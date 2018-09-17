Web.com Tour Finals standings through third event

The Web.com Tour will hand out 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2018-19 season based on how players fare in the Finals series. Here are the standings through Week 3 of four.
1. Sangmoon Bae, $218,156
2. Robert Streb, $184,750
3. Peter Malnati, $154,586
4. Matt Jones, $112,000
5. Hunter Mahan, $107,505
6. Adam Schenk, $102,465
7. Cameron Davis, $81,575
8. Seth Reeves, $80,360
9. Max Homa, $78,200
10. Roger Sloan, $77,257
11. Denny McCarthy, $75,793
12. Shawn Stefani, $74,354
13. Roberto Diaz, $55,826
14. Stephan Jaeger, $46,590
15. Dylan Frittelli, $44,200
16. Curtis Luck, $44,200
17. Jim Knous, $39,291
18. Michael Thompson, $36,000
19. Nicholas Lindheim, $35,836
20. Aaron Baddeley, $34,882
21. Joseph Bramlett, $33,900
21. Lanto Griffin, $33,900
23. Wes Roach, $33,600
24. Scott Pinckney, $33,200
25. Brian Campbell, $32,325