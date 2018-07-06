Getty Images

In what could be final start, Peterson makes Greenbrier cut

By Ryan LavnerJuly 6, 2018, 6:26 pm

A birdie on his final hole of the day Friday could have significant ramifications for John Peterson.

With just one event left on his major medical extension, Peterson needs to earn about $60,000 this week at the Greenbrier to maintain conditional status for the rest of the season, or about $260,000 for full status. He’s already stated, on multiple occasions, that if he doesn’t earn the necessary cash he’s retiring from the PGA Tour and transitioning into real estate in the Fort Worth area.

After double-bogeying his 17th hole of the day Friday at TPC Old White, Peterson likely needed to birdie the final hole to ensure that he made the cut. He hit a 284-yard drive down the middle, wedged to 7 feet and rolled in the putt to sit at 3-under 137, which should be enough to play the weekend.

Peterson likely needs a top-25 finish this week to earn conditional status. The 2011 NCAA champion has been derailed in recent years by a wrist injury.

Former Masters champ Willett two back at Irish Open

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 7:28 pm

DONEGAL, Ireland – Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Matthieu Pavon of France and Dutch golfer Erik van Rooyen shared the lead after the second round of the Irish Open on Friday, while Danny Willett's return to form catapulted him into contention at Ballyliffin Golf and Country Club.

Willett reached a career-high ranking of ninth after claiming his first major title at the 2016 U.S. Masters, but slumped to 442nd after missing his ninth cut in 12 events at last week's French Open.

The 30-year-old Englishman added a 2-under 70 to his opening 68 to lie two shots behind Fox (69), Pavon (68) and Van Rooyen (65).

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Joakim Lagergren is one off the lead on 7-under, with Willett joined on 6-under by Sam Horsfield and Zander Lombard. Lee Westwood is on 5-under, while tournament host Rory McIlroy is seven off the pace after a disappointing 73.

''It's been tough to see somebody that good struggle for that amount of time but today was the Danny Willett of old and it's nice to see,'' European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said.

''Having two days like this is important, now comes the hard part of going the next two and enjoying it because you've done all the hard work to get back to here.''

Willett is relieved to finally be injury free after knee, back and shoulder problems.

''It's nice to come out and hit the shots that you can see in practice and actually perform still under pressure when the clubs are in your hand and you're trying to obviously improve what you're doing. It's been a tough 18 months but I'm very happy to be playing nicely.''

Matching 'feel' and 'real' creating new distance explosion

By Brandel ChambleeJuly 6, 2018, 6:46 pm

One of the most common refrains in teaching, “Feel is not real,” is a teacher’s way of breaking the bad news to a student, that despite their persistent efforts to coerce their limbs into a new order, they can look at the video of their swing—the way a radiologist looks at a mammogram— and not one bit of difference will be visible. Which seems impossible to the student, because they are with every bit of resolve they can muster telling their brain to send a message to the specific body part or parts to move this way or that, positive that every order is being followed, only to look at the video and see the same swing they were making before the orders were sent; it’s only then that one comes face to face with the reality, that what one feels in the golf swing is not what is actually happening.

This is not an affliction unique to poor golfers either; on the contrary, the most intelligent, dogmatic superstars who have ever played this game have made the most ludicrous of claims about their own swings. I say ludicrous, because video of their swings shows quite clearly that these superstars are not doing what they say they are doing; that they say is of paramount  importance that YOU do. For instance, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus both maintained that swinging around a steady head was what they did, that “keeping your head still” was a fundamental even, and hugely important to playing great golf. Except that neither of them did this.

Ben Hogan wrote in “Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf” that one must restrict hip turn, and then turn the shoulders against that restriction to create tension or coil which in turn would give them power. Indeed one can argue ( as I have ) that the whole restricting of the hips movement that now pervades the Tour can be traced back to this “feeling” that Hogan had, that he wrote about and that then became gospel in the game. Except for one problem, Hogan did NOT restrict his hips. They turned an enormous amount.

To be clear, I am not saying that Palmer, Nicklaus and Hogan were purposely trying to deceive the rest of the golf world; what they were feeling was real enough to them. But the great golf shots they hit did not come about because they were actually doing the things they felt but perhaps because their own innate athletic ability was overriding those feels. The minutia was unknown to them, but it didn’t hurt their golf. Or did it?

This is what makes teaching so hard, because how can we learn from the best players, if they in fact are not doing what they say they are doing?

