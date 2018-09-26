Getty Images

Second Season of Golf Channel's Driver vs. Driver Original Series Premieres Tueday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

By Golf Channel Public RelationsSeptember 26, 2018, 3:30 pm

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2018 – Fourteen finalists will present their innovative driver concepts with the hopes of ultimately becoming Wilson Golf’s next world-class driver on the season premiere of Driver vs. Driver 2 presented by Wilson, Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

“Golfers are passionate about their golf clubs and Driver vs. Driver 2 takes viewers behind the curtain on the design process and ultimately introduces them to Wilson Golf’s newest driver,” said Keith Allo, Golf Channel vice president of original productions. “The uniqueness of this series allows us to introduce viewers to great personalities and showcase the tension and drama of this winner-take-all-competition, with the winning driver concept hitting stores the day after the finale.”

The seven-episode series will air Tuesdays this fall, concluding Nov. 13, where the winner will be awarded a grand prize of $250,000 in cash and a Wilson staff driver inspired by their concept hitting retail stores worldwide the following day, Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Driver vs. Driver 2 will follow the trials and tribulations of these aspiring golf equipment designers in this elimination style television series where they compete for the opportunity to have their concepts transformed into prototypes, field tested, critiqued and refined.

On Tuesday’s premiere episode, the 14 finalists – selected from hundreds of concepts submitted through an open-call submission process – will present their concepts to a panel of celebrity judges:

  • Jeremy Roenick – 9-time National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star and current NHL on NBC hockey analyst. Also an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap and a self-described golf equipment junkie.
  • Rick Shiels – PGA Professional, expert golf equipment reviewer and online golf personality who has nearly 400,000 subscribers and more than 120 million views on his YouTube Channel.
  • Tim Clarke, President of Wilson Golf, who has more than 25 years in the golf industry.

Following the presentations, the judges will deliberate about which finalists’ concepts will advance in the competition. Throughout the seven-episode series, the finalists’ concepts will be field tested and critiqued by some of the game’s best players on the PGA TOUR, celebrities from the field of sports and entertainment, golf industry experts, members of the national golf and sports media, bloggers and social media influencers. Eliminations will take place each week until a winning driver design is crowned on the Nov. 13 finale.

DRIVER VS. DRIVER FINALISTS: The finalists, ages 22-81, are a diverse group from throughout the United States that range from inventors, engineers and product designers to college students, professional bowlers and poker players:

Chris Adams (32, Denver, Colo.) – A consulting structural engineer.

Juan Biancardi (41), Walter Lund (41, Miramar, Fla.) – Biancardi is an art director and graphic designer, and Walter Lunch is a golf instructor and Biancardi’s golf coach.

Hank Boomershine (48), Victor Marion (34, Perry, Utah) –Marion is a designer of bowling balls, and Boomershine is a former competitive bowler.

Jeremy Chell (42, Madison, Wis.) – A mechanical engineer for an aerospace company, Chell develops flight hardware for space vehicles traveling to and from the International Space Station.

Peter Dreyfuss (48, Naples, Fla.) –Peter Dreyfuss is an engineer who picked up the golf bug following great success as a competitive sailor with a national championship on his resume.

Scott Haack (48, Chardon, Ohio) – An inventor, entrepreneur, chiropractic physician and medical device and development professional who has more than 20 years in the medical professional field.

J.D. Hefferin (27, Orlando, Fla.) Hefferin is a real estate analyst, an Orlando Magic employee and a professional poker player.

Evan Hoffman (27, San Diego, Calif.) – An industrial designer who has a deep passion for the game.

Jimmy Huynh (28, Long Beach, Calif). – A finalist from the inaugural season of Driver vs. Driver as part of “Team Long Beach,” Huynh is recent graduate from California State University, Long Beach and earned a degree in industrial design.

Bob Lockhart (81, Big Spring, Texas) – The oldest designer presenting to the judges at 81 years of age, Lockhart’s career has included work in industrial engineering, computer systems and for the past 25 years, product design.

Tim Slama (22, Salem, Ore.) – Slama is a senior at Oregon State University studying mechanical engineering.

Samantha Smith – (22, Las Vegas, Nev.) – A recent graduate from the University of Arizona who is currently working towards her Master’s Degree in Public Health and pursuing her PHD.

