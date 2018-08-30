The defending champion at this week's Dell Technologies Championship, Justin Thomas was granted the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Red Sox-Marlins game at Fenway Park.
Thomas is very good at professional golf.
@MLB first pitch at Fenway. @JustinThomas34 took the mound at the @RedSox game tonight.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/aKs6txbl8g— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 29, 2018
The Red Sox ended up winning 14-6, with some other Tour pros, including Jordan Spieth, in attendance.
Photo Gallery: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Fenway Park
Patrick Reed also seemed to enjoy his evening ... once he switched seats.
Thank you @pgatour for the tickets to the @RedSox game tonight. I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 and ended up in the same section as the rest of the @PGATOUR! #frontrow pic.twitter.com/E0VP0Sbf22— Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 30, 2018