2018 Ryder Cup TV Schedule

The 42nd Ryder Cup won’t be short on drama as Europe and the United States go head-to-head in a match play competition on European soil at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National outside of Paris, France. Team USA looks to defend the cup, with Captain Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and U. S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka among players on the squad. The European Team seeks redemption with Captain Thomas Bjorn, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose anchoring the team.
Which 2018 Ryder Cup team is the favorite?
Schedule of Play
- Day one (Friday) will consist of four foursomes matches and four fourball matches with each team having eight golfers playing during each of the two sessions
- Day two (Saturday) will consist of four foursomes matches and another four fourball matches, same as Friday
- Day three (Sunday) will consist of 12 single matches, each member of Team USA and Team Europe will play
Learn more about the Ryder Cup Format
Golf Channel and NBC are making sure you don’t miss a minute of the golf drama. Morning Drive kicks off the week with analysis and interviews on Monday at 7am ET on Golf Channel. Live From the Ryder Cup, beginning Tuesday at 6am ET and continuing throughout the week on Golf Channel, will feature news, highlights, analysis, news conferences and the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the event.
Watch live event streaming of the Ryder Cup week programming on Golf Channel via the Golf Channel App
Don't forget to follow Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and take part in the social conversation using hashtags #RyderCup, #GoUSA, #TeamEurope and #LeGolfNational
Ryder Cup 2018 TV Schedule:
Monday, September 24
Morning Drive: 7am ET
Tuesday, September 25
Morning Drive: 10am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup: 6am ET; 12pm ET
Wednesday, September 26
Morning Drive: 10am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup: 6am ET; 12pm ET
Thursday, September 27
Morning Drive: 9am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup: 6am ET; 11am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup (Opening Ceremony): 1pm ET
Friday, September 28
Live From the Ryder Cup: 12am ET
Ryder Cup – Day 1: 2am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup: 1pm ET
Saturday, September 29
Live From the Ryder Cup: 12am ET
Ryder Cup – Day 2: 2am ET
Ryder Cup – Day 2 (NBC): 3am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup: 1pm ET
Sunday, September 30
Live From the Ryder Cup: 4am ET
Ryder Cup – Final Day (NBC): 6am ET
Live From the Ryder Cup (Closing Ceremony): 1pm ET