Getty Images

O'Toole (63) jumps into Evian mix, nearly into record books

By Randall MellSeptember 15, 2018, 2:46 pm

Ryann O’Toole caught fire Saturday at the Evian Championship, going where few women have gone before in major championship history.

Only four players have posted scores lower than O’Toole’s 63.

Her 8-under-par round moved her into contention to make her first LPGA title a major championship. O’Toole was just three back when she signed her scorecard, with the leaders still on the course.

“It was one of those days where, for the most part, things went my way,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole credited Jenny Shin for her putter turning hot. She played with Shin on Friday, and after the round Shin pulled O’Toole aside.

“She looked at me and goes, You just need to keep your putter lower on the back,” O’Toole said. “That's why they've all been jumping. I'm like, `Uh! OK.’”

So, afterwards I went and worked on it.

O’Toole, 31, tied for ninth at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2011, her previous best finish in a major. She hit 11 of 13 fairways Saturday, 15 greens in regulation and took just 25 putts.

Here are the only scores in women’s majors lower than O’Toole’s 63:

61 – Hyo Joo Kim (2014 Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, first round).

62 – Minea Blomqvist (2004 Women’s British Open, Sunningdale, third round).

62 – Lorena Ochoa (2006 Kraft Nabisco, Mission Hills Dinah Shore Course, first round).

62 – Mirim Lee (2016 Women’s British Open, Woburn, first round).

Article Tags: Ryann O'Toole, 2018 Evian Championship

Getty Images

Bae among three tied at Web.com Finals event

By Associated PressSeptember 15, 2018, 1:41 am

BOISE, Idaho – Brad Drewitt shot an 8-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Sangmoon Bae and Alex Prugh in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.con Tour Finals events.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Bae had a 67, and Prugh shot a 65 to match Drewitt at 10-under 132 at Hillcrest Country Club. Fabian Gomez (68) and Henrik Norlander (67) were a stroke back.

Prugh earned a PGA Tour card with a top-25 finish on the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list. He made $23,143 in the first two events in Ohio to jump from 18th to 12th.

Bae and Drewitt are fighting to earn PGA Tour cards by finishing in the top 25 on the series money list. Bae made $38,156 in the first two events, with Seamus Power taking the final card last year at $40,625. Drewitt, from Australia, earned only $2,925 in the first two tournaments.

Article Tags: Sangmoon Bae, 2018 Albertsons Boise Open, Ben Crane

Getty Images

Singh one behind Jobe at Champions event

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 10:27 pm

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle in tour golf's return to Warwick Hills and shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge.

Coming off a break since the Senior British Open, Jobe played his first seven holes in 6 under, making the eagle on the par-5 16th.

''I've had a lot of weeks off,'' Jobe said. ''Always expect to come back a little rusty. Today was good, ball-striking was really good, made a few putts, hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens and kind of made it easy on myself.''

A six-time winner on the Japanese tour, he won last year in Iowa for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.

''The course is good. It's in great shape,'' Jobe said. ''It's like we remember. It's tight and running and it's getting good. If it gets a little firm, it's going to get even more difficult.''

Full-field scores from the Ally Challenge

Vijay Singh, a three-time winner at Warwick Hills in the PGA Tour's defunct Buick Open, was a stroke back with Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo. Tiger Woods won the last Buick Open in 2009.

''Drove the ball pretty good,'' Singh said. ''I don't think I missed too many fairways. If you drive the ball over here good, you're going to give yourself a lot of birdie opportunities. I putted well, too. I made some pretty nice birdie putts. If you drive it well and putt well, you're going to shoot a good number.''

Maggert eagled the par-4 14th and par-5 16th, but dropped a stroke on the par-3 17th.

''The course is the same as it was,'' Maggert said. ''It's a great course. The greens have always been some of the best greens we ever putted and that's why you see a lot of low scores here.''

Tom Lehman was at 67 with Lee Janzen, Paul Broadhurst, David Toms and David McKenzie.

''It was really a beautiful day, a gorgeous day for golf,'' Lehman said. ''Almost no wind, greens are perfect, so it is just like I remember. The course played beautifully. It's nice to be back here and support the community. To go back to places you know so well and enjoy so much is a great thing.''

Fred Couples, the 1994 Buick Open winner, had a 69.

Two-time Warwick Hills winner Kenny Perry opened with a 70. Bernhard Langer and Mark Calcavecchia also shot 70. Senior newcomer Darren Clarke was at 71 with Scott McCarron, the winner two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta.

