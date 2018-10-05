Getty Images

UL Crown Rd. 3 halted, but not certain when to resume

By Randall MellOctober 5, 2018, 10:06 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The third round of the UL International Crown was suspended Friday at 5:42 p.m. local time (4:42 a.m. ET) because of darkness with all eight matches still on the course.

With the outer bands of Typhoon Kong-Rey grazing the region, the exact time that play will resume was uncertain as of the end of Friday’s play. LPGA officials will monitor the system’s path overnight with a decision expected Saturday. The tour, however, said the earliest the third round would resume on Saturday would be 2:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

The LPGA will issue an update on the status of the event Saturday at 10:30 a.m. local time (Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET).

Joe Halvorson, the LPGA’s DTN tour meteorologist, told GolfChannel.com that the typhoon is being downgraded to a tropical storm and will bring its heaviest rain Saturday between 3 a.m. and noon local time, with wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected. Halvorson said even after rain clears the region Saturday, there will be winds with gusts up to 35 mph until dusk.

Thailand’s Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn were farthest along on the course when play was suspended, with a 3-up advantage through 14 holes against Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and Anna Nordqvist.

England’s Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were 1 up on Korea’s So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun through six holes in the last match.

UL International Crown: Rd. 2 standings, match recaps

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 5, 2018, 5:40 am

England and the United States swept their morning fourball matches to take control of their respective pools.

The English moved ahead of the Koreans in Pool A, setting up a head-to-head showdown in the third and final round of fourballs, which was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The United States will be looking to win Pool B in a matchup with Thailand Friday afternoon.

The top two teams from each pool advance to Sunday singles, with the third-place teams in each pool going into a sudden-death fourball playoff to determine who will be the fifth team to make singles.

With heavy winds and rain from the outer bands of Typhoon Kong-Rey expected Saturday, it’s uncertain if the third-round matches that aren’t complete on Friday will be able to finish on Saturday.

Standings through two rounds

POOL A 

POINTS

W-L-T

England

 7

3-0-1

Korea

6

3-1-0

Australia

        3

1-2-1

Chinese Taipei

0

0-4-0

POOL B

POINTS

W-L-T

United States

6

3-1-0

Sweden

4

2-2-0

Thailand

3

1-2-1

Japan

3

1-2-1

Match 1: Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (SWE) def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa (JPN), 6 and 4

The Swedes are proving a tough combination. Nordqvist and Hedwall are now 4-0-1 overall as a team in the International Crown, 7-0-1 as a team in Crowns and Solheim Cups combined. A day after starting with four birdies over the first five holes in a victory against Americans Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda, they were hot again. With birdies at the ninth, 10th and 11th holes Friday, they built a 5-up lead.

Match 2: Ayako Uehara and Nasa Hataoka (JPN) def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), 4 and 3

Japan birdied three of the first four holes to go 3 up and cruised without much a challenge the rest of the way. The Swedes struggled, winning just a single hole all morning.

Match 3: Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie (USA) def. Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum (THA), 6 and 4

Korda and Wie birdied three of the first seven holes to go 3 up and never looked back. A pair of big hitters, they overpowered their short-hitting competition, blowing drives past the Thais all day.

Match 4: Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson (USA) def. Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA), 4 and 3

Thompson continues to shrink this course with her big drives, but her putter was the story Friday. She holed a 50-footer for birdie at the 10th to put the Americans 3 up. She also holed lenghty putts at the second and fourth to win those holes. Kerr gutted out a gritty performance playing sick with a sore throat. The American combo is now 10-1-2 in Solheim Cups and International Crowns.

Match 5: Georgia Hall and Charley Hull (ENG) def. Wei-Ling Hsu and Teresa Lu, 2 and 1

Hull stuffed her tee shot to 6 feet at the 13th and made birdie to move England 1 up in a tight match. The duo will now move on to face the Koreans in the third round of fourballs.

Match 6: Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao (TPE), 6 and 4

Shadoff pitched in for birdie at the second to put England up, and when Law stuck her approach to 6 feet at the ninth, the match was almost decided. She holed the birdie to put the Brits 4 up. The English duo hasn’t trailed in their first two matches, neither of which has gone beyond the 15th hole. Shadoff is now 5-0-1 overall in Crown play.

Match 7: So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun (KOR) def. Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith (AUS), 2 and 1

Ryu holed four birdies on the front nine, and Chun nearly made a hole-in-one at the 13th to lead the early effort. Chun’s tee shot teased the hole at the 13th and ended up 2 feet past, to set up a birdie for an important half to keep a 3 up lead. Ryu sealed the deal with a 15-foot birdie at the 17th to clinch the match.

Match 8: Katherine Kirk and Su Oh (AUS) def. Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim (KOR), 3 and 2

The Koreans bogeyed the first hole and trailed the entire match. Katherine Kirk holed a 15-foot birdie at the 15th to put the Aussies 3 up. The Koreans didn’t make a birdie until the 13th hole.

Mickelson makes six straight birdies, two back in Napa

By Associated PressOctober 5, 2018, 2:02 am

NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson had six straight birdies and shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to pull within two strokes of leader Sepp Straka in the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open.

