Resilient Jutanugarn bounces back for USWO title

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 2:33 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ariya Jutanugarn has her sweet, playful side.

There’s a charm in the childlike pranks she enjoys playing on her older sister, Moriya.

She likes messing up Mo’s bed after Mo makes it so tidily in the home they share in Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla.

And she likes digging through Mo’s dresser and messing up the clothes after Mo folds them.

“This looks much better now,” Ariya will tell Mo.

This is life with Ariya, where a mess can be such good fun.

“She’s annoying sometimes,” Mo said as she headed out to watch Ariya make a beautiful mess of the U.S. Women’s Open before winning it in unforgettable fashion Sunday. “Sisters can be like that.”

Mo adores her baby sister, even when she makes Mo clean up after her, but there was something special watching her sister clean up her own mess at Shoal Creek.

“Everything is a drama with my sister,” Mo said. “It’s fun for her, but not for us.”

Ariya loves to binge watch Thai dramas, but she scripted her own in the final round of the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open.

This wild day was a perfect microcosm of Ariya’s roller-coaster career. This is a player who can find ways to win and lose in spectacular fashion. She almost did both Sunday in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians.

“I’ve lost a few years off my life caddying for her,” Les Luark said after Jutanugarn defeated Hyo Joo Kim to win the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open with a par on their fourth playoff hole. “But I wouldn’t work for anyone else. She’s the best.”

Early on Sunday, Ariya looked as if she were going to smash Juli Inkster’s U.S. Women’s Open scoring record, making five birdies and a bogey on the front nine to make the turn in 16 under, equaling Inkster’s mark for most strokes under par any player has ever reached in this championship.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

And then after a stunning mistake at the 10th tee, she looked as if she were going to join Arnold Palmer in the annals of historic collapses. She looked as if she might blow a seven-shot lead over the back nine, the way Palmer did losing to Billy Casper at the 1966 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club.

Ariya’s wild tee shot, a push deep into the trees in the hazard there, led to a triple bogey that completely changed the finish.

“After that, I played a little scared,” Ariya said.

Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes, sending the championship to a playoff.

Ariya, who goes by the nickname “May,” has her playful side, but she has another side, too, the one that is responsible for her ability to bounce back from so much adversity in her career.

Mo knows it.

So does their mother, Apple.

So do Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott, the Vision 54 coaches who work with her.

“Ariya is unique, very different from Annika Sorenstam and other players we’ve worked with, but she shares something all the champions have,” Nilsson said. “She has a certain stubborness.”

Fortunately, Luark knows that, too.

Luark tapped into that on the 11th tee, when he could sense Ariya’s mind drifting to bad memories, to old wounds.

Jutanugarn, 22, is a former world No. 1.

She came to Shoal Creek with eight LPGA titles, including a major championship, the Ricoh Women’s British Open two years ago.

But she came with a lot of scars, too.

Jutanugarn had a chance to win the Honda LPGA Thailand as a 17-year-old. She was up by two shots on the final hole with so many Thai fans there bursting with pride, but she tripled bogeyed the last hole and lost to Inbee Park.

She tore the labrum in her right shoulder later that year, and then slumped terribly in her return, missing 10 LPGA cuts in a row.

And when she finally fought back from that, she endured yet another collapse, this one with a chance to win her first major. She blew a two-shot lead with three holes to go at the ANA Inspiration in 2016, bogeying the final three holes to lose to Lydia Ko.

Jutanugarn confessed the memory of the ANA loss was coming back to her after she blew that tee shot into the woods on Sunday.

“Oh yeah, a little bit,” Jutanugarn said.

So with Kim charging, Luark appealed to the stubborn side of Jutanugarn, the maddening side of her personality that Luark has come to respect as much as he tolerates.

“I could see she was getting in that mode where she was starting to think about what could happen,” Luark said. “So I stopped her on the tee box at 11 and said, `Look at me. Do you think you are good enough to win this tournament?’ She just kind of stared at me. I said `May, talk to me. I want an answer.’ And she said, `Yes, I’m good enough to win.’”

Jutanugarn keeps learning more about herself with every bounce-back from adversity.

