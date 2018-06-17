SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Ian Poulter was somewhat guarded with his comments to the media in the minutes following his third round of the U.S. Open, but the Englishman later took to Twitter to join the large chorus of voices questioning the USGA's setup at Shinnecock Hills.

Poulter started the third round in a tie for fourth place, five shots behind Dustin Johnson. But with the course baked to the brink by afternoon winds and crusty conditions, the Englishman dropped into a tie for 10th place following a 6-over 76. At 7 over for the tournament, he trails a quartet of co-leaders by four shots with one round to go.

Poulter is never one to mince words, and he came out firing on social media after enduring a difficult day during which he claimed he was "verbally abused on every hole" by New York fans that veered more in the spirit of a Ryder Cup crowd than that of a major championship:

I’m not sure i could possibly comment without using words which shouldn’t be seen... just like some of those pins. “Disappointing” @USGA @usopengolf why are mistake still being made at this level. Was that fun to watch guys ? I’m only 4 behind & can still win this https://t.co/sbXm36JmAN — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018

Is that an apology ?

Just grow a set of balls and say we £€¥#ed it up again...

You don’t get mulligan’s in business at this level. how can this team keep doing this without consequences. https://t.co/INvUmT6M6P — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 17, 2018