Spieth could fail to satisfy schedule policy

By Nick MentaSeptember 9, 2018, 11:33 am

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth could really use one more round at the BMW Championship.

The 2015 FedExCup winner is currently projected 31st in the playoff standings through 54 holes at Aronimink, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Spieth is trying keep a streak alive - he's qualified for the season finale every year he's been on Tour - but he's also trying to satisfy a PGA Tour scheduling requirement.

As the Associated Press pointed out earlier this week, a tour policy requires pros to play at least 25 events in a season or to add a new event that they haven't played in the last four. Spieth made only 22 starts last season and did not add a new event to his schedule this season.

His appearance at the Ryder Cup will get him to 24 starts, but he'll need to qualify for the Tour Championship to avoid running afoul of the policy.

Per an ESPN.com report, "If he fails to qualify and comes up short, it is unclear what would happen. No player has violated the policy, but the tour's regulations stipulate that he could receive a major fine (believed to be $20,000) or a suspension."

At issue for Spieth will be whether a final round is even played. Heavy rains are expected for Sunday and Monday outside Philadelphia, leaving a chance that the event gets shortened to 54 holes.

More rain delays BMW finish; Sunday may be a washout

By Nick MentaSeptember 9, 2018, 3:55 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. - Heavy overnight rains once again soaked Arnomink Golf Club early Sunday, delaying the start of the final round.

Final-round tee times at the BMW Championship were originally scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET, as the PGA Tour hoped to get out ahead of wet weather that's expected to continue for the next two days.

The final round now will not start before 3 p.m. ET – and that assumes it ever gets going.

"Obviously we've got kind of a mess out there," said Slugger White, the PGA Tour's vice president of rules and competitions. "As of right now, the golf course is unplayable." 

The Tour's latest forecast calls for downpours through the day Sunday and more rain Monday. Whether Aronimink will be fit for play over the next two days remains unclear. The course took on 2 1/2 inches of rain Friday and Saturday and could get doused by up to three more inches Sunday and Monday.

White said that once the rain subsides, the maintenance staff would need at least two hours to prepare the course. 

Justin Rose leads the tournament through 54 holes by one shot over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Players discussed a bevy of potential scenarios following the third round, includng a weather-shortened, 54-hole result that would already be determined.

The tournament can be extended to Tuesday if half the field finishes the final round. But if half the field can't finish by Monday night, the 54-hole result will stand. White said that they'd never start a round on Monday thinking that they could not get half the field finished. 

As if the weather wasn't complicating matters enough, FedExCup points scenarios, the chase for Jim Furyk's 12th and final Ryder Cup pick, and Rose's possible ascent to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking will all be dictated by this week's finish. Jordan Spieth is currently outside the FedExCup top 30, Xander Schauffele could convince Jim Furyk to add him to the U.S. team at the 11th hour, and Rose could move to No. 1 with a victory.

McIlroy said Saturday he hoped the Tour makes every effort to finish the tournament, while Schauffele added his hopes that "Mother Nature doesn't screw us."

"We do have a little window (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.," White said. "The sad part is it's one hour at a time, and we're trying our best to get guys out and get to play." 

Fitzpatrick defends European Masters in playoff

By Associated PressSeptember 9, 2018, 3:40 pm

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard.

In a tournament whose winners include Nick Faldo, Ernie Els and Lee Westwood, the 24-year-old Fitzpatrick is the first back-to-back winner since Spanish great Seve Ballesteros 40 years ago.

Fitzpatrick had forced a playoff by making a shorter birdie putt on the same 18th green 20 minutes earlier to card a 3 under 67. That tied him with Denmark's Bjerregaard, who fired a 7 under 63 to match the lowest round of the week.

Both finished with 17 under totals of 263 at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the sun-soaked Swiss Alps.

Fitzpatrick earned a winner's check of more than 400,000 euros ($450,000) for his fifth career title. The Englishman last won on the same course one year ago.

Full-field scores from the Omega European Championship

''Of all my wins I'd definitely say that was the most difficult,'' said Fitzpatrick, who was a rookie on Europe's losing team at the 2016 Ryder Cup. ''I just managed to grind it out.''

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) placed third, two shots back, playing in the final group with Fitzpatrick. The 33-year-old Frenchman led until making double bogey at the par-5 14th.