“She has that stubbornness of never giving in,” Nilsson said. “She’s on a journey where she’s always learning, always growing, always getting better. She knows it’s important to have that mindset, because you’re always going to have good weeks. You’re always going to have bad weeks. But no matter what, you’re going to learn from them.”

Jutanugarn may qualify for a doctorate in resilience after Sunday’s bounce-back victory.

“I feel like I have these situations a lot in my life,” Jutanugarn said. “And I have learned.”

Jutanugarn made it to Rolex No. 1 in June of last year, but she only lasted two weeks there. She was No. 5 coming into this week, but she will likely move up to No. 2 or 3 with this victory. Her team believes the lessons she is learning will help her better handle her next run at No. 1, because it looks like that’s where she is headed again. This was her second victory in her last three starts.

“Ariya can dominate,” Gilchrist said. “But you have to want to dominate. You have to want to be No. 1. You have to want to be in the limelight. That’s something that can be hard to embrace.

“I think before, it was intimidating to her, but I think she is learning, and she is becoming more comfortable with all that comes with being dominant.”

Reeling Ariya Jutanugarn recovers to win U.S. Women's Open

By Associated PressJune 3, 2018, 11:52 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - In some of the bleakest moments during Ariya Jutanugarn's back-nine collapse at the U.S. Women's Open, the 22-year-old from Thailand would take a deep breath, smile to herself and think happy thoughts.

The mind tricks weren't working, but she wasn't going to stop trying.

Finally, after an excruciating few hours of golf, the positive vibes came true.

Jutanugarn lost a seven-shot lead on the back nine before prevailing on the fourth hole of a playoff to win at Shoal Creek on Sunday for her second major championship.

She made a nearly perfect bunker shot to within a foot of the cup on the tournament-clinching hole, beating South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim, who shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to force the playoff.

It was not an easy up-and-down for Jutanugarn, who said she didn't have a particularly good lie in the sand. Somehow, she kept her cool.

''I felt pretty good,'' Jutanugarn said about her mood before the shot. ''I don't know why.''

She felt even better when the ball rolled close enough for an easy putt. A collapse that would have gone down in U.S. Women's Open lore was about to be averted.

Jutanugarn said support from her family and coaches helped her stay positive and come through with her ninth LPGA win.

''I know everything's going to be the same and they're going to love me the same,'' Jutanugarn said.

Jutanugarn started the day with a four-shot lead over Australia's Sarah Jane Smith and looked like she might win easily after opening with a 4 under on the front nine to stretch her lead to seven shots.

But a triple bogey on No. 10 cut the lead to four and rocked her confidence, especially with her 3-wood. She still had a two-shot lead with two holes remaining, but closed with back-to-back bogeys to fall into a playoff after shooting 73.

Jutanugarn and Kim shot 11-under 277 in regulation.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

In the end, Jutanugarn's slow-motion collapse set up an emotional victory and her second major win. She also won the Women's British Open in 2016.

The format for the playoff was a two-hole aggregate on 14 and 18, but the players were still tied after the two holes. The format then switched to sudden death, alternating between the same holes.

Kim looked like she might win the two-hole aggregate after making a long birdie putt on 14 while Jutanugarn settled for par. But Kim made bogey - her first of the day - on 18 while Jutanugarn made par again to send the format to sudden death.

On the fourth playoff hole at 18, both players went into greenside bunkers. Kim's shot out of the bunker was decent, but Jutanugarn's was phenomenal, rolling right next to cup and setting up an easy par putt.

Kim missed her putt for par and Jutanugarn tapped in for the win, turning toward her caddie and family for a happy, tearful embrace.

Jutanugarn looked nearly invincible during Saturday's third round when she made her move into the lead with a 67, powering through the soggy Shoal Creek course with ease. It was more of the same for a while Sunday when she extended her lead to seven shots.

But things were about to get rough in a hurry.

Jutanugarn hit her tee shot into the hazard on the 10th and then had a three-putt for a triple bogey. Her confidence shaken, she had another bogey on 12 and the tournament was suddenly much closer than anyone expected.

While Jutanugarn was fading, the 22-year-old Kim was rolling. She made putt after putt to put pressure on Jutanugarn, including a 50-footer on 15 that pulled her within one shot of the lead. Like everyone else, she was shocked she was still in contention.

