Randall's Rant: Evian finally looking like a major

By Randall MellSeptember 17, 2018, 6:57 pm

Major championships are too important to contrive.

There’s more to creating major-championship tradition than jacking up the purse, renovating a course and draping the winner in her country’s flag after it came flapping from the heavens under a skydiver’s parachute.

It takes Sundays like the one Angela Stanford delivered at Evian this past week.

It was a big day for more than Stanford, who was such a feel-good story, breaking through at 40 to win her first major with her mother at home fighting a second bout with breast cancer.

It was a big day for LPGA commissioner Mike Whan and Evian Championship founder Franck Riboud.

The Evian Championship finally measured up.

That was no easy task this year, with the ANA Inspiration delivering high drama in Pernilla Lindberg’s playoff upset of Inbee Park, with Ariya Jutanugarn coming back from blowing a seven-shot lead to win the U.S. Women’s Open, with Sung Hyun Park outdueling So Yeon Ryu and Nasa Hataoka to win the KPMG Women’s PGA, and with Georgia Hall stirring hearts at the Ricoh Women’s British.

The pressure was on Evian to meet those lofty standards, and it did.

That made Sunday a great day for more than Stanford, Whan and Riboud.

It made it a great day for anyone who loves women’s golf.

If Sunday is what Whan and Riboud envisioned Evian to be as a major, we’re all seeing it better now. There was all the drama you want in a major, with the course playing firmer, faster and tougher than we’ve seen it since it was designated a major six years ago.

Yes, we can thank the cooperation of the weather for that, with a week under blue skies and a warm sun setting up conditions September rarely delivers this event. But it was more than that. The risk-reward nature of that course isn’t in the derring-do it takes to cut the corner of doglegs or lakes, or to go for par 5s in two. It’s in going after the hole locations on so many plateaus on severely undulating greens. It’s in pulling off those shots from uneven lies on the mountainside, challenges Golf Channel and major champion Karen Stupples says takes players out of their comfort zones in ways majors ought to do. And it is also in trying to get up and down from tough lies when a risk doesn’t pay off. The short game was a huge factor last week.

“You have to really pay attention on every single shot,” Stanford said.

There’s a danger inherent in the setup at Evian. There’s the danger of setting up goofy golf by trying too hard to toughen pins and speed up greens, but there was none of that Sunday at Evian. There was reasonable risk and reward in choosing to attack flags or play to the middle of greens. The LPGA staff looked as if it got the setup perfect, with Stanford making eagle at the 15th, double bogey at the 16th, birdie at the 17th and a par at the challenging 18th.

The fairway widths were ideal for a major, with the rough deeper than just about any other major in the women’s game, but still not unfairly penal.

The final pairing featured a big hitter (Sei Young Kim), a medium-range hitter (Amy Olson) and a short hitter (Mo Martin). That spoke volumes.

“You have to have everything going good on this golf course,” Hall said.

Sunday was good for women’s golf because Whan’s decision to declare Evian a fifth major was so controversial when he did it.

But here’s the thing about that. A fifth major absolutely works in women’s golf.

Kudos for Whan having the nerve to break tradition. The women’s game doesn’t benefit from all the big non-majors the men enjoy. There are no FedEx Cup Playoffs and no World Golf Championship events. The LPGA could use more big stages to draw larger audiences to the women’s game. A fifth major does that.

The question was whether Evian was worthy of being that fifth major.

With so much controversy dogging Evian’s start, with too much rainy-season weather leading to events twice being shortened to 54 holes, with record-low scoring coming too regularly, Evian wasn’t measuring up over its first five years as a major.

Evian defenders will argue the old Dinah Shore, now the ANA Inspiration, started the same way Evian did, with a valued, traditional event being elevated in status. That’s not a fair comparison. Players of a bygone era will tell you the Dinah Shore felt like a major long before it was designated one, that players knew it was a major before it became one. There wasn’t that same vibe when Whan upped the ante for Evian.

Whan warned us all he isn’t afraid of taking calculated risks as the LPGA’s leader, so many of which have paid off in his rebuilding the tour.

“I promise you I’ll be the commissioner with the most failures in my time, but it won’t be because I wasn’t willing to think bigger,” Whan once said. “I’m trying to encourage a team and a player body that says, 'Hey, let’s take some bigger swings so the upside for the next generation is bigger.'

“So, whether it’s playing a fifth major, or playing a tournament without a purse, or playing back-to-back major championships, I can’t be sure how things will work out, but they’re done for all the right reasons. Some of them won’t work, but you’ve got to be able to take chances. You have to be willing to fail.”

With Evian’s move to July and traditionally better weather next year, there’s now reinvigorated hope Whan’s fifth major will be the biggest risk rewarded in Evian history. Stanford’s unforgettable finish enhanced that hope.

DeChambeau paired with Rose at East Lake

By Will GraySeptember 17, 2018, 8:15 pm

With the PGA Tour arranging early-round groups based on FedExCup standing for the fourth straight event, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose will play together for the first round of the Tour Championship.

DeChambeau won both The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship, and as a result he'll begin at East Lake as the No. 1 seed. Rose starts as the No. 2 seed after a pair of regular-season victories and a playoff loss two weeks ago at the BMW Championship.

Other notable pairings include Open champs current and former with Francesco Molinari and Phil Mickelson, while Rory McIlroy will draw defending Tour Championship winner Xander Schauffele. Tiger Woods, who starts as the No. 20 seed, will play with No. 19 seed Tommy Fleetwood.

