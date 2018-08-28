Golf Channel Announces Teams for 2018 East Lake Cup Collegiate Match Play Championship, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31

Men: Oklahoma State, Alabama, Auburn, Duke

Women: Arizona, Alabama, Stanford, USC

Field Includes All Eight Semifinalists From the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships, Including Reigning National Champions Oklahoma State (Men) and Arizona (Women)

ORLANDO, Fla., (Aug. 28, 2018) – Today, Golf Channel announced the field for the 2018 East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Oct. 29-31. This elite field of the country’s top collegiate golf programs each earned an invitation by advancing to the semifinals of team match play at the 2018 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships in May.

“Now approaching the tournament’s fourth year, the East Lake Cup has become one of college golf’s marquee events each fall,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive producer. “This championship anchors Golf Channel’s year-round commitment to college golf and introduces viewers to golf’s future stars for both the men’s and women’s game.”

Headlined by the reigning NCAA national champions – Oklahoma State (men) and Arizona (women) – the field features the eight NCAA Golf Championship semifinalists returning to compete head-to-head. The East Lake Cup will take place Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-31, with live tournament coverage on Golf Channel all three days.

MEN’S DIVISION:

Oklahoma State University - Reigning NCAA national champions.

University of Alabama - NCAA national championship runners-up; 2013-14 NCAA national champions.

Auburn University - 2018 SEC conference champions; 2018 national championship semifinalists.

Duke University – 2018 NCAA national championship semifinalists.

“We are excited for our first trip to the East Lake Cup and appreciate the Golf Channel and East Lake for presenting us with such an incredible opportunity,” said Oklahoma State men’s golf coach Alan Bratton. “What a treat it is for us to be able to compete at such a historic venue."

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

University of Arizona - Reigning NCAA national champions.

University of Alabama - NCAA national championship runners-up.

Stanford University - 2015 NCAA National Champions.

University of Southern California - 2017 East Lake Cup champions.

“We are thrilled to be competing at the 2018 East Lake Cup, the most prestigious golf tournament of the fall season,” said Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello. “This will be our first time playing in the event, which is an incredible honor for our program. I want to thank everyone at Golf Channel for everything they have done and continue to do in growing the collegiate game. Our experience winning the 2018 national championship was phenomenal and we’re looking forward to another opportunity to showcase our program on Golf Channel at the East Lake Cup.”

EAST LAKE CUP FORMAT:

The East Lake Cup will be contested over three days, following the format from the final three days of the NCAA men’s and women’s golf national championships. On Monday, Oct. 29, the eight teams will compete in individual stroke play competition to determine the individual champion and to seed for two days of match-play competition. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 30-31, two match-play tournaments will be hosted simultaneously for the men’s and women’s divisions, with the semifinals taking place on Tuesday and the finals and consolation matches on Wednesday.

Teams for the East Lake Cup will compete on the championship golf course at East Lake Golf Club, home of the TOUR Championship, the season-ending event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness. The East Lake Cup has raised nearly $1.5 million for the East Lake Foundation since its inception in 2015. Mercedes-Benz, CSX and Bridgestone Golf are sponsors for the East Lake Cup in 2018.

TOM COUSINS AWARD:

The East Lake Cup also features the Tom Cousins Award, an annual recognition presented to an outstanding male and female golfer who exemplify the values of the East Lake Foundation: excels in academics, engaged in his or her community and has overcome adversity. This award is named for Tom Cousins, founder of the East Lake Foundation, which transformed a community in despair into a thriving neighborhood, now a national model for community redevelopment through Purpose Built Communities. Divya Manthena (USC) and Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) were the recipients of the 2017 Tom Cousins Award.

ABOUT THE EAST LAKE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1995 on the belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, the East Lake Foundation collaborates with public and private organizations to provide tools that enable Atlanta’s East Lake residents to build a better future through its model for community revitalization.

The East Lake model includes cradle-to-college education at Charles R. Drew Charter School and its early learning partners, mixed-income housing at The Villages of East Lake and community wellness through programs including The First Tee® of East Lake, the Resident and Community Support Program, and the Start:ME East Lake micro-entrepreneur program. This approach to building a strong community not only helps break the intergenerational cycle of poverty, but creates a place where people of all ages and incomes choose to live. East Lake has become a national model for holistic community revitalization programs through its sister organization, Purpose Built Communities. Additional information is available at www.eastlakefoundation.org.

ABOUT EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB

Located in Atlanta, the East Lake Golf Club is the home course of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. The Club is not only historic, but philanthropic as well. Proceeds from operations support the East Lake Foundation, now serving as a national model for holistic community redevelopment across the country through Purpose Built Communities.

Over the years, the golf course has hosted many national and regional championships, including the 1950 U.S. Women's Amateur, 1963 Ryder Cup, and 2001 U.S. Men's Amateur. It is now the permanent home of the TOUR Championship, the culminating event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Additional information may be found at www.eastlakegolfclub.com