John Daly withdrew on his ninth hole because of a neck and shoulder problem. He was 5 over for the eight holes he completed.

Article Tags: Brandt Jobe, Vijay Singh, 2018 Ally Challenge

Getty Images

Martin forgets yardage book, still grabs share of Evian lead

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 7:59 pm

If Mo Martin keeps this going at the Evian Championship and wins her second major, her trusted caddie knows he’ll be working overtime.

Craig Castrale will have to wait around until the bitter end on Sunday to make sure Martin doesn’t leave Evian Resort without the trophy.

“I can be a little bit mindless, which is embarrassing,” Martin said.

Martin shot 5-under-par 66 Friday to gain a four-way share of the second-round lead despite forgetting her yardage book. She was in a “small panic” when she turned to Castrale on her way to the first tee.

“I was like, `Do you have my yardage book?’” Martin said. “He was like, `no.’”

Fortunately, Castrale had one of his old ones. Martin warned him things like this would happen when they first started working together three seasons ago.

“I told him when we first started, `I'm going to have no idea where my car keys are or my badge,’” Martin said.

When Castrale stopped laughing, he could see Martin was serious. This wasn’t a drill to prepare him.

“I have no idea where they are,” she told him.

Martin is one of the most intelligent players on tour, but apparently there’s an absent-minded professor quality about her that goes way back.

“The day I got my driver's license, I had everything that said I was a human being in a file,” Martin said.

That included her passport.

And she put the papers on top of the car and drove away.

“My shoes were on top of the car, too,” Martin said.

Martin, however, never forgets how to hit fairways. It’s what she does better than anyone in the game, and it’s being rewarded more than usual this week.

It’s also helps that her putting is moving to another level.

Evian Resort Golf Club is offering a tougher test than players have seen in the past. With more blue skies and sun than they are accustomed to seeing there in September, the course is firmer and faster. Balls are rolling through fairways into penal rough.

Hitting fairways and negotiating Evian’s dramatically sloped greens are keys to the week. Martin is at her best on tough tests like that. Her lone LPGA victory came at the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2014.

“There are all styles of players on this leaderboard,” Martin said. “I think that’s a testament to the course.”

At 8-under, Martin is tied for the lead with three players trying to win their first major. Amy Olson (65), rookie Maria Torres (69) and Mi Hyang Lee (66) are aiming to keep the year’s “breakthrough” theme going in the majors.

Pernilla Lindberg got it started winning her first major at the ANA Inspiration at year’s start.

Georgia Hall followed her lead winning her first major at the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

Now everyone and her sister is lining up at the Evian Championship to see if she can break through this weekend.

Four of the top five players on the leaderboard have never won majors.

Count Carlota Ciganda (70) in that mix. She’s one shot off the lead.

“I’ve been playing good all year, especially in the majors, so I think I'm ready,” Ciganda said.

Martin isn’t the only proven major winner with a chance.

So Yeon Ryu (69), Brooke Henderson (69) and Georgia Hall (68) are among a pack of players sitting two shots off the lead.

Inbee Park (69) is three back, with In Gee Chun (70) and Morgan Pressel (68) four back. Park is in position to try to win her eighth major championship title and end any debate over whether she has won the career Grand Slam. She won the Evian Championship in 2012, the year before it became a major.

“I still have my name on the trophy, but I think it'll be just really nice to put it twice on the trophy,” Park said.

How tough is the course playing?

After opening with a 77, Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park missed the cut by three shots. Lexi Thompson shot 75 on Friday and missed the cut by one.

Article Tags: Mo Martin, 2018 Evian Championship, Inbee Park

Getty Images

Wu Ashun (66) builds three-shot lead at KLM Open

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 6:44 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Wu Ashun of China birdied his first two holes Friday to set up a 5-under 66 and take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KLM Open.

Ashun's round followed a bogey-free 64 on Thursday and put him ahead of Englishman Jonathan Thomson, who had 10 birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 36-hole total of 133 at The Dutch in Spijk.

Thomson reeled off seven birdies as he started on the back nine to match the lowest nine-hole score of the European Tour season, level with the 28 shot by Suttijet Kooratanapisan's at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

David Drysdale of Scotland and Ashun's countryman Haotong Li were tied for third on 8-under, one shot behind Thomson.

Article Tags: Wu Ashun

