18th green at Shinnecock Hills. Getty Images

Watch: Shinnecock's 18th green is so slick, and it's Monday

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 11, 2018, 7:15 pm

There has been plenty of talk about the seventh green at Shinnecock Hills, the one that "got away" from the USGA in the 2004 U.S. Open.

But on Monday, @radargolfpro posted to his Instagram account a video of a ball being dropped, with a little forward press, on to the 18th green ... and the ball didn't stop until it was well off the green.

Brooks Koepka won last year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, at 16 under. This isn't Erin Hills. Enjoy, fellas. It's only Monday.

Lefty's 0-for-26 in U.S. Opens, yet remains optimistic

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 7:58 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Give Phil Mickelson credit, he doesn’t ignore the elephant in the Grand Slam room.

While other athletes might be compelled to hide behind clichés or trite evasions, Lefty instead has chosen to take this particular milestone head on. At 47 years old, maybe he just doesn’t have the time or temperament for that kind of revisionism.

On this, Mickelson is what his resume says he is: a World Golf Hall of Fame member with 43 PGA Tour victories and a five-time major champion who is a single bottle cap - the U.S. Open - away from joining the game’s most exclusive club.

Although he’s a six-time bridesmaid at the U.S. Open, the national championship remains the only missing piece of the Grand Slam puzzle for Lefty. As if he needed to be reminded of this, USGA officials paired the southpaw with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, a pair of major kindred spirits who are also missing a single leg of the career Grand Slam, for Rounds 1 and 2 at Shinnecock Hills.

“Now that I've won the other three majors, it's U.S. Open specific. I would love to win this one to win all four. That's certainly a goal and nothing I'm shying away from,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson’s relationship with the U.S. Open is complicated. He’s finished runner-up six times, including the last time the championship was played at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, but has become an afterthought at the event in recent years either through lackluster play (like his missed cut in 2016) or properly aligned priorities (such as when he skipped last year’s championship to attend his daughter’s high school graduation).

But he arrives in the Hamptons with rejuvenated focus and renewed optimism. He won for the first time on Tour since 2013 this spring in Mexico and has repeatedly talked about his improved play and confidence in recent weeks.

“I feel like your short game's going to be challenged. Putting will be challenged, as well as ball-striking, irons, driver,” Mickelson said when asked the key to playing Shinnecock Hills. “I feel as though the luck of a course has been taken out as much as possible to where skill is the primary factor.”

But if history suggests the clock is ticking on Mickelson’s quest to complete the career Grand Slam, he clearly has no interest in riding into the sunset just yet.

This week’s U.S. Open will be Mickelson’s 27th start in his national championship, but if being 0-for-26 is a burden for some, Lefty prefers to consider his Open cup half full.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

All of the near-misses and heartbreaks, the bad swings and untimely miscues have simply been a part of a multiple choice exam he continues to study for.

Even his runner-up showing here in ’04, an inspired charge that came up two strokes short of Retief Goosen’s winning total of 4 under par, brings a measure of solace.

“I use the disappointments as a learning experience. For instance, in 1995 [at Shinnecock Hills], I played 16 in 6 over par. I lost by four shots. If I played that hole even, I could have won,” he explained. “In my mind back then, a par 5 was a hole you had to make birdie on. And now, as I have kind of evolved, I look back and use that negative as a learning experience to help me play better this week.”

If Mickelson’s outlook is a tad too optimistic, know that this is not born from false hope or wishful thinking. He’s playing some of the best golf of his career and his record at Shinnecock Hills is enough to lift even the most embattled spirits.

In fact, Mickelson can find motivation in the next three U.S. Open venues, with the event shifting to Pebble Beach next year and Winged Foot - where Lefty finished runner-up in ’06 - in 2020.

“These three provide me a great opportunity to finish out this final leg,” Mickelson said. “Certainly, with the way I've been playing this year and at the consistency level, as well as at a much higher level than I've played the last few years, gives me a great opportunity.”

For Lefty, this week’s U.S. Open is as simple as that, not a burden or another meltdown in the making, just an opportunity to complete his career.

Phil doesn't want this U.S. Open left to chance

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 6:40 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Two weeks ago at the Memorial, Phil Mickelson was asked about the 2004 U.S. Open, where he finished runner-up, and specifically Shinnecock Hills’ seventh hole, which became unplayable during the final round in ’04.

