Getty Images

Stock Watch: No downside to Tiger vs. Phil

By Ryan LavnerJuly 10, 2018, 12:25 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

$10 million exhibitions (+10%): It’s funny, those scoffing at the reported Tiger-Phil duel because 1.) it should have happened a decade earlier, so now it’s lame, or 2.) it isn’t interesting if they’re not putting up their own cash. Even if their relationship is now awkwardly warm and fuzzy, it’d still be a blast to watch (and hear) two legends go head to head, just like the old Wonderful World of Golf series. There is no downside to this.

Kevin Na (+8%): To most fans he’s an irritant, a head case who’s seemingly stuck in super-slo-mo, the epitome of what’s wrong with professional golf … but he’s also wildly entertaining, unafraid to show his emotions or his swagger or his vulnerability. Love him or loathe him, the Tour could use a few more interesting guys like Na.

Russell Knox (+5%): A short-but-straight knocker and sublime putter in a run of good form – that sounds like a winning formula at not just burned-out Carnoustie but also at Le Golf National, the Ryder Cup venue where two weeks ago he tied for second. Hmmm …

Sei Young Kim (+3%): Doesn’t matter how easy the course is – 31 under par for a 72-hole tournament is absolutely ridiculous. Considering Kim had previously tied the low 54-hole mark on tour, it’s safe to say she’s the most explosive player on the LPGA.

Jon Rahm (+1%): If he’s not on your short list of favorites for The Open, you’re doing it all wrong. In contention each of the past two weeks, he’s trending in the right direction and ready for his major breakout.

FALLING

Henrik Stenson (-1%): With two majors, a WGC, the playoffs and the Ryder Cup upcoming, there couldn’t be a worse time for an elbow injury to pop up. Sigh.

Bubba (-2%): With a golden opportunity to leapfrog all of the inexperienced contenders at The Greenbrier – and create even more separation in the Player of the Year debate – Watson instead slumped to a 72 in the final round and plummeted to 13th.

John Peterson (-3%): Already dissatisfied with Tour life, Peterson won’t have fond memories of the Tour’s points system, either. He lost his playing privileges by less than a FedExCup point, expediting his retirement. Ouch.

Rory (-5%): He said last week – perhaps correctly – that he’d win “every week” if he could marry his typically excellent ball-striking with the lights-out putting he showed at Bay Hill. The problem is, he can’t, not yet anyway, and he remains easily the worst putter of today’s greats.

Phil (-6%): An admitted lack of focus led to another embarrassing two-shot penalty. Here’s hoping he locks in mentally, because with his current skill set, The Open represents his best chance to win a major.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Stock Watch

Trending

Getty Images

Tour schedule: Big changes will lead to tough choices

By Rex HoggardJuly 10, 2018, 12:57 pm

This began as a typical brainstorming session, an opportunity to take a hard look from 30,000 feet at a sprawling business.

“It wasn’t a schedule conversation, it was a product conversation,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently explained. “The question was, are we producing the best possible product for our fans? One of the things that we realized is, 11 years in, the FedExCup Playoffs continue to grow. We felt like ending Week 1, Week 2 of the NFL [season], that was a big issue and we needed to solve it.”

That conversation began in early 2016 and the answers to those tough questions were officially given on Tuesday when the Tour unveiled the dramatically overhauled 2018-19 schedule.

From thousands of iterations, competing interests, and moving parts was born a lineup that now features five consecutive months of marquee events starting with The Players in March, the Masters in April (come on, you knew the spring member-member wasn’t going anywhere), PGA Championship in May, U.S. Open in June and Open Championship in July. This major Murderers’ Row will give golf clear ownership of a portion of the sports calendar.

The new schedule will also feature an earlier finish to the season, with the Tour Championship scheduled to be played Aug. 21-25, two weeks before the start of the NFL season, which has always cast a wide shadow over what was supposed to be the Tour’s big finish.

Although it took more than two years to get here, there’s no denying the need and success of what is essentially a condensed schedule. The new dance card will certainly make the Tour better and it will also make golf better, but like most extreme makeovers there has been and will continue to be a cost.

After a dozen years of hearing how much better The Players is in May, transitioning back to March will be awkward at best; and the PGA Championship’s relocation to May could take some of the event’s more storied Northeastern venues out of the rotation.

But if The Players and PGA moves are the highlights of the new schedule, the devil really is in the details.

Gone from the 2019 schedule will be The National, Tiger Woods’ event in Washington, D.C., which began with so much promise in 2007, and the Dell Technologies Championship, which had been the second playoff stop.

Although TPC Boston, site of the Dell Technologies event, will host the first playoff event, The Northern Trust, every other year starting in 2020, it’s still a hit for one of the Tour’s largest markets.

Though many observers liked the idea of a condensed schedule, in practice it’s going to take some getting used to.

Essentially, the Tour had to shed four weeks off the season to move out of football’s shadow. Losing the Boston playoff event and the post-season “bye” week was half the bill. The Houston Open was relocated to the fall portion of the schedule, and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational was replaced by an existing event in Memphis.

