sitting in 11th place and 12 shots off the cut – then Morikawa has to shoot a low final round just to earn the individual spot, given to the low player on a non-advancing team.

Kissimmee regional, at Reunion Resort:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Florida (-25)

Second place: UCF (-20)

Also in position: Kent State (-16), South Florida (-13), Vanderbilt (-11), North Carolina (-11), Colorado State (-11)

Work to do: Arizona (-5), Purdue (-2)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Kyler Tate, UCF; Andy Zhang, Florida; Austin Hitt, North Carolina (all at -8)

Skinny: After last year’s brutal elimination, Florida is pacing this regional by five shots and is 14 shots clear of the cut line. Host UCF remained in solid position, while top-5 seeds Vanderbilt, North Carolina, South Florida and Kent State are all on or inside the number. It’ll be a nerve-wracking final round for Vanderbilt, the top seed in the regional and one of the country’s deepest teams. They’ve yet to click through three rounds, and now they’re in a tie for fifth with two other teams heading into the final day. Patrick Martin is the only Commodores player currently inside the top 15 individually, while team leader Theo Humphrey is treading water at T-32. Colorado State, the 8 seed, shot a second-round 277 – the second-lowest round of the day – to climb four spots and sit in the three-way tie for the all-important fifth spot. The Rams haven't earned an NCAA berth since 2011. 

Columbus regional, at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma State (-9)

Second place: Illinois (-6)

Also in position: UNLV (+7), Northwestern (+15), Texas Tech (+17)

Work to do: Penn State (+20), Wake Forest (+27)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Nick Hardy, Illinois; Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State; Michael Feagles, Illinois; Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (all at -3)

Skinny: Can you tell there’s a talent gap between Oklahoma State and Illinois and the rest of the regional field? Sixteen shots separate No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma State and UNLV, which slid from second to third place on Tuesday. The Cowboys, with all five starters inside the top 15 individually, have also opened up a 28-shot cushion between themselves and the top-5 cut line, currently occupied by Texas Tech, the 3 seed that has yet to be helped much by top player Fredrik Nilehn. A first-team All-American, Nilehn missed the last three events because of a back injury, and through two rounds he’s 9 over par. Illinois has looked formidable this postseason, first winning the Big Ten Championship and then putting together a strong regional performance to hang with Oklahoma State and post four counters within the top 10 individually through 36 holes, including senior Nick Hardy and sophomore Michael Feagles. On a difficult track like Ohio State’s Scarlet Course there’s never much margin for error, but Tech will have only have a three-shot cushion on sixth place Penn State heading into cut day.   

Bryan regional, at Traditions Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Texas A&M (-18)

Second place: Clemson (-17)

Also in position: Baylor (-6), UCLA (E), Ole Miss (+3)

Work to do: South Carolina (+11), Kentucky (+12)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith, Texas A&M (both at -8)

Skinny: Texas A&M is doing what it’s supposed to on its home course, setting the pace through 36 holes with both Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith sharing the early lead. Clemson’s 12-under 276 was the round of the day, by three, flip-flopping with Baylor and putting the Tigers 27 shots clear of the top-5 cut line. Baylor couldn’t get much going on Day 2, shooting 1 over, but the Bears are still in fine position to advance. Eight shots separate SEC foes Ole Miss and South Carolina for the fifth and six shots, respectively, with Kentucky another shot behind, so there might not be much volatility on the final day. Reigning NCAA champion Braden Thornberry of Ole Miss is currently in a tie for third, one shot off the lead, along with U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman (Clemson).

Norman regional, at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores):

Second place:

Also in position:

Work to do:

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores):

Skinny:

Stockton regional, at The Reserve at Spanos Park

Leader (click here for full team scores):

Second place:

Also in position:

Work to do:

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores):

Skinny:

Glover's wife arrested for domestic violence

By Rex HoggardMay 15, 2018, 6:26 pm

Krista Glover, the wife of PGA Tour player Lucas Glover, was arrested on Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and charged with domestic violence.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Glover, 36, attacked and injured another person and spent the night in the St. Johns County Jail. Glover was released on $2,500 bond on Sunday.

“My wife and mother [Hershey Hendley] were involved in an argument to which the police were called,” Lucas Glover said in a statement released via Twitter. “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.”

According to the arrest report, Krista Glover caused multiple lacerations to and verbally abused a single victim. St. Johns County deputies say Glover forcefully tried to separate herself from the arresting deputy and refused to be placed into a patrol car.

Lucas Glover, 2009 U.S. Open champion, missed the secondary cut at The Players on Saturday.

"Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun" World Long Drive Event Airing Tuesday, May 15, Live at 8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel Public RelationsMay 15, 2018, 6:25 pm

World Nos. 1 & 4 Justin James and Will Hogue, Along with Five-Time and Two-Time World Champions Sandra Carlborg and Phillis Meti Headline Field

The field is set for tonight’s Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun World Long Drive Association (WLDA) event, airing tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel outside of Phoenix, Ariz. Eight men and four women will convene within the Ak-Chin Indian Community adjacent to the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa, Ariz., as they look to claim victory at the third stop of the 2018 WLDA season.

Competitors headlining the field after advancing through preliminary rounds of the event include defending Volvik World Long Drive champion (and No. 1 competitor in the World Long Drive rankings), Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.), along with Will Hogue (Collierville, Tenn.), winner of last month’s Clash in the Canyon,. The Women’s Division will feature five-time (and defending) World champion Sandra Carlborg (Alingsas, Sweden) and two-time World champion Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand).

