Watch: Geese chase gator across fairway

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:00 pm

In the latest sign of the looming apocalypse, we offer this video featuring approximately eight geese involved in a low-speed pursuit of a gator. (Language NSFW so put your headphones in. Yeah, you, Bob.)

Per the Orlando Sentinel, the video was taken at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., during a charity event for Christie’s Critters, which OS describes as "a nonprofit organization that works with rescued pet agencies in South Florida."

If anyone here is in need of a rescue, somehow it's the gator.

Also, what is up with these militant geese lately?

Happy Monday?

Getty Images

Randall's Rant: Betting will bring in the blowhards

By Randall MellMay 14, 2018, 10:28 pm

Legalized gambling will change the nature of professional golf more than it will any other sport.

Bet on it.

The game will get a lot richer and a lot less genteel.

You think today’s golf galleries are growing more unruly?

Wait until the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, when most states have had a chance to legalize sports betting, if Congress hasn’t already stepped in to regulate it. Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the federal law that prohibits sports betting clears the way.

With gambling unshackled, with betting on golf inevitably growing more widespread, interest in the game will evolve.

Legalized betting will change the nature of galleries, with fans slowly beginning to see their “favorite players” evolve into “favorite investments.”

Nobody likes an investment that loses them money.

And golf, more than any other sport, is a lot more about losing than winning.

When a PGA Tour pro goes into a slump, he’ll be labeled a bum a lot quicker than he is now. Golf will be about more than birdies and bogeys. It will also be about who is covering who’s bet.

In a few short years, “Get in the hole!” won’t sound so obnoxious being screamed as a putt rolls toward the cup.

“Get in my bank account!” will be the more likely refrain.

Or “Cha Ching!” after a putt goes in the hole.

Or “You cost me a hundred bucks, loser!” when a player misses.

With gambling promising to grow as a legal venture, PGA Tour pros will benefit. Economically, there’s a huge upside to this. Experts have estimated underground sports gambling is a $150 billion industry. When it surfaces as legal, it might do more for the bottom line of PGA Tour pros than Tiger Woods ever did, and that’s saying something.

It’s a funny thing what’s happening now.

Apparently, “integrity” isn’t just a moral component of fair play in professional sports. It’s also a commodity.

The PGA Tour, the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are already positioning themselves to earn a share of the legalized gambling market. They’ve started calling it an “integrity fee,” a charge that will be attached to every bet. The fee is aimed to help those organizations cover costs for the intensified compliance and enforcement that will be required to assure competition isn’t corrupted.

Apparently, compliance and enforcement is going to be really, really expensive. (Feel free to substitute the word “profitable” for “expensive” in that last sentence.)

American Gaming Association president Geoff Freeman says the one-percent integrity fee proposed on all wagers would actually result in those sports organizations taking 20 to 29 percent of a sports book’s total revenues.

Freeman called it a “proposal to skim money from American taxpayers,” because he says one percent off the top will decrease “the total amount of money taxable” by state and other governments.

Last month, the players unions from the NBA, the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NHL maneuvered to get their share of integrity fees.

They released this joint statement: “The time has come to address not just who profits from sports gambling, but also the costs ... we cannot allow those who have lobbied the hardest for sports gambling to be the only ones controlling how it would be ushered into our businesses.

The athletes must also have a seat at the table to ensure that players’ rights and the integrity of our games are protected.”

So, yes, the PGA Tour stands to profit from legalized gambling, as it should, but the profit will come with a sort of penalty tax. The nature of golf fandom is already changing, and legalized gambling will make it worse.

That’s because golf is a different kind of competition. We saw that in March, when Justin Thomas had a fan ejected at the Honda Classic. As he was walking to the 16th tee in the final round, Thomas said he heard a fan say, "I hope you hit it in the water.” After Thomas hit his tee shot, he heard the fan scream for his ball to “Get in the bunker!” He had enough.

Why would a fan do that?

Maybe he was rooting for somebody else to win. Or maybe he’s not a fan of Thomas. Or maybe he had some money riding on the outcome.

With legalized gambling, there promises to be a billion new reasons for fans to root against a player, just as there will be a billion new reasons to root for a player.