Tim Swiss – (38, Carlsbad, Calif.) – An industrial designer who has a deep passion for the game.

Allen Zadeh (50, Brooklyn, N.Y.) – A product designer for over 20 years, Zadeh’s work spans a wide range of industries, from household products to physical and digital consumer electronic experiences.

MELANIE COLLINS TO HOST: Sports broadcaster Melanie Collins returns as the host of Driver vs. Driver 2. Currently a sideline reporter for CBS’ college football and basketball coverage, Collins hosted the inaugural season of Driver vs Driver in 2016 and formerly co-hosted Golf Channel’s competition series, Big Break.

SERIES PRODUCTION: Production for Driver vs. Driver 2 began in the Fall of 2017 and concluded in August, 2018. The series is being produced by Golf Channel, whose portfolio of original productions include the Emmy-nominated interview series Feherty hosted by Emmy-nominated sports personality David Feherty, high-qualityinstruction shows School of Golf, Golf Channel Academy and Playing Lessons, and a slate of award-winning Golf Films productions.

ABOUT DRIVER vs. DRIVER PRESENTED BY WILSON

Driver vs. Driver presented by Wilson debuted in 2016.  The show, from inception, was designed to utilize the power of crowd-sourcing combined with Wilson LABS’ (the innovation hub at Wilson) deep golf experience and expertise to create a world-class golf driver in a way that had never been done before. Driver vs. Driver also was created to infuse new energy and excitement into the golf equipment conversation, open the game of golf to a broader audience and bring highly innovative products to the marketplace, all while educating golfers on how drivers are designed, developed and manufactured. Eric Sillies, an industrial design graduate from the University of Cincinnati, was crowned the winner of Driver vs. Driver’s first season.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS:

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Wilson Golf is a global leader in high performance golf equipment and uses player insights to design products that push golf innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods for over a century.

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL

Golf Channel is a multimedia, golf entertainment and services company based in Orlando, Fla. Serving the most-affluent audience in all of television, Golf Channel – co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995 and now part of NBC Sports Group – is available to nearly 500 million viewers in more than 80 countries and nine languages around the world. Golf Channel features more live golf coverage than all other networks combined, including tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, The Open, Olympics, and Ryder Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. Delivering unmatched coverage of the world of golf, fans are able to enjoy 24/7 live streaming of Golf Channel content through Golf Channel Digital and the NBC Sports App, powered by Playmaker Media. In addition, Golf Channel connects the world to golf through a wide array of digital and lifestyle services including Golf Channel Mobile, a comprehensive app covering golf’s latest headlines, scores and analysis; GolfNow, the world’s largest online tee time booking platform and golf course technology partner, which includes the GolfNow Mobile App, featuring on-course GPS tracking, in-round scoring and game tracking; Revolution Golf, the largest direct-to-consumer digital platform in golf ; GolfAdvisor.com, the world’s largest golf course ratings and review resource for golfers, by golfers; a North American network of Golf Channel Academy instructional facilities; and Golf Channel Am Tour, the world’s largest amateur golf tour; and as the Official Media Partner of St. Andrews Links, the Home of Golf.

 

-NBC Sports Group-

 

Getty Images

Ryder Cup odds: +1200 for a 14-14 tie in Paris

By Nick MentaSeptember 26, 2018, 4:05 pm

Think the U.S. is going to retain via a 14-14 tie in Paris? Have $100?

Two days ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup, The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists the United States as -130 favorites to finally win on European soil for the first time in 25 years, with the Europeans as +130 underdogs.

Only twice in the history of the Ryder Cup have the matches ended in a halve. But you can lock in a 14-14 tie at +1200. Of note, while the U.S. is -130 to win, it is -150 to "lift the trophy."

Bovada, separately, has a slew of individual player and prop bets for the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are all 12/1 favorites to hole the winning putt. Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are the highest-ranked Europeans to do the same at 18/1.

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites to hit the opening tee ball Friday for the U.S. at 5/1, with Reed 4/1 to lead off Sunday singles. Rose is 11/5 to hit the opening drive for Europe, and Rory McIlroy is 10/3 to open singles.

DeChambeau and Tony Finau are both 13/2 to represent the U.S. in the anchor match, with Paul Casey and Alex Noren at 6/1 for Europe.

