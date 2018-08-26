Playoff math: Six get in, six fall out

PARAMUS, N.J. – Six players moved into the top 100 in FedExCup points and qualified for the Dell Technologies Championship, meaning six others were bumped out and saw their seasons come to an abrupt end at The Northern Trust.

Nick Watney, Bronson Burgoon, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, Danny Lee and Brian Stuard all played their way in with pressure-filled performances.

Watney picked a fine time to produce his best finish in over three months, ending with an 11th-place tie. He moved from No. 102 to 67th in FedExCup points.

“Super excited that I made it and very, very pleased with the week and I’m just really looking forward to keeping going,” Watney said. “Golf is a momentum game and I feel like I’ve got a lot of positive energy right now. So I’m ready to go.”

Updated FedExCup Playoffs standings

Burgoon shot 67-66 over the weekend at Ridgewood Country Club and tied for 11th place to jump from 111th to 73rd. He missed 11 cuts this year on the PGA Tour, including his last three in a row heading into this week.

“It wasn’t out of nowhere for me,” he said. “I knew it was getting better.”

Vegas (T-15) jumped from 123 to 87, Stallings (T-28) went from 107 to 94, Lee (T-34) moved from 103 to 98 and Stuard (T-25) just cracked the top 100, jumping from 118 to 99.

Trey Mullinax, Brandon Harkins, Patrick Rodgers, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Cejka and Rory Sabbatini are the six who were in the top 100 at the beginning of the week but will not move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Rodgers (93 to 104) didn’t play because he attended a family wedding, while both Schwartzel (96 to 105) and Sabbatini (97 to 109) missed the cut. Mullinax (95 to 102) and Cejka (99 to 108) both tied for 56th place and Harkins (94 to 103) tied for 60th.