“I think it's a great hole until the USGA gets a hold of it,” Mickelson said.

On Monday as he prepared for this year’s U.S. Open on the Long Island layout, Lefty offered a more detailed assessment of the USGA and the art of setting up a course for a major championship.

“It's a very difficult job to find the line of testing the best players to the greatest degree and then making it carnival golf,” said Mickelson, who also finished fourth when the U.S. Open was played at Shinnecock in 1995. “I think it's a very fine line, and it's not a job I would want.”

To make his point, Mickelson revisited the 2004 championship when officials were forced to water some greens between groups when conditions became too demanding.

“In 2004, the barometer for watering the seventh green was did anybody make double or triple? So if nobody double or triple bogeyed in the group in front of you, the green did not get water. If your group made a double or triple, the green got water for the group behind you,” he said. “That type of chance bothers me, given that we put so much into this tournament and the dreams and the hopes. And to have it left to something like that is disappointing. But I don't mean to discount anything, because I know what a tough job it is to find that fine line.”

Mickelson did add that this year’s set up at Shinnecock Hills was among the best he’s experienced in nearly 30 years of playing the U.S. Open.

D. Johnson enters U.S. Open week as betting favorite

By Will GrayJune 11, 2018, 5:55 pm

After a decisive victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Dustin Johnson heads into the U.S. Open as a clear betting favorite.

Johnson has shared top billing with both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy since odds opened following the Masters, but Johnson is now alone at the top at 8/1 according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Johnson, who won his lone major title at the 2016 U.S. Open, is now back to the top spot in the world rankings following his six-shot win in Memphis.

Johnson was listed as a 12-1 co-favorite alongside McIlroy as recently as last week, but his odds have steadily decreased in recent days. Here's a look at the updated odds:

8/1: Dustin Johnson

14/1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

16/1: Jason Day

18/1: Jordan Spieth

20/1: Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm

25/1: Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

30/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Branden Grace

40/1: Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau

50/1: Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari

60/1: Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson

80/1: Zach Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Jimmy Walker

100/1: Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Charl Schwartzel, Ian Poulter, Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong-Hun An, Kyle Stanley, Aaron Wise

U.S. Open 101: Guide to the year's second major

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 11, 2018, 5:30 pm

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the United States Open Championship:

How old is the tournament?

One hundred twenty-three years. The first one was played in 1895.

How many times has it been played?

This year will mark the 118th U.S. Open. It was not played in 1917 or 1918 because of World War I, nor was it played in 1942-45 because of World War II.

Who started it?

The United States Golf Association, an organization formed in 1894 by five prominent golf clubs to be the game's national governing body.

Is it the oldest national championship in the world?

No. The Open, also referred to as The Open Championship or the British Open, dates back to 1860.

Where was the first U.S. Open played?

It was played on a nine-hole course at Newport (R.I.) Country Club.

Who was the first winner?

Horace Rawlins, a 21-year-old Englishman, shot 173 for 36 holes to beat Scotsman Willie Dunn by two strokes.

Who has won the most U.S. Opens?

Four players have won the U.S. Open four times each: Scotsman Willie Anderson and Americans Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus. Hogan also won the 1942 Hale America Open, which some of his supporters claim should be counted as his fifth U.S. Open. The Hale America was a substitute for the U.S. Open, was held in the same time slot and was run like the U.S. Open with local and sectional qualifying.

How many times has a player won consecutive Opens?

Five players have won back-to-back Opens and one has won three in a row. Chronologically, they are Scotsman Willie Anderson (1903-05), and Americans John McDermott (1911-12), Bobby Jones (1929-30), Ralph Guldahl (1937-38), Ben Hogan (1950-51) and Curtis Strange (1988-89).

Who are the most noteworthy players who have NOT won a U.S. Open?

This list would have to start with Sam Snead, whose failure to win a U.S. Open cost him a career Grand Slam. Snead was runner-up in the Open four times - in 1937, 1947, 1949 and 1953. But his most painful loss probably came in 1939, when he came to the final hole needing only a par to win but instead made a triple bogey. As on-course scoreboards did not yet exist, Snead didn't know he needed only a par; a spectator erroneously told him he needed a birdie. Phil Mickelson is also in this category; he has a record six runner-up finishes (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013).

I often hear the name Francis Ouimet in connection with the U.S. Open. Who was he and why was he important?

