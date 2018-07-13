Getty Images

Sponsored: Callaway Create, Limited Artist Headcover Auction

By Grill Room TeamJuly 13, 2018, 1:00 pm

Callaway Golf has partnered with Seamus Golf Co. and various Callaway Creators (celebrities, artists and golfers - including the LPGA's Sandra Gal) to design custom headcovers.

The headcovers will be compiled into a gallery and be blind auctioned to bidders with proceeds benefitting charity. Click here to view the selections in detail and place a bid!

All auction proceeds go to Bunkers in Baghdad, an organization dedicated to sending new and used golf balls, clubs and equipment to U.S. troops around the world, with a focus on the brave men and women currently serving in combat zones. Bunkers also supplies golf equipment to U.S. veterans around the country to aid in their recreation and rehabilitation. It has collected and shipped 9 million golf balls and 700,000 golf clubs to U.S. troops and veterans in more than 65 countries around the world and all 50 states.

Each head cover is one-of-a kind, hand-stitched and weather-proofed in the USA.

 

Article Tags: Callaway Golf, Callaway Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

All the feels: Spieth recalls emotional Open victory

By Rex HoggardJuly 13, 2018, 5:00 pm

When Jordan Spieth teed off on Sunday at Royal Birkdale last year he knew he led every player in the field except Matt Kuchar by a half dozen shots. He knew his experiences in similar situations would be crucial. He knew he was 18 holes away from moving within a PGA Championship of the career Grand Slam.

What he didn’t know was that the next few hours would be the most eventful of his young life, and arguably the most memorable major championship finish in a generation.

Things didn’t go well from the outset. He bogeyed the first, the third and the fourth holes to fall into a tie for the lead with Kuchar.

Those putts that had seemed so effortless for the first three days refused to drop. He became uncomfortable with his swing, and by the turn all the momentum he’d built over 54 holes was squarely in Kuchar’s corner.

It’s not often that one can so easily identify the precise moment when you’ve reached rock bottom, but for Spieth there might as well have been a street sign adjacent the 13th tee box – You’ve arrived.

“It was just a bad 2 ½ hours that I had out of that entire week,” Spieth explained in a recent interview with Golf Channel. “I hit the ball beautifully, was putting well, chipping well the whole week. I just had that 2 ½ hours and I was able to not let that be four bad hours.”

This is how Spieth remembers that wild final round at the 2017 Open Championship:

The Downward Spiral

When Spieth made the turn, his three-shot lead over Kuchar was gone and the two were tied. For historians, the final turn had a déjà vu feel to it, similar to how Spieth had come unglued during the final round at the 2016 Masters.

But if Spieth has a tendency to appear nervous or unsettled during these circumstances, the internal dialogue at Royal Birkdale was surprisingly upbeat.

“I actually felt a little sigh of relief after I lost the lead,” Spieth said. “Like it almost felt easier being the chaser, and that happened two or three different times during that final round, where I lost the lead and then felt better because of it.”

Before things got better, however, they’d get much, much worse.

The Drive

When Spieth arrived at the 13th tee he was still tied with Kuchar at 8 under par, but with a light rain falling and the galleries becoming restless, his drive on the 503-yard par 4 sailed nearly 100 yards right of the fairway.

As his tee shot soared helplessly out of play, Spieth cradled his head in both hands. It was as if the claret jug itself had been sent tumbling down the massive dunes.

“When I got to the ball, I saw that it was going to be an unplayable,” Spieth recalled. “I couldn't advance it anywhere where I could then hit the green. So I started running through scenarios.”

With Kuchar waiting with his caddie in the middle of the 13th fairway, one of the most surreal episodes since Jean Van de Velde waded into the burn at Carnoustie in 1999 unfolded.

The Decision

Spieth’s drive actually caromed off a spectator, down a dune, and into a clump of fescue. It would have been easy, natural even, for Spieth’s racing mind to make a quick decision.

But there was nothing quick about what transpired next.

“If I drop it within two club lengths, any direction no closer [to the hole], do I get a lie where I can advance it back to the fairway?” he said.

At one point, Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, offered an alternative.