Coming off a winless performance in the U.S. Ryder Cup loss to Europe, the 48-year-old Mickelson birdied Nos. 9-14 and closed with four straight pars on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

“I've been putting well, like I can putt,'' Mickelson said. ''But I was surprised at some of the shots I've hit. Honestly, I hit it just terrible and today was kind of an anomaly. Don't let the good round fool you. I'm not at all at my best. A few things clicked and it was fun.''

He was 0-2 in France at the Ryder Cup.

''I had two terrible weeks at BMW and the Tour Championship,'' Mickelson said. ''But I've become a great putter week in and week out with a few bad weeks as opposed to in the past I've kind of an average putter with a few spikes. I'm back to putting well again and rolling it in the way I did all last year.''

Straka birdied the final three holes for a 63. The Austrian played alongside Mark Mulder, the former major league pitcher who opened with a 75.

''I really wasn't expecting that right out of the gates,'' Straka said. ''But I had a good game plan and I just tried to do it shot by shot. I really didn't do a lot of special things. My putter was really hot, and I putted the ball really well. Other than that, you know, I just took advantage of my chances.''

Chase Wright had a 64, playing the last three holes in 4 under with an eagle on the par-5 16th and two birdies. He's playing in his second career PGA Tour event after earning a card in the Web.com Tour Finals.

''It's been a great year,'' Wright said. ''I know I should be here and I'm not by any means surprised about this. My last two competitive rounds were 64, so I think if I keep that up I'll be just fine.''

Brandt Snedeker, Alex Prugh, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes, Sam Saunders, Sungjae Im and Adam Long shot 66.

''I just stayed patient,'' said Snedeker, who had an opening 59 in his Wyndham Championship victory in August. ''I just kind of worked my way back into after not playing for the past four weeks and getting some rest. I was driving it great all day.''

Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele had a 67, playing alongside Mickelson.

Fred Couples, the Hall of Famer who turned 59 on Wednesday, had a 73 in his first PGA Tour round since the Masters in April.

Phil after 65: 'Don't let the good round fool you'

By Will GrayOctober 5, 2018, 12:07 am

Apparently the cure for a Ryder Cup hangover is a trip halfway around the world.

Phil Mickelson's week in France was nothing short of a disaster, as the veteran went 0-2 while ceding the clinching point to Francesco Molinari during their Sunday singles match. Added as a pick by captain Jim Furyk to make his 12th straight U.S. squad, Mickelson admitted that he spent more time on the range than he had in years trying to fix his swing - to no avail.

That confidence didn't improve early in the week at the season-opening Safeway Open, where Lefty crossed nine time zones to headline the field in Napa. Mickelson joked with fans during the Wednesday pro-am that his finding a fairway was an occasion worth celebrating, and he candidly told another fan that he should "probably not" be included in any fantasy lineups at Silverado.

It didn't get any better as he prepared Thursday for his first event of the new season.

"I had one of the worst warm-ups of the year, that I've had in a long time," Mickelson said. "I was hitting the fence on the range right. I was hitting the fence on the range left. I was hitting it terrible."

But Mickelson still has a few tricks up his sleeve, as evidenced by the bogey-free 65 he posted despite all of those recent struggles. At 7 under, he trails rookie Chase Wright by one shot as he looks to win for the second time this year. But as Mickelson pointed out after holing his final putt, it's just one round.

"I was surprised at some of the shots I hit. I honestly have been hitting it just terrible, and today was just an anomaly," Mickelson said. "Don't let the good round fool you; I'm not at my best. But today, a few things clicked and it was fun."

Mickelson hit 14 of 18 greens and needed only 25 putts, doing his damage in the middle of the round. After playing his first eight holes in 1 under, he reeled off six straight birdies from Nos. 9-14 to surge up the leaderboard and move into the early mix in wine country, where he and Patrick Cantlay are the only players ranked inside the top 25 in the world.

"The big thing is making the short ones," he said. "Those are the ones that give you momentum. Those are the ones you have to make to have a good round, and I made a lot of them today."

Hatton two back after striking fan with shot

By Associated PressOctober 4, 2018, 9:30 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from a poor start, including a wayward tee shot that struck a spectator on the head, to register a 2-under 70 and move within two strokes of the first-round lead at the Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

A female fan was pictured bleeding from a head wound after being hit by a drive from defending champion Hatton on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of three courses staging the event.

The English golfer spoke to her when she returned to her feet after receiving treatment, and she was later seen walking to a golf cart and smiling as she was taken to an on-site medical center.

The incident took place less than a week after a spectator was struck by a tee shot by Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight in one eye and is considering legal action.

Hatton bogeyed that hole - his sixth of the day after starting at No. 10 - following bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13, but he eagled the 16th and made four birdies on his back nine.

Marcus Fraser of Australia and Matt Wallace of England shot 68s in high winds at Carnoustie and St. Andrews, respectively.

''It was brutal out there,'' Fraser said. ''Doesn't really matter if it's into the wind or downwind, and then you get the cross-breeze off eight and nine. That's as strong as I've played the golf course, I think.''

All 168 players in the field will play a round on each course, before the final round takes place at St. Andrews on Sunday.

Hatton is one of two European Ryder Cup-winning stars playing at the Dunhill Links. The other, Tommy Fleetwood, shot 71 at Kingsbarns.

Koepka shot 70 at Kingsbarns, where fellow U.S. Ryder Cup player Tony Finau shot 73.

Only 24 players broke par in the tricky conditions.