''Honestly, I didn't really worry too much about it because I just focused on how I was going to play,'' Kim said through a translator. ''It did not really enter my mind that I was going to come that close.''

She couldn't quite complete the comeback, which would have been the biggest in the final round in U.S. Women's Open history.

Smith, a 33-year-old from Australia, had a three-shot lead going into the weekend after back-to-back 67s, but finished the tournament with two straight disappointing rounds. She was in the final group with Jutanugarn, but had a 78 on Sunday to fall into a tie for fifth.

DeChambeau passes Phil on Ryder Cup points list

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 10:03 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau was one of about two dozen players who were fitted for a U.S. Ryder Cup team uniform this week at the Memorial, which is typical for potential players.

Thanks to his overtime victory over Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley on Sunday at Muirfield Village, DeChambeau took a giant step toward assuring himself a locker full of Team USA gear later this year in Paris.

“A little motivation,” said DeChambeau when asked about this week’s fitting. “Going in there and seeing all the clothes on you going, man, this could happen, let's go get it done.”

 DeChambeau’s victory moved him from 13th to eighth on the U.S. points list, just ahead of Phil Mickelson.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Although he’s never played on a U.S. team as a professional, DeChambeau did represent the red, white and blue in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup as an amateur.

“Every single time it was the coolest experience to be able to go represent your country and be at the forefront of that,” DeChambeau said. “To make the Ryder Cup is obviously No. 1 on my priority, if I don't do anything else this year. This is obviously pretty solid too, but I will say that to be able to represent your country would be a tremendous honor.”

Although DeChambeau’s victory moved him into the top 8 automatic qualifiers, the teams won’t be finalized until Aug. 12 and there are still three major championships remaining, which will create plenty of volatility before the teams are set.

Scott 'undecided' on U.S. Open sectional qualifier

By Will GrayJune 3, 2018, 9:49 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – After missing out on another chance to secure a spot in the U.S. Open, Adam Scott remains torn about whether or not he’ll make his first-ever appearance at sectional qualifying.

Scott entered the week at No. 65 in the world rankings, with the top 60 on June 11 earning exemptions to Shinnecock Hills. He was in a tie for 11th through three rounds at the Memorial Tournament, but the Aussie tumbled down the standings with a 1-over 73 that included just three birdies.

Scott nearly earned an exemption last month at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but a T-9 finish moved him to 61st in the world with only the top 60 qualifying. While a top-10 finish this week likely would have given him some breathing room ahead of the final top-60 cutoff, he’s instead projected to move to No. 64 after a T-35 finish.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Scott declined an interview request following the final round, but he informed a PGA Tour media official that he remains “undecided” about whether or not he’ll tee it up in Monday’s 36-hole sectional qualifier. Scott is entered in the Columbus sectional, annually the strongest field that has the most qualifying spots available, and is slated to tee off at 8:30 a.m. ET Monday at Brookside Country Club alongside Jason Kokrak and K.H. Lee.

Ranked No. 1 in the world for 11 weeks in 2014, Scott started the year ranked No. 31 and fell as far as No. 71 last month.

Scott has played in 67 straight majors, a streak that dates back to 2001 and is second only to Sergio Garcia (72) among active players. Scott is currently in the field for the FedEx St. Jude Classic, and should he skip sectionals or fail to qualify there he would have one last chance to make the U.S. Open by moving into the OWGR top 60 with a strong performance in Memphis.

DeChambeau lets emotions out in Memorial win

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 9:40 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau lists physics as a special interest, describes his current swing theory as an exploration of the anatomical limits of the body and instead of a dream foursome he rattles off a list of physicist, including Albert Einstein, he’d like to meet.

But the 24-year-old from Modesto, Calif., didn’t need a physics degree, which he has, or a big brain to do this math – 72 holes plus another two frames in overtime equaled the biggest victory of his career.

DeChambeau, who began the day with a one-stroke lead at the Memorial, didn’t have his best finish, with untimely bogeys at Nos. 14 and 18, but his unique brand of cerebral golf delivered when it mattered, with a downhill 11-footer at the second playoff hole to defeat Byeong Hun An and claim his second PGA Tour title.

