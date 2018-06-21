U.S. Open hangover? Not for Brooks Koepka. The two-time national champion has carried over his form and confidence from Shinnecock Hills to TPC River Highlands.
Koepka began his round with a par at the par-4 10th and then reeled off four consecutive birdies, beginning at No. 11.
Tee shot.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2018
Putt.
Birdie.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/1vWZS4JgfT
And here is the capper at the 14th
MAN'S HOT. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2mUxtdzgJq— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2018
Koepka turned in 4-under 31. Here's more action from his opening nine holes.
No hangover here.@BKoepka finishes his opening nine at -4.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/r2H5dkXRcG— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2018
After a par at the first, Koepka added a fifth birdie of the day at the par-4 second.
Yep, @BKoepka is locked in.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/gKHsEgWrlX— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2018
A bogey at the par-4 fourth dropped him to 4 under, but just one off the lead. That, however, sparked a wild ride to the finish line as he also bogeyed Nos. 5, 7 and 9, and birdied the sixth. It totaled to a second-nine, 2-over 37 and an overall score of 2-under 68.