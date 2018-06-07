The 118th U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island from June 14-17.
The U.S. Open was last held at Shinnecock in 2004, when Retief Goosen edged Phil Mickelson to win his second major title.
Get set for the year's second major with these flyover videos from the 7,445-yard, par-70 layout.
Hole 1, par 4, 399 yards
Elevated tee
Avoid the fairway bunkers
Birdie opportunity
Hole 2, par 3, 252 yards
Long iron needed
Lengthened to restore original challenge
Uphill just short of green
Hole 3, par 4, 500 yards
New tee adding 22 yards
Tightened fairway
Second-longest par 4 on the course
Hole 4, par 4, 475 yards
Bunkers in play off the tee
Easier to attack hole from right side of fairway
Slightly elevated green
Hole 5, par 5, 589 yards
Chance to get home in two
Undulating green
Birdie opportunity
Hole 6, par 4, 491 yards
Blind tee shot
Bunkers in play off the tee
Tougher angle from left side of fairway
Hole 7, par 3, 189 yards
Classic Redan design
Wind plays a factor
Trouble behind the green
Hole 8, par 4, 439 yards
Generous fairway
Wind typically against the player
Driver not always a necessity
Hole 9, par 4, 485 yards
Blind tee shot
Uneven lies in fairway a possibility
Downhill chip or putt from back of green
Hole 10, par 4, 415 yards
Risk-reward off the tee
Downwind approach shot
Closely mown areas around the green
Hole 11, par 3, 159 yards
Shortest hole on the course
Bunkers are a popular miss
Small green that slopes from the back left to the front right
Hole 12, par 4, 469 yards
Driver not a necessity off the tee
Narrow fairway
Large green that requires strategic approach shot
Hole 13, par 4, 374 yards
Shortest par 4 on the course
Narrowest fairway on the course
Good tee shot = birdie opportunity
Hole 14, par 4, 519 yards
Longest par 4 on the course
Dramatic drop in elevation
Tee shots on left side of fairway have the advantage
Hole 15, par 4, 409 yards
Significant drop in elevation
Longer drive = narrower fairway
Good tee shot = birdie opportunity
Hole 16, par 5, 616 yards
Longest hole on the course
A three-shot hole for many
Narrow, well-protected putting surface
Hole 17, par 3, 180 yards
Partially-restored green
Not a lot of room to miss
Wind could be a significant factor
Hole 18, par 4, 485 yards
Blind tee shot
Prevailing breeze from right to left
Green pitched from back to front
