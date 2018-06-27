Getty Images

Woods still searching for sponsor to replace Quicken

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 7:32 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – According to various sources, the PGA Tour is poised to unveil the dramatically revamped 2019-20 schedule in the next few weeks. Also according to those sources, there will be no Quicken Loans National on that lineup, at least not a Quicken Loans event played in the Washington, D.C. area.

Quicken Loans announced earlier this year it will sponsor a new event beginning in 2019 in Detroit, but that likely won’t be associated with Tiger Woods, his foundation or the nation’s capital.

Despite these various reports and a schedule that doesn’t seem to have any openings at the moment, Woods, who has hosted the event since it began in 2007, said on Wednesday at TPC Potomac that he continues to search for replacement sponsors.

Quicken Loans National: Articles, photos and videos

“It's trying to get the sponsorship dollars and that kind of commitment going forward is the more difficult challenge,” Woods explained. “We're certainly going to give our best efforts, but the future's unknown. That's frustrating for all of us, not just here at the foundation, but it's also frustrating for the community here and the people who have supported us and supported this event.”

The new Quicken Loans event in Detroit is scheduled to be played June 27-30 according to various sources, followed by a new event in Minnesota that will be sponsored by 3M. Within the current schedule that doesn’t leave much room for the Washington, D.C. tournament, which has been played at four different courses.

“I was raised in a military background, playing military golf courses. So just really tried to do all we could not just for the D.C. area, but our nation's capital, our nation's birthday and trying to say thank you to all the people that are putting their lives on the line for us and our freedoms,” Woods said. “We did a few things that I'm very proud of.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Quicken Loans National

Trending

Getty Images

LPGA president has winning history at Kemper Lakes

By Randall MellJune 27, 2018, 8:10 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – She once tamed Kemper Lakes.

She held off a future Hall of Famer to make history winning here, but Vicki Goetze-Ackerman isn’t getting approached by a lot of players this week wanting insight in how to play this brutish test with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship about to begin.

“Because it was so long ago,” Goetze-Ackerman said with a chuckle. “Some of them hadn’t been born that long when I won. They have no idea. I feel very confident of that.”

The young pros who don’t know, should know, because the current LPGA president was one of the game’s great amateurs. Goetze-Ackerman, 45, isn’t an active player anymore, but she remains actively involved in the success of the tour in her sixth year as tour president.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Back in 1992, Goetze-Ackerman defeated Annika Sorenstam, 1 up, in the finals of the 1992 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Kemper Lakes. This was a couple months after winning the NCAA individual title for the University of Georgia. Goetze-Ackerman is one of just two players to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the NCAA individual title in the same year.

“When you’re living it, you don’t realize what an achievement it is,” Goetze-Ackerman said. “When you hear it mentioned later in life, it’s neat. It’s fun to hear.”

Goetze-Ackerman also won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1989. She went on to a 16-year LPGA career. A short hitter, she didn’t have the same success as a pro as she did in college.

“The courses got longer and longer,” she said.

She didn’t win, but she racked up 21 top-10 finishes, and she became a respected tour leader, twice entrusted with the tour president’s job. She is a golf instructor today, married with a son.

She’s eager to watch this week’s championship unfold in her return to Kemper Lakes.

“It will bring back some memories,” she said.

Article Tags: 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Analysts weigh in on Ariya, Kang, Ko ahead of KPMG

By Randall MellJune 27, 2018, 7:44 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Ariya Jutanugarn looks primed to make a run at winning back-to-back majors. Danielle Kang could get in her way in a bid to win back-to-back KPMG Women’s PGA Championships.

Lydia Ko’s evolving game continues to trend up.

Those were some of the opinions voiced by Karen Stupples, Paige Mackenzie, Jerry Foltz and Kay Cockerill in a Golf Channel media teleconference in advance of this week’s major at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

Here are some of the highlights:

On Ariya Jutanugarn as the favorite this week ...

Stupples: “If Ariya is healthy, I think she's going to be tough because she doesn't even need to hit driver. She can just take a 3 wood or a 2 iron and plunk it into position. She's very creative around the greens, very underrated. She's ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in putting, 1.71 putts per green in regulation. That’s just ridiculous for somebody with her kind of power. It's just so rare to see that.”

Foltz: “Course totally favors Ariya. I think the power off the tee is one thing, but the ability to really spin the approach shots is going to be paramount [if conditions get firm].

“I think someone like Lexi Thompson, someone like Ariya, they're going to have a huge advantage based on the ability to get the tee ball down there farther than most and have a shorter club in.”

On Kang’s title defense ...