Ouimet was a 20-year-old former caddie who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history in 1913, beating two of the top British professionals in a playoff to win the U.S. Open on his home course, The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Beyond the magnitude of the upset, Ouimet's win helped open up the game to working-class people.

What was the "Massacre at Winged Foot"?

U.S. Open courses are typically set up to be very difficult, with long rough and fast greens, but Winged Foot, site of the 1974 Open, took things to a new level. Not one player broke par in the first round, and Hale Irwin's 7-over 287 score was the second-highest U.S. Open winning total since World War II. Many believed - still believe - that the USGA made the course extra difficult in retaliation for Johnny Miller having shot a record 63 the previous year at Oakmont. The phrase "Massacre at Winged Foot" was coined by sportswriter Dick Schaap, who used it as the title of a book he wrote about the championship.

Which U.S. Opens have been the most memorable?

It's all a matter of opinion, of course, but here is our Top 20 list. Working backwards in the top 10: 10. 1973: Johnny Miller shoots a record 63 in the final round to win. 9. 1982: Tom Watson chips in from deep rough on the 71st hole to win at Pebble Beach. 8. 2008: Limping on what would turn out to be a broken leg, Tiger Woods edges Rocco Mediate after an 18-hole playoff and one sudden-death hole. 7. 1930: Bobby Jones wins the third leg of a Grand Slam he would soon complete. 6. 2000: Woods destroys the field by a record 15 shots at Pebble Beach. 5. 1950: Less than a year and a half after a near-fatal car accident, Ben Hogan wins at Merion. 4. 1966: Seven shots ahead of playing partner Billy Casper at the final turn, Arnold Palmer is caught and loses in an 18-hole playoff. 3: 1913: Francis Ouimet stuns the golf world. 2. 1962: Rookie Jack Nicklaus takes it to Palmer in front of Arnie's home crowd at Oakmont. 1. 1960: Seven shots baack after 54 holes, Palmer drives the green on the first hole, a par 4, shoots 65 and wins his first - and only - U.S. Open.

How do you get to play in a U.S. Open?

There are various categories of exemptions, including winners of the previous 10 U.S. Opens, winners of the other three majors for the past five years, and the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. In addition, local and sectional qualifying is held. Local qualifying is open to any professional and amateurs with up-to-date USGA Handicap Indexes not exceeding 1.4. In other words, you have to be pretty good just to try to qualify. The USGA also on occasion grants special exemptions to players who have not qualified but are deemed worthy of being in the field. Such exemptions have gone to accomplished veterans such as Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros and Lee Trevino.

How big is the Open field?

It is 156 players.

Where is this year's Open being played?

It is being played for the fifth time at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

Which course has hosted the most Opens?

Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., near Pittsburgh, has hosted nine Opens, including in 2016.

Who is the oldest player to win the Open?

Hale Irwin was 45 years and 15 days old when he won in 1990.

Who was the youngest winner?

John McDermott was 19 years, 315 days old when he won in 1911.

Who was the youngest player?

In 2012 a 14-year-old amateur from China, Andy Zhang, qualified.

Who had the largest victory margin?

Tiger Woods won by 15 strokes in 2000. This is the record for any major.

Who holds the 72-hole scoring record?

Rory McIlroy shot 268 in 2011. That was 16 under par - also a record - on par-71 Congressional. Brooks Koepka won in 2016 at par-72 Erin Hills with a 16-under total (272).

Who holds the 18-hole Open scoring record?

Johnny Miller set the record by shooting 63 in 1973 at Oakmont. That score was subsequently equaled by Jack Nicklaus (1980, Baltusrol), Tom Weiskopf (1980, Baltusrol), Vijay Singh (2003, Olympia Fields) and Justin Thomas (2017, Erin Hills).

What does a player get for winning the U.S. Open?

This year's winner's purse is $2,160,000 (out of $12 million, overall purse). The winner is also exempt from qualifying for the other three majors and The Players Championship for the next five years, and exempt from U.S. Open qualifying for the next 10 years. If the winner is a PGA Tour member, he would receive a five-year exemption to all PGA Tour events.

What happens if the U.S. Open is tied after 72 holes?

There used to be an 18-hole playoff the following day. Now, if two or more players are tied at the end of regulation there is a two-hole aggregate playoff, followed by sudden death.