 

OPEN DIVISION QUARTERFINAL MATCHES (Seeded by World Long Drive Ranking)

(1)Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.) vs. (23) Eddie Fernandes(Winter Garden, Fla.)

(9) Paul Howell(Wilson, N.C.) vs. (13) Kyle Berkshire (Orlando, Fla.)

(6) Trent Scruggs (Hickory, N.C.) vs. (16) Nick Kiefer (Chicago, Ill.)

(4) Will Hogue (Memphis, Tenn.) vs. (20) Steve Monroe (Clearwater, Fla.)

 

WOMEN’S DIVISION SEMIFINAL MATCHES

Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand) vs. Alexis Belton (Ruston, La.)

Sandra Carlborg (Alingsas, Sweden) vs. Troy Mullins (Los Angeles, Calif.)

 

FORMAT: The eight men advanced from Monday’s preliminary rounds that featured a 36-man field and will compete within a single-elimination match play bracket during tonight’s live telecast. The four women advancing from this morning’s preliminary rounds (18-person field) also will utilize a single elimination match play bracket this evening to crown a champion.

COVERAGE: Live coverage of the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun will air in primetime on Golf Channel from 8-10 p.m. ET tonight, with Golf Central previewing the event from 7-8 p.m. ET. An encore telecast also is scheduled to air on Golf Channel immediately following the event’s live conclusion, from 10 p.m.-Midnight ET. Fans also can stream the event live using the Golf Channel Mobile App, or on GolfChannel.com.

The production centering around live coverage of the competition will utilize six dedicated cameras, capturing all angles from the hitting platform and the landing grid, including a SuperMo camera as well as two craned-positioned cameras that will track the ball in flight once it leaves the competitor’s clubface. New to 2018, the telecast will utilize an overlaid graphic line on the grid, the “DXL Big Drive to Beat,” (similar to the “1st & 10 line” made popular in football) displaying the longest drive during a given match to signify the driving distance an opposing competitor will need to surpass to take the lead. The live production additionally will feature a custom graphics package suited to the anomalous swing data typically generated by Long Drive competitors, tracking club speed, ball speed and apex in real-time via Trackman. Trackman technology also will provide viewers with a sense of ball flight, tracing the arc of each drive from the moment of impact.

BROADCAST TEAM: A new voice to World Long Drive, veteran sports broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will conduct play-by-play at each of the five WLDA televised events on Golf Channel in 2018.Art Sellinger – World Long Drive pioneer and two-time World champion – will provide analysis, and Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz will offer reports from the teeing platform and conduct interviews with competitors in the field.

DIGITAL & SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Fans can stay up-to-date on all of the action surrounding the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun by following @GolfChannel and @WorldLongDrive on social media. Golf Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin is on-site contributing to the social conversation as the event unfolds, and, the live telecast will integrate social media-generated content during using the hashtag, #WorldLongDrive.

In addition to the latest video and highlights from on-site in Arizona, WorldLongDrive.com will feature real-time scoring. Golf Channel Digital also will feature content from the Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun leading up to and immediately following the live telecast.

2018 WORLD LONG DRIVE ASSOCIATION SCHEDULE:

DATE

EVENT

LOCATION

March 15-17

East Coast Classic

West Columbia, S.C.

April 21-24

Clash in the Canyon (*Golf Channel*)

Mesquite, Nev.

May 11-15

Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun (*Golf Channel*)

Maricopa, Ariz.

June 4-5

Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash (*Golf Channel*)

Atlantic City, N.J.

June 21-23

Bluff City Shootout

Memphis, Tenn.

July 6-8

Bash For Cash

Port Robinson, Ont., Canada

August 2-4

WinStar Midwest Slam

Thackerville, Okla.

August 12-13

Tennessee Big Shots benefitting Niswonger Children’s Hospital (*Golf Channel*)

Kingsport, Tenn.

September 1-5

Volvik World Long Drive Championship (*Golf Channel*)

Thackerville, Okla.

The Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun is the third official event of the 2018 World Long Drive season, as Justin Moose claimed the East Coast Classic in Columbia, South Carolina in March, while Will Hogue and Alexis Belton won the Clash in the Canyon last month.

Showcasing the truly global nature of World Long Drive, several events will be staged in 2018 through officially sanctioned WLDA international partners, including stops in Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Additionally, an all-encompassing international qualifier will be staged (late summer) featuring a minimum of four exemptions into the Open Division of the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in September.

USGA, R&A seeking public input on distance gains

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 15, 2018, 3:04 pm

The R&A and USGA announced Tuesday that they have jointly launched a distance project intended to gather perspective and information from all areas of the game.

Called the Distance Insights project, the exercise is designed to examine distance and its effects on golf. Focus groups and discussion forums will be formed throughout the year in order to secure a broad range of perspectives.

Among other topics, the organizations will seek distance-related data on pace of play, golf course construction, maintenance practices, evolution of equipment, golf course design, player enjoyment and participation.

“Distance in golf is a complex issue which is widely debated at all levels of the sport,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “It is important that we collate all of the relevant data and hear the many different perspectives on this issue that exist in the international golf community. We intend to conduct this process openly, comprehensively and promptly and will work with all of the key stakeholders to ensure we have a fully rounded view of distance and its implications.”

Said USGA CEO Mike Davis: “The topic of increased distance and its effects on the game have been discussed for well over a century. We believe that now is the time to examine this topic through a very wide and long lens, knowing it is critical to the future of the game.”

Anyone interested in providing feedback can visit usga.org/distanceinsightsranda.org/distanceinsights or can email either the R&A or USGA.

A comprehensive distance report with findings from the insights project will be released in 2019.

