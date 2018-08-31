Getty Images

Sharp's golf bag raises $19,000 for charity

By Randall MellAugust 31, 2018, 12:24 am

Alena Sharp grinded out an even-par round Thursday at the Cambia Portland Classic, but she couldn’t have left Columbia Edgewater Country Club feeling better if she were atop the leaderboard.

Sharp was teary-eyed reading a text on her cell phone after the round, when she learned her act of kindness at the CP Women’s Open last week won something special for a still grieving Canadian community.

A hockey player growing up in Canada, Sharp wanted to help Humboldt, a city in Saskatchewan devastated last April when a semitrailer truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey league team bus. Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 others injured.

Sharp paid tribute to the Broncos playing in Saskatchewan last week, carrying a golf bag with the team logo and colors on it. She scribbled “16” on her golf balls.

The bag attracted so much attention, it was put up for charity auction this week. Sharp learned Thursday that the bag raised $19,000 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, with the proceeds going to help purchase a much needed isolette machine for Humboldt Hospital. It’s an incubator used to treat premature newborns.

“It made me cry and gave me goosebumps,” Sharp said upon hearing what the bag won for Humboldt. “Just unbelievable. I was at a loss for words. And so happy that we could raise that much money in awareness. And be able to give it back to the Humboldt children. That's just something that's made my year, really.”

Henderson (64) two behind Alex in Portland

By Associated PressAugust 31, 2018, 1:29 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Marina Alex matched the course record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland Classic.

With Stacy Lewis unable to defend her title as she prepares for the birth of her first child, Alex is using her friend's caddie, Travis Wilson, at Columbia Edgewater.

''It's been a blast,'' Alex said. ''The timing was great. He wanted to work a couple more events before the season ended and I was looking. Trav is awesome. So much fun, really lighthearted.''

They had a lot of fun Thursday morning on the tree-lined layout.

''The course is in perfect shape,'' Alex said. ''So, if you're hitting your lines, you're going to make a ton of putts. ... I'm going to have to come out and make as many birdies as I can the next three days.''

Winless on the tour, the 28-year-old former Vanderbilt player birdied the last four holes and five of the last six in a back-nine 30.

''Got my ball-striking together and it was awesome,'' Alex said.

Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner, birdied five of the last six holes for a 64. The 20-year-old Canadian star is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

''I could see the scores were really low today, so I wanted to go low on the back nine,'' Henderson said. ''And I was able to get five birdies. I'm really happy with this round.''

Lee closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. The Australian birdied her first five holes and six of the first seven.

''I think it was a combination of everything,'' Lee said. ''Most of the day I struck it pretty well with my iron shots. I had pretty good control of the yardages and I hit some solid putts.''

Robynn Ree was at 65 after a closing bogey. After a last-minute putter change, the 21-year-old former Southern California player played the first 10 holes in 7 under. She had 10 birdies - five in a row on Nos. 2-6 - and two bogeys.

''I was like maybe I'll get the new putter vibes,'' Ree said. ''Luckily, that worked out today and my shots were so much better. I was really fortunate that I was hitting well and putting well.''

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall matched Su Oh at 66.

''It's an amazing golf course,'' Hall said. ''It's in great condition.''

Anna Nordqvist, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and Mariah Stackhouse topped the group at 67.

Lexi Thompson eagled the par-5 seventh in a 68. She missed the cut last week in Canada after tying for 12th in Indianapolis following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue.

Inbee Park, playing for the first time since the Women's British Open, opened with a 69 playing alongside Thompson and Shanshan Feng (72).

Karen Stupples had a 69 in her first tour start in more than two years. The 45-year-old English player is a commentator for Golf Channel.

''I was pretty nervous,'' Stupples said. ''I started to get nervous last night. But managed just to play and have fun with it today. It was really fun, actually. I enjoyed it and the challenge. One-under par, that was pretty good. It was way above my expectations.''

Ryder Cup hopefuls off to slow starts in Denmark

By Associated PressAugust 31, 2018, 12:59 am

AARHUS, Denmark – Eddie Pepperell shot a 2-under 70 in the first round of the Made In Denmark tournament on Thursday to make the best start of the three players bidding to secure the final qualifying spot in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Pepperell, who needs to win the event to stand a chance of moving into the automatic qualification places, was playing in the same group as European captain Thomas Bjorn and ended the day six strokes off leader Jonathan Thomson of England at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club.