This is why I believe teaching golf has been so controversial over the years, because there has been so much confusion over what in fact the best players were actually doing. Of course with each technological breakthrough in cameras each generation has thought they found the secret. One hundred years ago, the innovative teacher Alex Morrison wrote that slow motion video had made it very clear to him etc… and his student Henry Picard taught Jack Grout who taught Jack Nicklaus, so something must have been clear to him. Or was it that great athletes simply found a way to hit great shots, regardless of the misinformation?

Recently cameras of a very high shutter speed have captured arms and hands, legs and feet and hips at full speed in the swing almost as if they were posed. Technological devices have allowed a forensic look at ballistic characteristics for every imaginable shot, obliterating previous thoughts about impact conditions. Pressure plates have allowed a precise tracing of the movement patterns unique to short, medium and long hitters, obliterating previous thoughts about where distance came from.

Are we, like Alex Morrison, of the false belief that our current technology has given us all the tools necessary to actually know what the best players are doing, or do we in fact have all of the necessary tools to know for sure? One never knows what they do not know. I do know, however, that there is a tidal wave of speed about to wash over golf unlike anything that has ever been seen and it is not because of better balls or better golf clubs, but because of a better understanding of how to move one’s body; of how to swing the club.

As I write this, there are 94 players averaging over 300 yards on the Web.com Tour, led by Cameron Champ, who is averaging 339 yards. This year’s Haskins award winner Norman Xiong, who at 19 made his pro debut at the U.S. Open, supposedly has a swing speed of 133 mph. When you consider that the line in the sand for distance improvements in balls and clubs was drawn more than 10 years ago, you see just how impactful the understanding of how one needs to move to create speed in the golf swing has been and is about to be, and perhaps for the first time in history, players are beginning to match up their feels with what they are actually doing. 

U.S. team grabs 8-4 lead at Palmer Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 5:16 pm

The U.S. has taken an 8-4 lead over the Internationals after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Playing mixed fourballs on Day 1, the Americans swept the first five matches before the Internationals staged a brief rally late.

NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest) teamed with Matthew Wolff, a rising sophomore at reigning NCAA champ Oklahoma State, to earn the first point for the U.S. side, while Arkansas’ Maria Fassi, the Annika Award winner, helped the Internationals win in the anchor match.

For the first time, the event features both men’s and women’s college players. This year’s tournament is held at Evian Resort in France, home to the LPGA’s first major.

The U.S. leads the all-time series, 11-9-1.

Here are the full results from Day 1:

Jennifer Kupcho-Matthew Wolff (U.S.) def. Olivia Mehaffey-Viktor Hovland (Internationals), 4 and 2

Lilia Vu-Chandler Phillips (U.S.) def. Jovan Rebula-Albane Valenzuela (Internationals), 6 and 4

Collin Morikawa-Andrea Lee (U.S.) def. Hurly Long-Patty Tavatanakit (Internationals), 2 and 1

Davis Riley-Kristen Gillman (U.S.) def. Wenyung Keh-Harry Hall, 2 up

Stephen Franken-Emilia Migliaccio (U.S.) def. Dewi Weber-Stefano Mazzoli, 3 and 1

Lorenzo Scalise-Jiwon Jeon (Internationals) def. Sahith Theegala-Alana Uriell (U.S.), 3 and 2

Jamie Freedman-Brad Dalke (U.S.) def. KK Limbhasut-Pimnipa Panthong (Internationals), 4 and 3

S.M. Lee-Kaitlyn Papp (U.S.) def. Chloe Ryan-Ronan Mullarney (Internationals), 2 up

Mariel Galdiano-Shintaro Ban (U.S.) def. Ainhoa Olarra-Luis Gagne (Internationals), 1 up

Lauren Stephenson-Braden Thornberry (U.S.) def. Maddie Szeryk-Andy Zhang (Internationals), 1 up

Alvaro Ortiz-Maria Fassi (Internationals) def. Sophia Schubert-Justin Suh (U.S.), 2 and 1

Watch: E. Molinari FINALLY makes a hole-in-one

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 5:11 pm

Nine months ago, Edoardo Molinari spent 12 hours, hitting 500 golf balls from 145 yards out, trying to make a hole-in-one.

He never did.

Friday at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, however, he got that ace.

Molinari holed his 6-iron tee shot at the par-3 14th from 200 yards. That got him to even par for the tournament and inside the cut line, at the time.

It's been a good run for the Molinari brothers, as Francesco won the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, and followed that with a runaway victory on the PGA Tour at the Quicken Loans National.