“He goes, ‘Why don't we go back to the tee, you know, make six [double bogey] at worst, get a putt at five,’” Spieth said. “I'm like, ‘I don't know if you know this, but I really don't want to hit that tee shot again. It didn't exactly go very well the last time.’”

But a plan began to form. After asking a rules official if the driving range, which is right of the 13th fairway, was out of bounds, Spieth decided to take an unplayable lie between a collection of equipment trailers.

“I saw kind of a scenario where maybe I could get a drop into the trailers, then go over on the driving range,” said Spieth, who was given line-of-sight relief from the trailers. “I get a clear lie with more room to carry over the hills. I could actually get enough club on the ball to reach the green and maybe make a five, six at worst.”

The Delay

All total, Spieth’s adventure right of the 13th fairway took more than 20 minutes – all while Kuchar waited – although it didn’t seem that long in the heat of the moment.

“I was annoyed at watching the coverage of it afterwards and how long it was taking, because in my mind I had so many different decisions and stuff going through my head,” Spieth said. “It didn't seem like it took that long until we were over where I was going to drop it. ... I was surprised at how long it actually took compared to what it felt like.”

It’s also worth noting that although those moments and motions seemed frantic to those watching, internally Spieth described an odd calmness.

“It was clarity of thought and concise, is what it felt like,” he said. “It looked the exact opposite, but I felt clear in the mind.”

The Defining Moment

As officials tried to clear the gallery so Spieth could hit, he asked Greller for an approximate yardage. It was the only time that there was even a hint of concern during the entire episode.

“I thought it was around 270 yards to the hole and Michael thought I was around 230 to 240 and the wind was off the left, might've been a touch of hurt at that angle,” Spieth said.

Spieth and Greller agreed on something closer to his caddie’s estimation, and Spieth hit his driving iron just short and right of the green. He chipped to 8 feet and calmly rolled in the putt for bogey to fall one stroke off the lead.

The Payoff

Some bogeys are better than others, and with a renewed zeal Spieth bounded to the par-3 14th hole and would nearly hole out his 6-iron tee shot and convert the birdie putt to retake a share of the lead.

“The shot on 14 was the best shot that I've probably ever hit in a major championship given the situation,” Spieth said.

In Spieth’s mind, his miraculous bogey at the 13th hole had created a new tournament and the momentum that had eluded him all day was back.

At the next hole, the par-5 15th, Spieth would retake the lead for good with a 50-footer for eagle that was punctuated when he had Greller retrieve the ball, a snapshot many believe was The Open’s defining moment. In retrospect, however, Spieth wasn’t exactly happy with his reaction.

“I felt like I had an opportunity to give a signature reaction and I didn't,” Spieth smiled.

“I mean ‘Go get that!’ was kind of signature but that was a long putt, it goes downhill, left to right, then it banks back up right to left. I could have started walking over putter raise, big uppercut. I mean I had all this time, I knew it was going in with 5 feet to go and all I thought about was not even smiling, but instead Michael will pick that up out of the hole. I was disappointed in myself.”

The Do-Over

Spieth would play his last five holes in 5 under par for a three-stroke victory over Kuchar. Although he rarely thinks in such terms, there was a measure of redemption in not just his win, but how he was able to triumph over adversity.

A year earlier at Augusta National, Spieth had let an opportunity slip through his hands when he played Nos. 10 through 12 in 6 over par.

During those feverish moments as he picked his way around Royal Birkdale’s 13th hole he allowed himself to pull on that ’16 Masters meltdown, but not for long.

“It brought in more negative thoughts than if that hadn't happened,” he conceded. “I was constantly questioned about that for a long time. It was annoying to me, but also I recognize that that was appropriate for those asking the questions, so it just wasn't a fun experience afterwards. I didn't want to go through it again, which was part of the fire to not let it happen again.”

And part of the satisfaction he now enjoys after winning the most unlikely of Open Championships.

Article Tags: 2018 Open Championship, Jordan Spieth

Trending

David Beckham (L) and Jorge Mas (R) at the July 12 Miami City Commission meeting. Getty Images

Compton, The First Tee fighting David Beckham for Miami facility

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 13, 2018, 4:01 pm

Soccer icon David Beckham wants to build a plush facility in Miami to house his new Major League Soccer team.