''It is probably more an inspiration, I wouldn't say a distraction,'' Pepperell said. ''I don't think it's affected my score today and I don't think it will affect my score moving forward, for the good or for the bad.''

Thorbjorn Olesen and Matthew Fitzpatrick are the other two players battling for the last spot in the European team via the World Points list and neither broke par.

Olesen was 4-over after 6 holes but fought back for a 73. The Dane teed off knowing a top-seven finish would guarantee him a place in Bjorn's team.

''I was a bit nervous on the first tee,'' Olesen said, ''but other than that I felt good out there.''

Fitzpatrick had three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 72. The Englishman will jump ahead of Olesen with a win, provided Olesen finishes outside the top seven.

Olesen and Pepperell would be Ryder Cup rookies. Fitzpatrick made his debut in Europe's loss to the Americans at Hazeltine in 2016.

Thomson made nine birdies in his 64, which was his career-best score on the European Tour. He led by two shots from a group of six players - Matt Baldwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lucas Bjerregaard, Josh Geary, Hunter Stewart and Brett Rumford.

Robert Karlsson, a Ryder Cup vice captain playing in the same group as Fitzpatrick, became the 11th player in history to reach 600 appearances on the European Tour.

Calif. car dealer wins U.S. Senior Amateur

By Associated PressAugust 31, 2018, 12:10 am

EUGENE, Ore. – Jeff Wilson became the first medalist in 31 years to win the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, beating defending champion Sean Knapp 2 and 1 on Thursday at Eugene Country Club.

The 55-year-old Wilson, a car dealership owner from Fairfield, California, won his first USGA title. He won the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to take a 2-up lead and ended the match with a par halve on the par-4 17th.

''First you've got to get over yourself and then you have to beat the guy playing with you. And it's difficult,'' Wilson said. ''I always thought I was good enough to be a USGA champion, but I never put the work in. And that shows up when the matches are on the line. This year, I put the work in.''

The 56-year-old Knapp, from Oakmont, Pennsylvania, was trying to become the first back-to-back champion since William C. Campbell in 1979-1980.

''How is this his first (USGA) win?'' Knapp asked. ''Anybody that's played amateur golf at a high level has known Jeff Wilson. He's a superstar. You did not see a senior golfer out there. You saw one of the best amateur golfers in the country.''

Knapp took the lead with a birdie win on the par-4 11th. Wilson tied it with a birdie win on the par-5 13th, took the lead with a par on the par-4 14th and doubled the advantage with a birdie on the par-4 15th. They halved the par-5 16th with birdies.

Former Spieth teammate Hickok leads Web.com event

By Associated PressAugust 30, 2018, 11:54 pm

BEECHWOOD, Ohio - Kramer Hickok shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the DAP Championship, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Hickok had eight birdies and a bogey to match the course record at Canterbury Golf Club. The 26-year-old former Texas player already earned a PGA Tour card with a 23rd-place finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list. He was the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada player of the year last season.

Hickock missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th, leaving him tied with Bobby Wyatt for the course record. Wyatt set the mark in the 2016 event.

''I had no idea,'' Hickok said. ''I really wanted it to drop. I actually misread it a little bit. I hit my line perfectly, but it went a little right on me. It would've been cool to set the record, but I'll take 63.''

Justin Hueber was a stroke back, and Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger and Eric Axley shot 66. Defending champion Nicholas Lindheim and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane topped the group at 67.

''It's a fresh start, it's kind of nice,'' Hueber said. ''I didn't play the last five events very well and it kind of feels like a new season where anything goes. You have four chances to play well.''

Robert Streb had a 69. He won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, to regain full PGA Tour status.

The series features the top 75 players - Hueber was 42nd - from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 - Lindheim was 146th, Crane 148th, Schenk 157th, Jaeger 165th and Axley 217th - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. Hickok jumped from 23rd to 13th last week in Ohio with a tie for 14th.

''I feel like I have nothing to lose,'' Hickok said. ''I can go miss every cut and be in the same position as where I started. The only way is up for me right now and anytime you can play golf stress-free, you're going to play your best. Hopefully I can continue to do that the next three days.''

The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