If that all sounds clean and easy, consider that the run up to the post-season will now feature a major (The Open), a World Golf Championship (Memphis) and the Wyndham Championship. Including the three playoff stops, that’s five must-play events in a six-week window.

There’s also a question of how the 2020 Olympics, which will be played in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9, will fit into what currently is an already hectic portion of the schedule.

Similarly, the spring line up heading into the Masters will now feature two World Golf Championships and The Players. The game’s stars will likely continue to play either the Honda Classic or Arnold Palmer Invitational, which means five starts in eight weeks.

How this congestion impacts events like Bay Hill or the AT&T Byron Nelson, which will now be played the week before the PGA Championship, remains to be seen, but there will be tough choices made.

Consider the RBC Canadian Open, which has been mired in a post-Open Championship vortex, will now be played the week before the U.S. Open. Depending on where the American championship is played, the move could give the field in Canada a boost, but it’s hard to imagine how it’s going to lead to long-term improvements.

Give Monahan and his team credit, from a thousand different variations and moving parts has come a schedule most of the circuit’s constituents, and eventually the fans, can embrace.

“Let’s look at the overall schedule and the flow and a thousand different versions on how to make it work, along with looking at the overall landscape of sporting events,” said Monahan when he was recently asked to explain the schedule process. “You think about what other leagues might do and you look at their schedule, you’re trying to balance what you know now with what you think others might think about.”

Throughout this complicated process, the commissioner and Co. never lost focus on the ultimate goal, ending before football season began, and although it wasn’t painless it did turn out to be change with a purpose.

Article Tags: Jay Monahan, PGA Tour

Trending

Getty Images

PGA Tour unveils 2018-19 schedule with major changes

By Will GrayJuly 10, 2018, 12:10 pm

The PGA Tour unveiled its official schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about just how the pieces will fall into place amid a revamped slate of events.

The biggest changes have been known for some time. The Players Championship will move from its spot in May back to the mid-March position it held prior to 2007, while the PGA Championship shifts from August to May. The Tour’s annual trip to Memphis will now occur in late July instead of early June, as TPC Southwind replaces Firestone Country Club as the host of a WGC event.

The FedExCup Playoffs, now down to three events with the elimination of the Boston stop on an annual basis, will conclude in late August as opposed to late September. The top 70 and top 30 players will still advance to the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, respectively, with TPC Boston joining the existing rotation of New York City-area courses for The Northern Trust and hosting the first postseason event in 2020.

“It’s been our stated objective for several years to create better sequencing of our tournaments that golf fans around the world can engage in from start to finish,” said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “And by concluding at the end of August, the FedExCup Playoffs no longer have the challenge of sharing the stage with college and professional football.”

There are two new events in 2019, with Quicken Loans shifting its sponsorship from the now-defunct National to the newly-christened Rocket Mortgage Classic, played in late June in Detroit. The following week will mark the debut of the 3M Open, as Minnesota’s PGA Tour Champions stop receives an upgrade.

Back for 2019 is the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. The event was not held in an official capacity this year following the devastation to Puerto Rico from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

With next season’s schedule spanning only 11 months, some events were left off as a technicality. Both the Houston Open and the recently-concluded Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will be played next fall, officially as part of the 2019-20 season.

Other moves include the RBC Canadian Open, which will go from late July to the pre-U.S. Open spot vacated by the Memphis event. The Valero Texas Open will be played the week before the Masters for the first time since 2013, while two Texas events will be sandwiched around the PGA Championship and the WGC-Mexico Championship will bridge the West Coast and Florida swings.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for next season:

Oct. 4-7: Safeway Open (Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, Calif.)

Oct. 11-14: CIMB Classic (TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Oct. 18-21: CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges (Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea)

Oct. 25-28: WGC-HSBC Champions (Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China)

Oct. 25-28: Sanderson Farms Championship (CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.)

Nov. 1-4: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.)

Nov. 8-11: Mayakoba Golf Classic (El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico)

Nov. 15-18: RSM Classic (Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.)

Jan. 3-6: Sentry Tournament of Champions (Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii)

Jan. 10-13: Sony Open (Waialae CC, Honolulu, Hawaii)

Jan. 17-20: CareerBuilder Challenge (PGA West and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.)

Jan. 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines GC, La Jolla, Calif.)

Jan 31-Feb. 3: Waste Management Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Feb. 7-10: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach, Calif.)

Feb. 14-17: Genesis Open (Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, Calif.)

Feb. 21-24: WGC-Mexico Championship (Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico)

Feb. 21-24: Puerto Rico Open (Coco Beach CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)

Feb. 28-March 3: Honda Classic (PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.)

March 14-17: Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)

March 21-24: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.)

March 28-31: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin CC, Austin, Texas)

April 4-7: Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas)

April 11-14: Masters Tournament (Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.)

April 18-21: RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.)

April 25-28: Zurich Classic (TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.)

May 2-5: Wells Fargo Championship (Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.)