Erik Compton and The First Tee of Miami have other ideas.

The two sides are battling for control of an area in the Miami Freedom Park complex that currently houses the city’s only public golf course and is home to The First Tee program.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Beckham and his partner, Jorge Mas, a prominent South Florida businessman, met Thursday with the Miami City Commission in an effort to gain approval to put their latest stadium plan – which calls for a 25,000-seat stadium, youth soccer fields and a restaurant – up for a city referendum. The land is currently the site of Melreese Golf Course, which is home to The First Tee of Miami.

An impassioned group of First Tee members in matching orange shirts, as well as former PGA Tour pro and local resident Compton, attended the commission meeting and presented a petition with more than 23,000 signatures in support of keeping the golf facility intact, as it allows thousands of kids access to the game.

"I’ve had the opportunity to play very beautiful golf courses all around the world," Compton said. "Melreese is a very special place. Soccer can fit in Miami, but not at Melreese. These kids have nowhere to go if you take away Melreese. Soccer doesn’t belong at Melreese. The kids belong there."

Said Beckham, “It’s been a long time before I’ve walked into a room and people have not smiled at me.

“It’s not a nice feeling. So, I hope that today you realize what we’re trying to do for the city of Miami. … We want to do the right thing for your children and your children’s children.”

The five-person commission did not vote to move the proposal forward Thursday night, and will hold another meeting July 18. It could advance the stadium plan to the city-wide ballot on Nov. 6.

Article Tags: Erik Compton

Trending

Getty Images

Reed needs three swings from pot bunker in Scotland

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 13, 2018, 1:27 pm

Patrick Reed was challenging for the lead in Round 2 of the Scottish Open. He shot 4-under 31 on the front nine at Gullane and was a 9 under for the tournament, one off the top spot.

Then came the par-3 12th.

Reed hit his tee shot into a right, greenside bunker on the 173-yard hole. Normally, that’s not a problem. Unless the hazard is a pot bunker, your ball is near a steep lip, and it’s settled in a fried-egg lie.

Reed took three attempts to get extricate his ball and did well to make a double-bogey 5 (check out the video above).

This came after Reed hit the flagstick with his approach shot at the par-4 11th and watched it ricochet 25 feet away.

Reed recovered with a birdie at the par-4 14th, but bogeyed Nos. 17 and 18 for a 1-under 69. At 6 under for the tournament, he was five behind leader Tyrrell Hatton.

Article Tags: Patrick Reed, 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Trending

Getty Images

Suwannapura takes early lead at Marathon Classic

By Associated PressJuly 13, 2018, 1:49 am

SYLVANIA, Ohio - For only the second time in her seven-year career, Thidapa Suwannapura took the overnight lead at an LPGA Tour event.

Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 on Thursday at the Marathon Classic and led seven players by one shot. The Thai player grabbed the outright lead with a birdie on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows - her 10th birdie of the day.

''I'm really happy about the way I played today,'' she said. ''I didn't really look at the leaderboard, and did not even expect anything. I have a chance, so let's see how it goes.''

Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 120 career LPGA Tour starts, last had the overnight lead after the first round of the 2013 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, where she faded in the second round and finished in a tie for 65th.

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

The 25-year-old Suwannapura's best career finish was seventh at the 2014 Kingsmill Invitational. That was also her last top 10. This season, her best performance was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.

Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66.

Kim, who started her round on the back nine, said conditions were calmer once she made the turn. She birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-4 ninth.

''Not much wind out there. So I took that advantage on the front nine,'' she said. ''I had a good roll, all three birdies in a row. And birdieing the last two par-5's was really fun.''

Tseng was the only player in the top eight to have a bogey-free round. She missed an eagle putt on the final hole that would have drawn her even with Suwannapura.

''I stayed patient all day. Just need to get that putting going a little bit,'' Tseng said. ''So today I dropped a few, I missed a few, and this is how golf is. I feel like this is the way I should play.''

Article Tags: Thidapa Suwannapura, 2018 Marathon Classic

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.