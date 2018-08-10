PREVIEW: Fleetwood 'sensed' he would shoot 63 in final round at U.S. Open

Reigning Race to Dubai champion and four-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Filmed in Ontario, Canada last month prior to the RBC Canadian Open, the episode – featuring the current No. 11 ranked player in the world – will center around several subjects, including:

Looking ahead to his first Ryder Cup next month, satisfying a monumental career goal.

A gut feeling he had prior to shooting a final round 63 in the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Playing more in the United States, and how it’s helped make his game more complete.

Growing up just down the street from Royal Birkdale in the United Kingdom, and how he snuck into the 1998 Open there as a young boy.

The following Monday (August 20) at 9 p.m. ET, actor/comedian Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live) is scheduled to join Feherty.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.