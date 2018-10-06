Getty Images

Shotgun start for final round at Alfred Dunhill Links

By Nick MentaOctober 6, 2018, 4:12 pm

The final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) Sunday in Scotland via a shotgun start.

With winds expected to gust at 40 mph on the Old Course at St. Andrews, tournament officials are hoping a shotgun start will allow the tournament to finish on schedule.

Per the European Tour, this will be just the fourth shotgun start in the circuit's history, following the final round of the 1994 Czech Open and the third and final rounds of the 2015 Portugal Masters.

Through 54 holes, Tyrell Hatton leads by one over Marcus Fraser and by three over Tommy Fleetwood and Steven Gallacher.

Hatton is the two-time defending champion at this event looking to win for the third year in a row.

Golf Channel's television coverage will now begin at 3:30 a.m. ET to accomodate the change.

Defending champ Lin takes Asia-Pacific Amateur lead

By Associated PressOctober 6, 2018, 12:27 pm

SINGAPORE - Yuxin Lin of China beat the weather and broke the course record for an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead Saturday in the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Lin is trying to join Japanese great Hideki Matsuyama as the only back-to-back winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur in its 10-year history. Also at stake is a spot in the Masters and British Open next year.

Lin, who turns 18 next week, was at 10-under 200 at the New Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines had a 69 and was one shot behind. A Filipino golfer has never finished better than fifth in this tournament. Ten players were within three shots of the lead.

Lin started the third round six shots behind Go and Jin Cheng of China. He ran off seven birdies in 10 holes, was slowed by a bogey on No. 12, and answered with birdies on the 14th and 16th. He finished right before storms moved into the area, causing a two-hour delay.

''I have been stroking the ball really well all week,'' Lin said. ''I was just waiting for the putts to drop.''

Lin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur last year by shooting 65 in the final round at Royal Wellington Golf Club.

Rainout backs up play in UL International Crown

By Randall MellOctober 6, 2018, 3:06 am

INCHEON, South Korea – No golf will be played Saturday at the UL International Crown.

Instead, the suspended third round of fourballs will resume Sunday at 7:05 a.m. local time (6:05 p.m. ET on Saturday). It’s uncertain whether that will allow for the event to conclude as scheduled on Sunday. The tour says that will depend on the pace of play and how long the wild-card playoff takes to complete. 

The third rendition of the International Crown was altered by the passing of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey late Friday night and early Saturday morning. The tour reports the course was spared the full wrath of the tropical storm, though some cleanup is required. Two-and-a-half inches of rain fell overnight.

A factor in pushing back play until Sunday was a forecast for winds to continue after the storm’s passing, throughout Saturday afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph.

All eight third-round matches were still on the course Friday when play was suspended because of darkness. Once those matches conclude Sunday morning, two teams from both Pool A and Pool B will advance to Sunday singles. A fifth team will be determined in a wild-card sudden-death playoff between the two third-place teams in each pool. Two players will be designated from each team to compete in the sudden-death fourballs playoff. The second ball in play will be used if a tiebreaker is required.

Sunday singles are expected to begin shortly after the wild-card playoff.

Golf Channel will resume with streaming coverage of the third round on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Television coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage will continue through the conclusion of the third round and through the singles matches until conclusion.

 

Snedeker leads Mickelson through 36 at Safeway

By Associated PressOctober 6, 2018, 1:38 am

NAPA, Calif. - Brandt Snedeker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others Friday in the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open.

Playing alongside Hall of Famer Fred Couples, Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. The leader won the Wyndham Championship in August, opening with a 59 en route to his ninth PGA Tour title.

''I played really solid golf all the way around,'' Snedeker said. ''I only played two bad shots all day. My speed has been great for two days. These greens can get away from you if you're not paying attention.''

Snedeker had a 13-under 131 total.

Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore (67) at 10 under.

''I'm cautiously optimistic,'' Mickelson said. ''It's certainly turning from pessimistic because I didn't think that I was going to be here on the weekend and the next thing you know I'm up on top of the leaderboard.''

A week after going 0-2 in the United States' Ryder Cup loss to Europe in France, the 48-year-old Mickelson bogeyed three of his first eight holes, and rallied with four birdies on his second nine.

''I shot 4 under to kind of salvage the round,'' Mickelson. ''I'm surprised. I'm hitting a lot of good shots. I didn't expect that. What I am doing well is putting, like I can putt.''

Moore won the last of his five PGA Tour titles in 2016.

''I feel like the seasons I've played really well I've kind of come out with a good start here,'' Moore said. ''I need a good start. I need something to kind of solidify my schedule for next year or else you're just kind of floating around in between.''

Thompson's lone PGA Tour victory came in the 2013 Honda Classic.

First-round leader Sepp Straka followed his opening 63 with a 72 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under with Kevin Tway (67) and Sungjae Im (69).

''I really didn't hit the ball very well today,'' Straka said. ''Yesterday I wasn't flawless. I kept the ball in the right spots. I didn't do that today. I short-sided myself a lot.''

Ricky Barnes matched the course record with a 61 to get to 8 under.

The 59-year-old Couples matched Snedeker with a 65 to reach 7 under. Playing on a sponsor exemption, he plans to make the tournament his last PGA Tour event other than the Masters.

Mark Mulder, the former major league pitcher playing in his first PGA Tour event, missed the cut with rounds of 75 and 74.

Phil rides hot putter to the top of the leaderboard in Napa

By Nick MentaOctober 5, 2018, 9:56 pm

Two days ago, Phil Mickelson told a fan not to add him to his fantasy golf lineup.

And after an opening-round 65 Thursday, he admitted that he had arrived in Napa expecting to head home after two days.

Instead, Mickelson ascended to the top of the board Friday, moving to 10 under par and taking to the second round co-lead through the end of the morning wave.

A miserable week in Paris and a long trip to California had Mickelson less than bullish about his chances, but his play is forcing him to re-evaluate.

“Well, I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “It’s certainly turning from pessimistic, because I didn’t think that I was going to be here on the weekend, and the next thing you know, I’m up on top of the leaderboard.

“It’s a crazy game, because I had the worst warmup yesterday. I didn’t have a great warmup session today … and my expectation were nil. But I’ve hit a lot of good shots. I’m really surprised.”

To no one’s surprise, Mickelson is still struggling off the tee, having found just 13 of 28 fairways at Silverado. Nonetheless, he’s missed only four greens each day, and he’s making up ground on the field via the greens, holing 227 feet worth of putts over two days.

“Certainly, growing up on poa annua greens, I feel comfortable with that. But it’s more than that,” he said. “The last three or four years, I’ve become a really good putter, week in and week out with a few bad weeks, as opposed to having average putting with a few spikes. And so, every time I show up, I feel confident that I’m going to make them. I’ve made a lot of the short ones here, the 3- and 4-footers, that allows me to be more aggressive on the 20-footers."

This, as Mickelson says he’s too exhausted to really work on his game at all this week. He’s just showing up to the course, going through a light warmup, and hitting the course.

The Atlanta-to-Paris-to-Napa jaunt would be a test for any player, let alone a 48-year-old, who hinted to reporters after the round that he’ll likely be scaling back his Tour schedule in the near future.

