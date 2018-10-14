Jordan Spieth will join several of his Ryder Cup teammates in Las Vegas in November for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Spieth commited to the event on Friday.

“I’m really excited to be playing in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open,” Spieth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The event has been on my radar for a while, as the course has a great reputation on Tour and I absolutely love the affiliation with the hospital. It’s going to be a really fun week in a great city.”

Spieth will join an already stellar field that includes Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Players champion Webb Simpson, Tony Finau and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Spieth has not played a fall PGA Tour event the last two years, but he is starting his season early after failing to reach the Tour Championship for the first time in his career.

By missing the Tour Championship, Spieth didn't meet the required 25 events for players who didn't add at least one event they haven't played in four years.

Spieth also missed a month earlier in the year with mononucleosis.

According to PGA Tour rules, Spieth “shall be subject to a major penalty,” which is a fine of at least $20,000 or even suspension.

At East Lake, Andy Pazder, the Tour’s chief of operations, said the matter was resolved.

“I have talked to Jordan and we’ve resolved it,” Pazder said. “We have come to a resolution. I’m not going to be able to share the details of that, [but] I will say the result is something that you will see next season. It’s resolved in a way that’s going to be a win for our tournaments, our fans and golf in general.”

The Shiners begins Nov. 1 at TPC Summerlin.