But if DeChambeau – who has been dubbed in Tour circles the “mad scientist” – is more contemplative than his fellow professionals, his victory at Jack’s Place should at least give all those curious onlookers a glimpse into his emotional side.

Throughout the course of a day that was expedited by the threat of severe weather, DeChambeau’s emotions, if not all the complicated inner workings of his swing, were there for the world to see.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

He openly lamented poor shots – like his approach to the 72nd hole that sailed right and set up a three-putt bogey that led to the playoff – and confidently twirled his club when his approach to the same 18th green two playoff holes later settled 11 feet from the flag.

And finally he celebrated. He celebrated like a man with something to prove, not an equation to solve, when his walk-off birdie dropped on the 74th hole.

“That was a big celebration there,” laughed DeChambeau, who closed with a 71 for a 15-under total. “Just being able to make that 11-footer going, yes, I can do this, I can come in, clutch, when I'm not playing well, to be able to finish the job off.”

Part of that emotion was born from a desire to validate, to the world if not himself, his method of playing golf, which includes single-length clubs and a distinct approach to putting he calls “ZBL.” And part was fueled by the circumstances.

When DeChambeau set out at Muirfield Village there were nine players within five strokes of the lead, a list that included Tiger Woods, who for the first three days put on a ball-striking clinic.

Before DeChambeau even reached the first tee he had an idea of what kind of day it would be when Woods, who was playing two groups ahead of him, birdied the first hole to move to 10 under par, four strokes back.

Woods – who lead the field in strokes gained: tee to green, proximity to the hole and strokes gained: approach to the green – added another birdie at the fifth to narrow the gap even more.

Nothing went right for the five-time Memorial winner after that.

Woods finished the week 4 over par on Muirfield Village’s closing loop and for the fourth consecutive day lamented a putter that showed flashes of heating up but never really delivered.

“I just need to hit better putts. This week I didn't really have, didn't feel comfortable with my lines and my feel was a little bit off,” said Woods, who tied for 23rd after a closing 72. “But I hit it really good this week, so that's a positive going into [the U.S. Open], where ball-striking is going to be a must.”

Kyle Stanley didn’t have the same problem, rallying from five strokes down with five holes to play with birdies at four of his last five holes, a run that was only marred by a bogey at the last to finish tied with Dechambeau and An.

He wasn’t any better his second time down the 18th fairway, hitting his drive on a steep hill and advancing his next shot only 50 yards.

An, who matched DeChambeau with a par at the first extra hole, also struggled, pulling his approach well left on the second overtime hole. Although he hit his third shot to 2 feet, it wouldn’t matter. DeChambeau and science made sure of that.

Since DeChambeau joined the Tour in 2016 there have been some that have scoffed at his analytical approach to the game, those who have figured him to be too smart for his own good. But deep within that big brain – DeChambeau contends – is an artist.

“People think that all the stuff that I do is insane, it's crazy, there's a lot of variables that go along, but all we're trying to do is take the complex, which is this golf environment, and make it simple,” he explained. “Quantify it down to where I can say, all right, it's just a 155 [yard] shot. That's it.”

DeChambeau and Woods have become friends in recent months, regularly playing practice rounds together and discussing whatever golf savants discuss. For Woods, the mad scientist’s approach is more than a curiosity, it’s an appreciation.

“He is very analytical and it's his own thing,” Woods said. “You get guys that never want to know anything, like Bubba [Watson]. He just plays it straight by feel. He looks at it, hits it and doesn't know anything else. Then you get the other end of the spectrum and you have Bryson.

“This game, you can play it however you want to play it, as long as you have your own way and your own method and you're confident in what it does.”

DeChambeau explained that his method is an attempt to account for the vast number of variables a golfer will face during a round. Variables like the 7-footer for par, and victory, he faced on the 18th hole in regulation.

“It was a 7-footer, 2 1/2 percent slope, and I just said, all right, I've done this plenty of times. It's 3 1/2 inches up the straight putt and for me that's about 2 inches out on the right,” he explained.

Make no mistake, DeChambeau is a scientist, but maybe he’s not as mad as many think.