Finally, Dustin Johnson (11/2) and Rory McIlroy (9/2) and Justin Rose (9/2) are favored to be the top point-getters for each team.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Golf odds, Gambling

Getty Images

Splitting (c)up? Spieth, Reed look prepped for new partners

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 26, 2018, 4:00 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – It’s the secretive topic of this Ryder Cup – that all signs point to the highly successful Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed partnership, if not altogether ending, at least taking a brief hiatus.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk has avoided the subject.

So has Reed.

Spieth has remained mum.

But practice-round pairings are typically an indication of how the captain is leaning, and it’s noteworthy that Spieth and Reed – who are 8-1-3 in team competitions together – were in the same group for only one of the two days here at Le Golf National. And when they were on Wednesday, they didn’t play together, as partners.

That means either Spieth and Reed have new dance partners this year, or they’re trying to mess with fans, media, and Thomas Bjorn and Co.

Instead, for the first two days of practice, there have been two constants:

Reed with Tiger Woods.

And Spieth with Justin Thomas.

Understandable, both of them, and it might be a beneficial move for each if they split up USA Golf’s version of the Dream Team.

Reed has long been drawn to the tenacity and single-mindedness that made Woods an untouchable legend for more than a decade. He’s tried to model his career after Woods’, so much so that for years he even wore black pants and a red shirt on Fridays, to honor him. Woods was in charge of overseeing Reed’s pod at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, and it was Woods whom Reed credited with calming him down before his epic singles match against Rory McIlroy. If he’s paired with his childhood idol this weekend, it’s easy to see Reed running through a wall for him.

Spieth and Thomas, obviously, make perfect sense, too: They’ve been friendly rivals since they were 12, they’re frequent practice-round partners and they’re intimately familiar with each other’s games.

“It would be cool; it would be fun,” Thomas said. “We know each other’s games well enough that you almost have another caddie if you need it. That may be something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to others, but it’s a pretty big deal in the grand scheme of things. It could be fun, but you just have to wait and see, I guess.”

Indeed, the answer will (mercifully) be revealed late Thursday afternoon, during the opening ceremony, but it’s a safe bet that Spieth and Reed will be broken up at some point, if not for all of the team sessions.

The timing is right for a split.

Spieth enters this Ryder Cup, for the first time, as one of the U.S. question marks. This season he has regressed with his iron play and putting, and though he nearly stole two majors, Spieth still wasn’t productive enough to qualify for the Tour Championship. That meant an extra week at home to rest, regroup and reassess.

Despite Spieth’s relative struggles, Furyk said Wednesday that he “loves where Jordan is right now” and raved about the 25-year-old’s increasing influence in the team room, as the de-facto leader of the 20-something brigade.

“For his age, he’s very mature, and all those guys his age group, when Jordan speaks, everyone seems to listen,” Furyk said. “He’s helped out a lot.

“Having a week off, having some fresh legs, a fresh mind, I would guess he’s chomping at the bit right now. He’s probably ready to go this week, and I think it’ll be a real good week for him.”

Reed’s form hasn’t been ideal, either. The Masters champion stayed hot into the early summer, but he’s posted just one top-10 in his past 10 worldwide starts, including a 29th-place showing in the 30-man field at East Lake. Reed might be one of the few, however, whose recent form can be discounted – like European igniter Ian Poulter, Reed turns into a different dude when Ryder Cup Friday beckons. 

Even with his new stature in the game as a major champion, Reed remains motivated by slights, whether real or imagined. It’s in his competitive DNA: He was overlooked as a standout junior; he was overlooked at Augusta State, despite going 6-0 in NCAA match play; and maybe he was even overlooked in the run-up to the 2014 matches at Gleneagles, with his well-established reputation as a talented but combustible personality. Before he earned the “Captain America” nickname, there were whispers about with whom Reed could pair. In one of his few brilliant moves, 2014 captain Tom Watson matched Reed with Spieth, a fellow Texan and America’s darling.   

Heading into the opening session, Reed said, “The biggest thing was, for me personally, I felt like I had something to prove. I felt like I had to come out and prove to myself that I can go out and play well and win my matches, just to validate that mindset that I have, that I belonged here.”

By week’s end, there was no doubt.

Reed and Spieth thrived together, going 2-0-1 as one of the lone bright spots for the Americans. But they also were an unconventional pair with an awkward internal dynamic.