Thomas had a right to be annoyed at the Honda Classic. Golf isn’t like the NBA. A fan screaming in a player’s backswing is different than a fan screaming at a player on the free throw line. A golf fan can control the outcome of an event a lot easier than an NBA fan can.

Nobody’s paying to see Joe Blowhard dictate who wins. But that’s the thing about legalized gambling. It’s a pretty good bet we’ll see more Joe Blowhards coming into the sport. And I’ll wager one of them costs a PGA Tour player a chance to win.

Watch: Mud-covered Mattiace teaches you 'better golf'

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:48 pm

Hats off - shirts off? pants off?! - to Len Mattiace. 

Outside of creating content for blogosphere - and more grateful we could not be - it is most unclear why the two-time PGA Tour winner decided to post this instructional video about how exactly to hit a semi-submerged golf ball out of mud.

Nevertheless, it would be hypocritical of us to stand in the way of valuable instruction, and you're not getting this kind of insight from Mike Weir, so take it away, Len!

OK, just to recap ...

  1. Look for gators, specifically their eyes
  2. Swing away.

This has been "Better Golf with Len Mattiace."

Getty Images

Read 16-year-old Spieth's letter to Byron Nelson tournament director

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:28 pm

In 2018, Jordan Spieth is a three-time major winner, an 11-time PGA Tour victor and a FexExCup champion.

But back in 2010, he was just a 16-year-old junior golfer angling for a sponsor's invite into his hometown event, and a convincing one, at that.

The PGA Tour on Monday released this letter that the 16-year-old Spieth wrote to Byron Nelson tournament chairman George Conant, asking for an exemption that, of course, would be granted.

The 16-year-old Spieth would (appropriately) go on to finish T-16 and the rest is, you know, actual golf history.

Getty Images

Men's regionals: Who's in, out for NCAAs?

By Ryan LavnerMay 14, 2018, 7:18 pm

The NCAA Division I men’s regionals got underway Monday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the May 25-30 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the first-round results from the Raleigh (N.C.), Kissimmee (Fla.), Columbus (Ohio), Bryan (Texas), Norman (Okla.) and Stockton (Calif.) regionals:

Raleigh regional, at Lonnie Poole Golf Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Texas (-13)

Second place: Georgia Tech (-10)

Also in position: N.C. State (-9), Arizona State (-8), Santa Clara (-8)

Work to do: Augusta (-6), Middle Tennessee State (-4), Liberty (-4), Missouri (-4), Duke (-3), California (E)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Doug Ghim, Texas; Justin Burkhamer, Iona College (both at -7)

Skinny: Led by Hogan Award finalist Doug Ghim’s 7-under 64, Texas took the lead over both the top seed (Georgia Tech) and the host school (N.C. State). All four counting scores for the Longhorns were in the 60s. Playing on their home course, N.C. State’s Stephen Franken, a Freshman of the Year contender, and Benjamin Shipp shot 65 and 67, respectively, to keep the Wolfpack in the mix. They haven't been to an NCAAs as a team since 2011. Ninth-seeded Santa Clara is in position early, but the biggest surprise was Cal, the 2 seed that had to fly all the way across the country to play this regional. Player of the Year contender Collin Morikawa made four late birdies to salvage a 68, but only one of his teammates broke par on Day 1. The Golden Bears are already eight shots off the cut line at a regional that should have low scoring the rest of the way.

Kissimmee regional, at Reunion Resort:

Leaders (click here for full team scores): Florida and UCF (-12)

Third place: Kent State (-8)

Also in position: South Florida (-6), Vanderbilt (-5), North Carolina (-5)

Work to do: Arizona (-4), Jacksonville State (-2), Purdue (E)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): George Cunningham, Arizona; Chase Johnson, Kent State; UCF’s Juuso Kahlos and Bobby Bai (all at -5)

Skinny: Delayed by more than an hour because of heavy rain in the area, two Florida-based schools got off to a hot start at another low-scoring regional. The Gators, who shockingly failed to advance past regionals last year despite being the 1 seed, counted three scores of 69 or better on Day 1. UCF is the 10 seed in the regional, but the Knights are also the de facto host school, even though this isn’t their home track. Top-seeded Vanderbilt got off to a solid but unspectacular start, still inside the top-5 cut line, despite a poor opening round by top player Theo Humphrey, whose 75 was dropped.