May 9-12: AT&T Byron Nelson (Trinity Forest GC, Dallas)

May 16-19: PGA Championship (Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, N.Y.)

May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas)

May 30-June 2: The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio)

June 6-9: RBC Canadian Open (Hamilton CC, Hamilton, Ontario)

June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.)

June 20-23: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.)

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.)

July 4-7: 3M Open (TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.)

July 11-14: John Deere Classic (TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.)

July 18-21: The Open (Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland)

July 18-21: Barbasol Championship (Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, Ky.)

July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.)

July 25-28: Reno-Tahoe Tournament (Montreux CC, Reno, Nev.)

Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.)

Aug. 8-11: The Northern Trust (Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.)

Aug. 15-18: BMW Championship (Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill.)

Aug. 22-25: Tour Championship (East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga.)

Article Tags: PGA Tour

Trending

Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: DeChambeau will continue pushing limits

By Tim RosaforteJuly 10, 2018, 11:59 am

Bryson DeChambeau defends a PGA Tour title for the first time in his career this week, and will do so without his trusty "drawing compass” – the same one most high school students leave behind in their geometry classes.

The USGA banned DeChambeau’s measuring device last week, which, ironically, he wasn’t using to read the 12-foot birdie putt that won last year’s John Deere Classic, or the 12-footer he made on the third hole of a playoff to win this year’s Memorial Tournament.

In the wake of the ruling, DeChambeau has gone silent. He plans on making a statement at a Wednesday news conference in Silvis, Ill., deflecting follow-up questions and moving on. With the Open Championship coming up and a genuine chance to make his first Ryder Cup team, DeChambeau is hoping to make his golf speak for him while he sorts out a new invention for his science of green reading.

Leave it to the 24-year-old golf scientist for creating such a bizarre controversy. Known for his single-length irons and sidesaddle putting stroke, DeChambeau pushed the boundaries trying to make up for slightly askew measurements on the Tour’s pin sheets, when breaks didn’t match up to the contours in their yardage books.

“Maybe he outsmarts some of the other guys because he takes a different approach to the game,” said DeChambeau’s manager, Brett Falkoff. “He’s doing it different, his way.”

According to Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s senior director of rules, DeChambeau’s manner in this case was addressed in the first part of Rule 14-3a. The rule prohibits a player, during a stipulated round, from using any artificial device or unusual equipment, or using any equipment in an abnormal manner, that “might assist him in making a stroke or in his play”.

The protractor/compass was addressed in what Pagel described as a “general bucket for unusual equipment.” The way Pagel described it, the USGA’s ruling was to assure that skill and judgment are still retained.

It was in a 45-minute phone conversation with John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championship and governance, that DeChambeau was delivered the decision. It could have been worse had Bodenhamer and his associates ruled that it was a breach of the rules and thus a disqualification after examining the Travelers Championship video that was brought to the attention of the USGA.

“We consider him part of the family,” noted Pagel. By that he was referencing DeChambeau’s 2015 U.S. Amateur victory. In his conversation with the USGA, it was understood that DeChambeau would continue pushing rules’ limits.

“That’s great,” Pagel said. “That’s the level of dialog we want. We love the fact that Bryson is known for innovation and pushing the limits.”

By releasing a statement on July 5, the USGA came out looking like the bad guys. It was actually Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s senior vice president of competitions, that initiated the process by reaching out to the USGA after DeChambeau’s use of a drawing compass was raised by another rules official watching the Travelers on television (DeChambeau finished T-9).

“Like Bryson said, ‘I start playing well and people start noticing different things,’” Falkoff said. Other members of DeChambeau’s team questioned how the use of a range finder or other distance measuring devices in USGA amateur championships is legal while a drawing compass is not. It was also confirmed that DeChambeau had been using the device on and off for two years.

“We kept walking off greens saying, ‘What’s going on, why didn’t it break properly?’” said DeChambeau’s swing coach, Mike Schy. “If you miss a pin placement by 3-4 feet, that can be huge.”

This was the second time DeChambeau pushed the limits with old-school instruments and was overruled. In January 2017, his sidesaddle putter was deemed to be non-conforming.

What will DeChambeau come up with next?  

“He’s working on a couple different things that he can come up with,” said a source close to DeChambeau. “He’s always been an innovator in trying new things … so it’s not going to stop him.”

Article Tags: Rosaforte Report, Bryson Dechambeau

Trending

Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett caddies at U.S. Senior Women's Open

By Grill Room TeamJuly 10, 2018, 1:32 am

Jimmy Buffett has worn many hats in his career - musician, best-selling author, businessman, and now ... caddie.

Buffett was at Chicago Golf Club Monday to caddie for Patricia Ehrhart during a practice round at the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

Ehrhart was a semifinalist at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur, and she also works as the travel and event manager for the Margaritaville Surf Team. Buffett, of course, serves as the captain, and Ehrhart's three daughters are competitive surfers.

My uncle says you've got a screw loose

A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) on

Article Tags: Grill Room

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.