While most PGA Tour events feature prescribed pairings for each of the first two rounds, the 30-man finale at East Lake Golf Club will re-pair based on score after only the first round. Here's a look a the full slate of opening-round tee times (all times ET):

11:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

11:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

12 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

12:10 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

12:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Kevin Na

12:30 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods

12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

12:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

1 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Jason Day

1:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

1:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

2 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

DeChambeau betting favorite to win FedExCup

By Will GraySeptember 17, 2018, 7:25 pm

Holding the No. 1 seed comes with some perks.

After winning two of the first three playoff events, Bryson DeChambeau will start the Tour Championship as the man to beat. But because of the points reset before the season's final event, each of the 30 participants will have a mathematical chance to win the FedExCup with a victory at East Lake.

But none will have more favorable scenarios than DeChambeau, who can technically finish as low as 29th and still have a chance to win the $10 million top prize. While the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook listed DeChambeau at 150/1 to win the FedExCup when betting opened a year ago, he is now the 2/1 favorite heading into the final event.

Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are all guaranteed to win the season-long prize with a victory at East Lake. No. 30 seed Patton Kizzire has the longest shot, with whopping 5000/1 odds of going from last to first in a scenario that would include a Kizzire win and DeChambeau finishing T-29 or worse among a 30-player field.

Here's a look at the odds for each player to leave Atlanta $10 million richer this weekend by winning the FedExCup:

2/1: Bryson DeChambeau

11/5: Justin Rose

6/1: Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

8/1: Justin Thomas

16/1: Brooks Koepka

40/1: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy

50/1: Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari

60/1: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith

100/1: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

150/1: Tommy Fleetwood

250/1: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

500/1: Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Na, Kyle Stanley

1000/1: Marc Leishman, Gary Woodland

5000/1: Patton Kizzire

FedExCup title scenarios for all 30 players

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 17, 2018, 6:30 pm

The top 30 players have made it to East Lake for the Tour Championship and a shot at the FedExCup title. Here are the scenarios for all 30 players to win the season-long points race.

1. Bryson DeChambeau

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a top-six finish

• Can finish as low as T-29 and still has a mathematical chance of winning

2. Justin Rose

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a top-three finish

• Can finish as low as 9th and still has a mathematical chance of winning

3. Tony Finau

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a T-2 finish

• Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 3rd and still has a chance of winning

4. Dustin Johnson

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a 2nd-place finish

• Can finish as low as a three-way tie for 2nd and still has a chance of winning

5. Justin Thomas

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a 2nd-place finish

• Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 2nd and still has a chance of winning

6. Keegan Bradley

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-2 or worse

• Can finish 2nd and still has a chance to win the FedExCup

7. Brooks Koepka

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Rose finishes T-2 or worse

• Can finish 2nd and still has a chance to win the FedExCup

8. Bubba Watson

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes 3rd or worse

• Rose finishes T-2 or worse

9. Billy Horschel

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Finau finishes T-2 or worse

10. Cameron Smith

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 4th or worse

• Rose finishes T-3 or worse

• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes 2nd or worse

11. Webb Simpson

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-6 or worse

• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

12. Jason Day

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 6th or worse

• Rose finishes 4th or worse

• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

13. Francesco Molinari

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-7 or worse

• Rose finishes 4th or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

14. Phil Mickelson

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-8 or worse

• Rose finishes T-4 or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

15. Patrick Reed

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-9 or worse

• Rose finishes T-4 or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

Patrick Cantlay

16. Patrick Cantlay

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-10 or worse

• Rose finishes T4 or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

17. Rory McIlroy

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-11 or worse

• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 4th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

18. Xander Schauffele

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-12 or worse

• Rose finishes 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

19. Tommy Fleetwood

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way for 13th or worse

• Rose finishes T-5 or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

20. Tiger Woods

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

21. Aaron Wise

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 16th or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

22. Kevin Na

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-18 or worse

• Rose finishes T-6 or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

23. Rickie Fowler

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 19th or worse

• Rose finishes T-6 or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

24. Jon Rahm

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-21 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 6th or worse

• Finau finishes in two-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

25. Kyle Stanley

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-22 or worse

• Rose finishes 7th or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Finau finishes T-2 or worse

26. Paul Casey

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 23rd or worse

• Rose finishes T-7 or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

27. Hideki Matsuyama

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes 25th or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 7th or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

28. Gary Woodland

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in two-way tie for 26th or worse

• Rose finishes T-8 or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

29. Marc Leishman

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes 28th or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 8th or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes 3rd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

30. Patton Kizzire

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in two-way tie for 29th or worse

• Rose finishes T-9 or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes 3rd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

PGA Tour providing free tickets to hurricane evacuees

By Will GraySeptember 17, 2018, 6:07 pm

The PGA Tour announced Monday that it will provide free Tour Championship tickets for individuals from North Carolina and South Carolina who were impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Residents can receive a complimentary grounds ticket to Wednesday's practice round by presenting a valid driver's license from either state at the main tournament entrance. The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will begin tournament play the following day at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

After making landfall Sept. 14 along the eastern coast of North Carolina, Florence has led to widespread flooding across the Carolinas and has contributed to at least 24 deaths. Multiple teams including the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee and University of Florida donated free tickets to games over the weekend for hurricane evacuees.

"With the devastating impact Hurricane Florence had in the Carolinas over the weekend, the Tour Championship wants to help families find some respite," tournament executive director Allison Fillmore said in a release. "We encourage all North Carolina and South Carolina evacuees in the Atlanta area to come out to East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday and enjoy all that the Tour Championship has to offer."