Mackenzie: “She's one of the few players that I played with that I actually remember watching ... I remember playing a round with Danielle and being completely captivated by her ball-striking. I don't think there's a physical missing link with Danielle Kang, and if you look at her success as an amateur in match play events and the U.S. Amateur, you have to believe that there's a light switch that she hasn't just quite figured out how to turn on when she needs to in stroke play competition. I'm very bullish on her, but I think there's still some emotional and mental maturity that has kind of been holding her back.”

Cockerill: “She is completely at home on the big stage. She thrives in that atmosphere. She does not back down. She's not fearful. She becomes a better, stronger competitor, the bigger the stage, the bigger the spotlight. She's an extrovert. She loves attention. Her issue, I think, is consistency and getting through Thursday and Friday, sort of the doldrums of Thursday and Friday, to get herself in position to be in the limelight on the weekend. It's sort of like she can check out, or I think she gets bored, or she just maybe doesn't have that mental tenacity to fight through the little details to get her consistently on the big stage.”

On Ko’s readiness to win a third major ...

Stupples: “Somebody who has been rounding into a little bit of form is Lydia Ko. She has gained a little bit of distance off the tee. She's 3 miles per hour quicker, club speed, than she was over last year. So she's gained about nine yards worth of carry, and that's going to help her in order to get some shorter shots into the greens. She does need to keep it a little tighter in play. But everything has kind of shown solid improvement for her.”

Article Tags: Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Woods uses mallet in pro-am, but still TBD for Rd. 1

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 7:28 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – It’s still a game-time decision for Tiger Woods.

Although Woods spent his pro-am round on Wednesday at the Quicken Loans National putting his new putter, a TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3, through the paces, he’s still not prepared to commit to changing putters.

“I'm going to figure that out later,” he said. “I've been putting the time in with this Ardmore. It swings more than mine, has a slight more of a swing to it and that's something I've been looking for because I practice with a heel-shafted putter at home and I like feeling that toe move.”

Quicken Loans National: Articles, photos and videos

Woods is fresh off some of his worst putting performances in recent years, missing the cut two weeks ago at the U.S. Open and finishing tied for 23rd at the Memorial, despite ranking 63rd in the field in putts per green in regulation.

“I hadn't putted well for about four tournaments now,” he said. “The West Coast and early Florida I putted well, but just haven't done it the last four events. I'm trying to find something that I can feel again like the swing of the putter, getting my body in the right positions and seeing the lines again.”

Although Woods spent the last two days at TPC Potomac practicing with the new, mallet-headed putter, he still had his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in the bag in case he decides to stick with something more familiar.

While Woods’ potential switch may seem dramatic for some, he has used a mallet-headed putter in competition before, most notably at the 2011 Masters, and he’s always reverted back to his more traditional model.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Quicken Loans National

Trending

Getty Images

JT playing Ryder Cup venue; Rahm surprised he's alone

By Will GrayJune 27, 2018, 6:52 pm

While the PGA Tour heads to the nation's capital this week, the reigning Player of the Year is on a scouting mission across the Atlantic.

Justin Thomas is making a rare European Tour start this week at the HNA French Open, and it has everything to do with the tournament's venue as Le Golf National will double as host of the Ryder Cup in late September. Thomas is currently ranked No. 2 in the world and No. 4 in the U.S. Ryder Cup points list, and with his first appearance in the biennial matches all but assured he decided to get a preview this week outside Paris.

"With the Ryder Cup this fall, it just worked out in the schedule to where I really wanted to come here, and it worked out well to do so," Thomas told reporters. "It's a big deal on the European Tour, and I'm very happy and lucky that you all are letting me come over here and crash the party a little bit this week."

Full-field scores from the French Open

Thomas is making his third straight start following the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, and he plans to make this his final competitive appearance before The Open. While some U.S. team hopefuls will make a scouting trip to Le Golf National with captain Jim Furyk the weekend before Carnoustie, Thomas will instead play this week and focus on the claret jug next month.

"I felt coming here and getting hopefully four competitive rounds and some practice rounds in, I thought that was plenty for me," Thomas said. "I mean, The Open is a major which is what I've prepped my schedule around all year, and for me I want to be rested for that."

While Jon Rahm told reporters earlier this week that he was surprised more U.S. hopefuls didn't follow Thomas' lead by adding a start on a course just a few months before it hosts the Ryder Cup, Thomas hopes to build up a dossier that proves useful come September - even if he doesn't expect to glean much special insight to share with his future teammates.

"It all being right in front of you, it's not like there's that many tricks or crazy knowledge that I may get this week," Thomas said. "Any way I can help, I'll be glad and happy to, but you know, the guys are good. They don't need me to hopefully play well."

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, 2018 French Open

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.