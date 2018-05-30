Getty Images

Oklahoma St. rolls past 'Bama to win NCAA title

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 30, 2018, 11:02 pm

Oklahoma State defeated Alabama, 5-0, on Wednesday in front of a home crowd to win its 11th NCAA team championship and first since 2006.

With nine wins this season, the Cowboys were the clear No. 1 team, and they played like it throughout the NCAA Championship.

Sophomore Viktor Hovland and freshman Matthew Wolff built solid leads for the Cowboys in the opening two matches, but they didn’t secure the first point for the Cowboys.

That distinction went to junior Zach Bauchou … in the anchor match. Bauchou went nuts and fired a 29 on the front to go 7 up after nine holes and he closed out Jonathan Hardee on No. 11 to win 8 and 7.

"I played really well today, all aspects of my game," Bauchou said. "I struggled with my driving throughout the week. Today I was able to come out and was hitting nice fades off the tee. So I was able to put the ball in play."

Hovland secured the second point with a 4-and-3 win over Lee Hodges.

That set the stage for Wolff. The 19-year-old All-American freshman has a funky swing and a lightning-quick tempo, but his ball-striking was superb, and when his birdie putt dropped on 14 to close out Davis Riley he set off a thunderous celebration that made Karsten Creek sound more like a Ryder Cup than an NCAA Championship.

"It's just everything I could dream of," Wolff said. "This school, the fans, the coaches, my teammates, they all just made me feel like I was at home. I couldn't be happier to be here, and I couldn't be happier to be a national champion."

Oklahoma State became the sixth team to win an NCAA title on its home course, and the Cowboys became the first team ranked No. 1 to win in the match-play era.

"It's just special," said Oklahoma St. coach Alan Bratton. "What a great environment for college golf and for Oklahoma St. I can't thank our people enough to allow the kids to get a thrill of a lifetime like this."

Match 1: Viktor Havland (OSU) def. Lee Hodges (Ala.), 4 and 3

Match 2: Matthew Wolff (OSU) def. Davis Riley (Ala.), 4 and 3

Match 3: Kristoffer Ventura (OSU) def. Wilson Furr (Ala.), 3 and 2

Match 4: Austin Eckroat (OSU) def. Davis Shore (Ala.), 1 up

Match 5: Zach Bauchou (OSU) def. Jonathan Hardee (Ala.), 8 and 7

Up the Creek: USWO course causing anxiety

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 12:03 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Emma Talley loves Shoal Creek.

The 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ and 2015 NCAA individual champ is a club member who calls this lush valley in the southern foothills of the Appalachian Mountains “heaven on earth.”

She has never seen it like this, however, as a potentially hellish slog for the 156 women teeing it up in Thursday’s start of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“It’s hard to watch Mother Nature just tear it apart a bit,” Talley said.

Wracked by Subtropical Storm Alberto’s passing as a tropical depression early Tuesday morning, with 4.7 inches of rain dumped on the course in the last three days, Shoal Creek isn’t the peaceful respite Talley knows it as, not this week.

It’s an anxious boiling pot of emotions for the players trying to prepare to win the most important championship in women’s golf.

This might be as unprepared as players have ever felt for a U.S. Women’s Open, with the rain closing the course for a day and half.

Karine Icher did not expect to play a single hole before Thursday’s start after her Wednesday afternoon practice round was canceled with morning rain pushing back tee times.

“It’s unfair,” Icher said.

Like a number of players here, Icher wished the USGA would have set up nine-hole practice rounds on Wednesday, so every player would have gotten access to the course.

Frustration is part of every U.S. Women’s Open week, but rarely have anxieties mounted so palpably before the first tee shots were even struck.

“Some people are definitely stressed out,” said Danielle Kang, the two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ and 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA champion.

Angela Stanford arrived this week off a hellish run of weather-marred LPGA events. She played in the Volunteers of America Texas Classic shortened to 36 holes, the Kingsmill Championship shortened to 54 holes and the Volvik Championship halted Saturday by lightning issues.

“I was on the bad end of everything,” Stanford said.

There’s player frustration here over what the USGA plans to do with the course so waterlogged and with mud balls potentially a large issue.

In 123 years of staging championships, the USGA has never implemented lift, clean and place. There’s a massive contingent of players insistent the governing body should break with tradition and allow them to play with preferred lies.

“There’s going to be mud on every ball,” 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champion Cristie Kerr said. “It’s not fair. Tropical storms aren’t part of the game.”

John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior director of championships and governance, was asked Wednesday afternoon if a decision was made on whether to play the ball up for the first time in a championship.

He gave the same answer he gave Tuesday.

“It remains our intention to play 72 holes and to play the ball as it lies,” Bodenhamer said.

Barring another overnight deluge, the championship is on track to begin as scheduled Thursday at 6:40 a.m. CT.

The uncertainty of whether the USGA will require the ball to be played down added to frustrations over Wednesday’s practice rounds.

Stanford was among players who saw her afternoon practice round canceled.

“If they play it down, I don’t want anyone out on this course right now,” Stanford said with practice rounds under way. “If they are going to make us play the ball as it as it lies, and have crap lies, why are they letting players chew up the golf course right now? If we are going to have us play it down tomorrow, why not save the golf course and prepare it as well as you can?”

Stanford is preparing herself to deal with whatever challenge is offered Thursday, but she’s among a legion of players asking hard but legitimate questions about how to best measure a champion.

“There is a lot of emotion around this,” Bodenhamer said. “Any time you get challenging weather conditions, and you get lies that aren't as pristine as maybe sometimes we have, you have that emotion. We get that. We understand that.”