“We just want to beat the crap out of each other, to be honest,” Spieth said a few years ago. “We’ve always seemed to play well in the same groups, and part of it is because we want to beat each other. We’ve always wanted to.”

They took a break for the 2015 Presidents Cup, playing together for just one victorious fourballs match, before settling into their expected roles at both Hazeltine and Liberty National.

Overall, they have been nearly unbeatable together, solidifying themselves as one of the best American duos. For much of the past two decades, the U.S. has struggled to find consistency and continuity among its partnerships, but they seemed to have found that missing piece in Reed, 28, and Spieth, 25, both of whom seem destined for at least another half-dozen cups.

Now, it appears, they’ll continue to be teammates but not necessarily a ready-made pairing.  

It’s a calculated risk that Furyk seems likely to take – even if he’s not yet ready to discuss it.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed

Getty Images

Bubba jokes: U.S. better without me as a player

By Jay CoffinSeptember 26, 2018, 3:44 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – This is the fourth time Bubba Watson has played in a Ryder Cup. The U.S. is winless in his previous three apprearances. Of course, Watson was a vice captain two years ago in Hazeltine when the Americans actually won.

“I learned that the team is a lot better without me as a player,” Watson quipped Wednesday at Le Golf National. Watson sounded horribly, saying he was fighting an illness that he caught last week at East Lake during the Tour Championship.

While is certainly better off with the 14th-ranked player in the world who has won three times this year, Watson's 3-8-0 record has leaves a little to be desired. In his last appearance, in 2014 at Gleneagles, he went 0-3-0 and was the only American who didn’t earn any points.

Having been a vice captain two years ago helped give him perspective as a player.

“As a player, you see what the captain needs,” Watson said. “When you’re sitting in with five guys (as a vice captain) trying to pick a lineup, Who are you going to pair? Why are you going to pair them together? All these thoughts.

“When I show up to an event and say, ‘I only want to play with one guy,’ that limits the captain. If you only practice with one guy, with a certain ball or a certain attitude or a certain personality, it limits you.

“If you’re like me, with a few meds in you right now trying to get healthy, it doesn’t help the captain. If I say I don’t have any energy, now that guy that I’ve been practicing with is now like, ‘Well, who am I going to get paired with?’ So you’re hurting the captain or the team that way.

Watson, 39, is a combined 2-2 while playing in Ryder Cup matches with Webb Simpson. Simpson is the only member of this U.S. team that Watson has played with in the past.

Article Tags: Bubba Watson, 2018 Ryder Cup

Getty Images

Spieth: Only 'two older guys' have away scar tissue

By Will GraySeptember 26, 2018, 2:58 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Plenty has been made about the 25-year drought for American teams on European soil in the Ryder Cup. But according to Jordan Spieth, the errors of past squads are not a concern for the 12 men eager to end the dry spell at Le Golf National.

Spieth made his Ryder Cup debut four years ago in hostile territory at Gleneagles, going 2-1-1 in an event where the U.S. lost by five points. So he has some understanding of the gauntlet that awaits, experience that major champs like Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas currently lack.

But in Spieth’s estimation, that lack of experience in away games could turn into a strength once the matches begin in earnest.

“As far as our team’s concerned, there’s only a couple guys that have any kind of scar tissue on playing on away soil,” Spieth said. “And those guys have won a combined 120-something times and account for (19) majors.”

“Those guys” would be Tiger Woods, who is returning to the Ryder Cup as a player for the first time since 2012, and Phil Mickelson, who is making his 12th straight appearance. Both notched victories this year on the PGA Tour, including Woods’ triumph Sunday at the Tour Championship, making them two of the most decorated captain’s picks in tournament history.

Of the other 10 members on the squad, only Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler have experienced multiple Ryder Cup defeats in Europe, having also been on the 2010 squad that lost in Wales. As for Woods and Mickelson, Spieth doesn’t expect them to need much guidance despite the fact that they have tasted as much success in Europe as their other less experienced teammates.

“I mean, we’re not worried about the two older guys on the team that have scar tissue,” Spieth said. “The rest of us are simply here and looking at this week as an opportunity for us to show that the golfers from the United States can beat the golfers from Europe, and we can do it over here. That’s the goal.”

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth

