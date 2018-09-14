Getty Images

Torres eyes major breakthrough after whirlwind year

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 2:40 pm

In what is unfolding as “The Year of the Breakthrough” in women’s golf, Maria Torres is making a run at becoming the most stunning of all.

She’s an LPGA rookie.

She’s No. 184 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

She has missed the cut in more than half her starts this year, with 11 MCs overall and seven in a row.

But she enters the weekend at the Evian Championship in contention to join Pernilla Lindberg and Georgia Hall as players who broke through this season to claim major championships as their first LPGA titles.

Torres’ personal tale makes her Cinderella story even more compelling.

Almost a year ago, Torres was huddled with family in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria pounded her homeland, with 155 mph winds thrashing the island. The storm hit on Sept. 20, just a few weeks before she was supposed to fly to the second stage of LPGA Q-School.

Though her family emerged safely from the devastation, Torres found herself in a hard spot getting ready for Q-School. Survival in 90-degree heat, with no power, was challenge enough. The family moved into Maria’s grandmother’s house, with a small generator helping them meet basic power needs and cook on a portable stove. It meant standing in long lines in the heat to try to get gas and other supplies.

Torres prepared for Q-School by putting on her grandmother’s carpeted floor and chipping balls at a nearby park. She finally got a flight out to stay with former teammates at the University of Florida and better prepare.

Full-field scores from Evian Championship

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The obstacles didn’t prevent Torres from becoming the first player from Puerto Rico to earn an LPGA tour card. Overcoming them makes putting her homeland’s flag on the leaderboard at Evian this week a source of even more pride back home.

After following up Thursday’s 6-under 65 Thursday with a 69 on Friday, Torres looked into a Golf Channel camera and sent a message home to Puerto Rico.

“I love you guys,” she said.

The island is still rebuilding from the worst natural disaster on record.

“It’s incredible to be here and have this opportunity,” Torres said. “I have no words for it.”

Torres, 23, shared the first-round lead with Carlota Ciganda. She left the course Friday in sole possession of the lead with the afternoon wave going off.

That opening 65 came the first time Torres played a tournament round at Evian Golf Resort, a quirky course with lots of awkward side-hill lies and dramatic slopes on the greens. She had never led or shared the lead after any round of an LPGA event before this week.

“I love this course,” Torres said. “It’s really a strategic course. There’s no advantage to anybody.”

What was it like going off Friday morning with the lead?

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” Torres said. “I’m not going to deny that.”

Torres showed that with a bogey-bogey start in some early rain.

“After the two bogeys, I'm like, `You should start playing right now,’” Torres said.

She did with the sun coming out, with birdies over three of her next five holes and another on her second nine.

“I’m excited to be in this position,” Torres said. “Just grateful for it.”

Hall looking to make LPGA history

By Randall MellSeptember 14, 2018, 3:59 pm

Georgia Hall is looking to move into rarified air at the Evian Championship.

She is setting up a weekend run at joining Se Ri Pak as the only LPGA rookies to win back-to-back majors since the tour’s inaugural season in 1950, when Babe Zaharias won all three majors staged that year.

Hall, 22, is also looking to join Pak and In Gee Chun as the only players to claim major championships as their first two LPGA titles.

Rolex Women's World Rankings

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

With another 3-under-par 68 Friday, Hall is in contention at Evian Resort Golf Club. She was two shots off the lead signing her card after the morning round. She won the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month.

“I want to be leading, but as long as I'm kind of up there on the final day, then I think 18 holes is a lot of golf,” Hall said.

Hall trails Jin Young Ko in the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year race by 308 points. There are double points up for grabs this week, making a victory at Evian worth 300 points.

Spain’s Azahara Munoz is the last European to win rookie of the year (2010).

England's Skinns leads Web.com Boise Open

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 10:38 am

BOISE, Idaho - David Skinns birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and the first-round lead Thursday in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.con Tour Finals events.

Fighting for one of 25 PGA Tour cards available in the series, Skinns had nine birdies and two bogeys at Hillcrest Country Club. The 36-year-old Englishman failed to earn any money in the first two events, withdrawing from the first and missing the cut in the second.

''I like everything about this course,'' Skinns said. ''It looks a lot like England to be honest, looks a lot like the Parkland courses I grew up playing, which is hard to believe when you tell people that. Everyone thinks links golf over there. But it looks similar to what I was used to and it just seems to shape well for me.''

Last year in Boise, he was tied for ninth after two rounds when he withdrew to fly home for the birth of his second son.

''Last year was just good memories for me in general,'' Skinns said. ''It was a shame that I didn't get to finish the tournament, but it was a great time in my life...There was about two minutes where I sat on my bed contemplating, but it was no more than that. I was required, and I knew that, so it was a no-brainer in the end.''

The former University of Tennessee player won the Pinnacle Bank Championship in July in Nebraska for his first Web.com Tour title.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae was a stroke back along with Fabian Gomez and Martin Trainer. Zac Blair, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander and Scott Pinckney shot 66.

The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings. The top-25 finishers on the Web.com money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings, with Seamus Power taking the final card last year at $40,625. The Web.com Tour Championship is next week at Atlantic Beach Country Club in Florida.

Leishman picks Smith over Scott for World Cup

By Associated PressSeptember 14, 2018, 12:43 am

MELBOURNE, Australia – Marc Leishman will partner with Cameron Smith for the home team when Australia hosts the World Cup of Golf at Metropolitan Golf Club in November.

Tournament officials said Friday that Jason Day was not available for Australia due to the pending birth of his child, and that Leishman, as captain, chose Smith over Adam Scott to play alongside him in the 56-man, $7 million tournament from Nov. 22-25.

Officials said the U.S. team would be Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar, who won the 2011 World Cup title with then-partner Gary Woodland.

Defending World Cup of Golf champions Denmark are set to return, with Thorbjorn Olesen a committed starter. Olesen partnered Soren Kjeldsen to capture a four-shot win in 2016 and has until next Thursday to confirm his playing partner for a title defense in November.

Spots in the World Cup field go to the highest-ranked available players from the top 28 nations.

Australia has won the World Cup five times, with Scott and Day the most recent winners in 2013 at Royal Melbourne with Leishman and Scott finishing tied for ninth at Kingston Heath in 2016.

Leishman and South Africa's Branden Grace are among a group of five players who competed on the International Team at the 2017 Presidents Cup. Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, Canada's Adam Hadwin and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas are the others.

Wu Ashun leads KLM Open with bogey-free 64

By Associated PressSeptember 13, 2018, 7:04 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Wu Ashun of China shot a bogey-free 64 Thursday to take the lead on 7-under after the opening round of the KLM Open.

Wu birdied four of the five par-three holes at The Dutch course in Spijk as he edged longtime clubhouse leader Chris Wood into second place. The English golfer started early in benign conditions and carded a 65.

A group of 13 players was tied for third place on 5-under.

European Ryder Cup vice-captains Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington shot 68s.