Columbus regional, at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma State (-3)

Second place: UNLV (E)

Also in position: Illinois (E), Northwestern (+8), Penn State (+9)

Work to do: Texas Tech (+13), Wake Forest (+15), Louisville (+16)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Michael Feagles, Illinois (-3)

Skinny: No surprise to already see some separation between the legitimate contenders and pretenders in this regional, played on the most difficult course. All four of top-ranked Oklahoma State’s four counters shot par or better on the difficult track, while UNLV has three players inside the top 8 individually. Illinois seems to be peaking at the right time of year, with Michael Feagles leading the way with a 68 on Day 1 and their two senior leaders, Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer both shooting even par. The most interesting team to watch is Texas Tech, the 3 seed in the regional. The Red Raiders held out their best player, senior Fredrik Nilehn, for three events because of a back injury, and he returned to the lineup with a 78 that had to count. If not for Hurly Long’s 1-under 70, this team would already be toast.

Bryan regional, at Traditions Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Texas A&M (-9)

Second place: Baylor (-6)

Also in position: Clemson (-5), UCLA (E), South Carolina (+5)

Work to do: Ole Miss (+6), Bradley (+9), Kentucky (+10), Georgia (+15)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith, Texas A&M; Cooper Dossey, Baylor (all at -4)

Skinny: Each of the three top seeds in the regional came to play Monday, as they sit 1-2-3 on the leaderboard. The Aggies, playing on their home track, got 68s from both Phillips and Smith and only dropped a 1-over 73. Baylor, which reached match play a year ago, also is off to a strong start thanks to Dossey’s 68 and two other players who broke par. Both of those teams are already double digits ahead of the top-5 cut line. For fourth-seeded Kentucky, Chip McDaniel’s 69 was the lone bright spot – the Wildcats also counted scores of 77 and 79. Keep an eye on Ole Miss. The Rebels are one shot off the cut line after Day 1, but their star player, Braden Thornberry, opened with 69 and would be in the mix to advance as the low individual if the team can’t grab one of the available spots.

Norman regional, at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma (-5)

Second place: Auburn (E), Arkansas (E), North Florida (E)

Also in position: San Diego State (+2)

Work to do: Florida State (+5), Missouri-Kansas City (+5), Nevada (+6), Pepperdine (+7), Virginia (+9)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Blaine Hale, Oklahoma (-5)

Skinny: Defending national champion Oklahoma got off to a strong start at its home regional, with Blaine Hale and Quade Cummins leading the way for the Sooners with scores of 67 and 69, respectively. Surprisingly, the team had to drop a 75 from senior leader Grant Hirschman. A pair of SEC teams put together a solid even par round, while Missouri-Kansas City, the 12 seed in the regional, is lurking just a few shots off the cut line after Day 1. Only 15 players broke par on what proved to be a touch day for scoring.   

Stockton regional, at The Reserve at Spanos Park

Leader (click here for full team scores): Iowa State (-10)

Second place: Kansas (-7)

Also in position: Alabama (-6), TCU (-5), Stanford (-3)

Work to do: Oregon (+1), Colorado (+2), LSU (+5), Southern Cal (+7)

Individual leaders (click here for full individual scores): Daniel Sutton, Kansas; Brandon Wu, Stanford; Ryan Han, UC Davis (all at -5)

Skinny: This was by far the most surprising regional after 18 holes. Iowa State is a 10 seed, while Kansas is an 8 seed. There’s a lot of golf left to play, but those two teams outpacing Alabama, LSU and Co. is a stunner so far. Speaking of the Tigers, the top seed in the regional, they’re already eight shots off the cut line after a day in which only two of their five players broke par. Two shots worse than LSU, however, is Pac-12 champion Southern Cal. Despite having a huge advantage of playing in their home state, no Trojans player broke par, and that includes Haskins Award favorite Justin Suh. Oregon’s Norman Xiong appears primed to take advantage of Suh’s early missteps, opening with 68. The only team with a worse first-round score than USC was North Dakota State.