Westwood, the 1999 champion in the Swiss ski resort and a Ryder Cup vice-captain for Europe in Paris this month, finished tied for 12th Sunday. His level-par 70 left him 10 shots back on 7 under.

Fitzpatrick was two shots clear after his 63 Saturday, but let that lead slip dropping shots at Nos. 3 and 6. He got back both shots by the turn, then made three more birdies on the back nine.

Bjerregaard fired five birdies on the front nine, and two more at the back-to-back par-5s, Nos. 14 and 15. At the extra hole, the 27-year-old Dane pushed his second shot off the right edge of the green and failed to chip in.

BMW weather plans: Everything is on the table

By Nick MentaSeptember 9, 2018, 12:30 am

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Justin Rose lipped out a birdie attempt on the 18th green Saturday, but his par was nonetheless good enough to earn him the solo 54-hole lead.

And maybe even the BMW Championship.

Tee times for the final round at Aronimink are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. ET Sunday morning, as the Tour makes every effort to finish this event on time – or really to finish at all.

Possible scenarios abound at Aronimink, as everything from a Tuesday finish to a 54-hole, weather-shortened event seems in play.

“It was definitely in the back of your mind,” Rose said, when asked about the possibility that the tournament may not resume. “You could start to feel the weather coming in and getting darker. Kind of had the feel there's some big weather coming. …

“Absolutely I was trying to make the putt on 18 to make sure I was ahead of the field.”

Rose is ahead by one over Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy has turned in rounds of 62-69-63 this week. While Rose laughed that he would be plenty happy with a “two-day washout,” McIlroy is itching to get one last crack at a soaking-wet Aronimink, and he doesn’t seem to care how long he has to wait.

“You know, maybe that chance won't happen until Monday if it goes to that and the good thing is we don't have a tournament next week,” he said. “If it is pushed into Monday or even into Tuesday, we have the time. Hopefully the guys that make the decisions make the right one and we can play a full tournament.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Aronimink took on 2 ½ inches of rain from Friday night into Saturday morning, prompting a 3 ½ hour delay to the third round as officials worked to drain the course.

The PGA Tour’s on-site meteorologist Joe Halvorson laid out some best-case and worst-case scenarios on Saturday night for what Sunday might look like. The best case, per Halvorson, is that the heaviest rainfalls hold off until the afternoon, allowing the Tour enough time to squeeze in a finish. But the worst case would see rains dumping as much of a tenth of an inch per hour by 6 a.m. and steadily increasing throughout the day.

As for Monday, Halvorson said there will likely be a window in the morning for the Tour to avoid more wet weather in the afternoon. But with the golf course already soaked, it’s fair to wonder just how Aronimink would look and play after another full day of rain.

“I’m not sure how much more water the course can take, to be quite frank,” Schauffele offered. “So we’ll see. Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn’t screw us.”

After a Saturday 66 that has him five back, Tiger Woods smiled and stopped to think when asked about the possibility of a 54-hole event.

“I don't think they would do that, you know, given the fact that we have an off-week,” he answered. “It will be curious. I think if we do play, the problem might be ball in hand everywhere through the entire way – through the green. That would be different. I think I've only done that once in my career. It will be interesting if we even get a chance to play.”

Woods’ idea to play lift, clean and place even in the rough prompted a laugh from Schauffele.

“Yeah … seriously though,” he responded.

Weather complicates already complicated BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 8, 2018, 11:50 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – It might take a few days to finish – the forecast for Sunday calls for biblical rain – but the final round of the BMW Championship offers six compelling storylines.

The least of which might be who actually wins the tournament. 

On a cool, damp but ideal day for scoring, Justin Rose went out in 29 and made nine consecutive pars to finish to take a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Waterlogged Aronimink has surrendered plenty of low scores through three rounds – the toughest day for scoring was the first round, at 68.13(!) – and it’ll take another mid-60s score in wet and windy conditions Sunday (or Monday) to break away from a congested leaderboard with 14 other players within five shots of the lead.

“I don’t quite know how tomorrow is going to play out,” Rose said. “I don’t think anyone knows what to expect.”

Rose, who won the former AT&T National here in 2010, bogeyed his opening hole Thursday and hasn’t dropped a shot since. He’s at 17-under 193.

