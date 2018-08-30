The defending champion at this week's Dell Technologies Championship, Justin Thomas was granted the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Red Sox-Marlins game at Fenway Park.

Thomas is very good at professional golf.

The Red Sox ended up winning 14-6, with some other Tour pros, including Jordan Spieth, in attendance.

Photo Gallery: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Fenway Park

Patrick Reed also seemed to enjoy his evening ... once he switched seats.