Jodi Ewart Shadoff said nobody likes the situation all the rain has created.

“It’s slightly frustrating, but you have to tell yourself everyone is in the same boat,” Shadoff said. “Nobody’s probably as prepared as they want to be.

“I think attitude is everything this week.”

The frustrations haven’t just been among players.

Shoal Creek’s membership and volunteers have devoted themselves to presenting the course at its best. The Jack Nicklaus design is a gem, with the beauty and the straight forward challenge getting rave reviews. It’s what Mother Nature has done to the course that frustrates members. The bare, thin grass in some fairways, the brown dried patches around some greens, present challenges that weren’t meant to be there.

Still, there’s unwavering commitment from members to present a challenging test.

Matthew Dent, chairman of Shoal Creek’s U.S. Women’s Open committee, was out on the course with the club president, Mike Thompson, after Alberto passed on Tuesday. He and other committee members were out picking up debris with the maintenance staff.

“It’s all hands on deck,’ Deck said. “It speaks to the spirit of this club.”

Deck praised the club’s superintendent, Rex Davis, for gathering extra generators from other clubs in the region Tuesday night, to get the SubAir System under their greens working in full force. They were running during Wednesday’s practice rounds.

“The greens are amazing,” Azahara Munoz said.

Shoal Creek is at its best playing firm and fast, with its undulating greens, with its the runoffs into collection areas, making it a supreme second-shot test.

It’s highly unlikely we’ll see the test Shoal Creek members see most weeks, with the course playing as it was meant to be played. Add that to the frustrations built before a shot is struck.

“I would say it’s the softest U.S. Open course I’ve played,” said Karrie Webb, the two-time U.S. Women’s Open champion. “I'm really disappointed for Shoal Creek, because it's a fantastic golf course, such a wonderful layout, very simplistic in many ways, but very challenging.”

That doesn’t mean the week won’t be packed with drama and outstanding shot making and a great finish. That would be more than salve for the frustrations that have built here. An unforgettable finish that trumps the week’s rough start is Shoal Creek’s hope.

“The staff and members have worked hard the last few years,” Talley said. “There's nothing you can do about [the weather]. There's nothing Shoal Creek can do about that. There's nothing the USGA can do. That's just Mother Nature, and it’s hard to see, but they will recover, because they're Shoal Creek.”

PGA Tour moving National event to Detroit in 2019

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018, 7:40 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – A long-rumored deal to bring a PGA Tour event back to the Detroit area became official on Wednesday when the circuit announced that Quicken Loans has agreed to a “long-term” deal to sponsor the event.

Quick Loans, which had sponsored The National in the Washington, D.C., area since 2014, is based in Detroit and had been working to return golf back to the area for the first time since 2009.

The Buick Open had been played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Mich., beginning in 1958.

“Quicken Loans has been a tremendous PGA Tour partner for several years now, making an impact through the innovative spirit and community-first mindset the organization and its leaders bring to every endeavor,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to take this new step in our partnership and bring a PGA Tour event to the great city of Detroit.”

As part of the deal, Quicken Loans agreed to sponsor this year’s event in Washington, which will be played June 28-July 1. The National’s timeslot on next year’s schedule remains unclear, but sources say it will assume the Washington event’s date beginning in 2019.

The new Quicken Loans event is expected to be played at Detroit Golf Club, a Donald Ross-designed course.

The Tour has not announced the 2018-19 schedule, which will include an earlier finish to the season and major shifts with the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players relocating back to March.

Vice captain Woods on RC: 'Of course I want to play'

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018, 7:21 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – PGA of America officials are onsite this week at the Memorial to fit potential members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team with their uniforms.

Although PGA officials said they are having the top 25 to 30 players on the U.S. point list get fitted, Tiger Woods, who is 33rd on the point list, was among those getting measured for a uniform at Muirfield Village.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Woods is one of captain Jim Furyk’s vice captains for the Ryder Cup, but his play in recent weeks has moved his name to the top of the list of potential players as well.

“Of course I want to play. I want to play as a player, I haven't played in a while,” said Woods, who was 92nd on the point list in January. “I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be a part of the team as a player.”

Woods added that he’s looking forward to the matches regardless of whether he’s playing or assisting Furyk, but he did enjoy this week’s fitting process.

“I know that the players and the [vice] captains wear different outfits as part of the Ryder Cup and I would really like to screw that up,” he smiled.

Woods after playing Shinnecock: Changes 'quite significant'

By Rex HoggardMay 30, 2018, 7:06 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – The last time Tiger Woods played a tournament round at Shinnecock Hills, site of the U.S. Open in two weeks, was 14 years ago when he tied for 17th following a closing-round 76.

It’s that lack of familiarity that at least partially motivated Woods, who also played Shinnecock in 1995 as a 19-year-old amateur, to spend two days this week at the course preparing for the year’s second major.

His thoughts?

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

“Unfortunately it rained the day before I got there and the golf course played really long,” Woods said on Wednesday at the Memorial. “I'm sure it probably won't play as long as we played it, 7,500 yards, par 70 is a long golf course.”

Much has changed at the New York gem since the 2004 U.S. Open, most notably how long the layout plays. At the ’95 championship, the layout played to 6,944 yards and a par of 70, and it was slightly stretched to 6,996 yards in ’04. For this year’s U.S. Open, the course will remain a par 70, but play to 7,445 yards.

“They've made some pretty significant changes since the last time that I had seen it,” he said. “I believe there's over 500 trees that are gone since last time I played it. They added 500 yards to it. So it's quite significant.”

Woods spent Monday and Tuesday practicing at Shinnecock Hills before flying to the Memorial, which will be his last start before the U.S. Open.