Though Rose would surely love to collect the $1.62 million check, his third win of the season wouldn’t dramatically alter the playoff landscape – he’d only jump from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings.

The stakes are much higher for Schauffele, of course.

After starting the week No. 41 in the rankings, he’s projected to move to sixth with a win, but his first title in nearly a year would also make U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s decision more difficult with one wildcard selection remaining.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what else is at stake during what will be a soggy, sloppy final round:

FEDEXCUP TOP 5

Bryson DeChambeau is already guaranteed to hold the top spot at the Tour Championship, but the rest of the top 5 is far from settled.

It’s the magic number: Those inside the top 5 in the standings will capture the FedExCup title if they win the season finale at East Lake.

Right now, using the PGA Tour’s projections, that group includes DeChambeau, Rose, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau.

The most interesting case is Finau, who is fifth despite not winning an event this season. He has 10 top-10s, second-most on Tour this season.

Brooks Koepka could benefit from a big Sunday. The two-time major winner this season and no-brainer choice for Player of the Year is projected seventh.

FEDEXCUP TOP 30

Jordan Spieth’s Tour Championship streak is in jeopardy.

He hasn’t missed a date at East Lake in his young Tour career, but he’s on the outside looking in heading into the final round. 

Spieth is projected 31st on the FedExCup points list, 20 behind Keegan Bradley.

Earlier this week, when asked about the possibility of missing East Lake for the first time, Spieth said that he wouldn’t get caught up in the projections or standings and that reaching the finale wasn’t “do or die.”  

Spieth is at 6-under 204, in a tie for 39th.

Those also on the wrong side of the bubble: No. 32 Emiliano Grillo, No. 33 Andrew Putnam, No. 34 Ryan Armour and No. 35 Chez Reavie.

Tiger Woods is tied for 11th, five shots behind, but he’s projected to only climb one spot in the standings, to No. 24. Gary Woodland (27th), two-time winner Patton Kizzire (28th) and Marc Leishman (29th) all need solid final rounds to secure their spot at East Lake.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

RYDER CUP

Schauffele wasn’t sure that even a win at the BMW would be enough to sway Furyk’s opinion on the final pick.

But he’d at least like to find out.

Late Saturday, after hanging with Rose all day, Schauffele three-putted from the edge of the 18th green to drop one shot behind heading into the final day.  

“I’m tired right now,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been grinding more this year. I’m going to try and play well tomorrow, and I’ll be really happy.”

Schauffele probably needs to win just to receive serious consideration from the U.S. decision-makers. Tony Finau is the presumptive favorite, and he hasn’t exactly bombed this week – his Saturday 67 lost ground on the leaders, but he’s still T-15.  

The Ryder Cup committee added this 11th-hour selection to make sure that the hottest American player wasn’t left off the squad. If Schauffele – who finished 12th in qualifying – wins the BMW before the deadline, isn’t he exactly who the powers-that-be were hoping to identify?

WORLD NO. 1

There also could be a change at the top of the world rankings.

Rose could move to No. 1 for the first time in his career if he wins at Aronimink and Koepka and Johnson both finish worse than a two-way tie for second. There’s even a scenario that Rose could get to No. 1 if he finishes second.

Thomas’ scenarios are similar: Win the BMW (he’s T-7) and have Koepka and Johnson finish outside the top 2. That scenario, at least, seems inevitable: Both Koepka and Johnson are outside the top 30 heading into the final round. 

FORECAST

This is the great unknown heading into Sunday.

Rose wanted to hole his 20-footer on 18 to ensure that he had a one-stroke lead – you know, just in case the final round is wiped out.

Officials have already moved up tee times five hours Sunday in anticipation of storms that are expected to drop another inch and a half of rain on a course that has already been inundated with nearly three inches.

The Tour’s meteorologist is optimistic that the heaviest rainfall will occur after 2 p.m., but if the system arrives early the BMW seems destined for a Monday finish. Keep in mind that the forecast for Monday calls for rain, too.

This presents a headache for tournament organizers, of course, but it’s also the worst-case scenario for players. Most are playing their third event in a row (and their fifth in seven weeks), and they could desperately use a week off at the tail end of a long season. Any further delays would cut into their valuable recovery time, especially with the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup on deck.

