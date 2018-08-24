Getty Images

Mickelson's year in the spotlight

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 8:48 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Phil Mickelson fiddled with his cellphone as he clumsily searched through Twitter like a man trying to get dressed in the dark.

The 48-year-old could be forgiven for his social media ineptitude, Lefty had joined the Twitter world just hours earlier and was being peppered with questions from reporters about a recent post announcing details, officially, about his upcoming made-for-television match against Tiger Woods.

“You’re going to have give me a minute,” he laughed.

Nor should it be any surprise that the father of three never found what he was looking for (insert millennial eye-roll here). The Twitter-verse is a new world for Mickelson. What wasn’t new on Wednesday as he completed his pro-am at The Northern Trust was Lefty’s singular ability to make headlines.

Although it hasn’t always been for the right reasons, Mickelson’s 26th full season on the PGA Tour has arguably been his most eventful, which is saying something for a player who has won 43 events and rarely leaves a news conference without at least one double-take moment.

For Philip Alfred Mickelson, 2018 has been a rollercoaster, even by his own wild standards.

In March, Lefty became the oldest player to win a World Golf Championship event, outlasting Justin Thomas in overtime in Mexico and ending a title drought that stretched all the way back to the 2013 Open Championship.

“This started out to be a great year, and I want to finish it off right,” Mickelson said on Friday at Ridgewood Country Club where he moved into the hunt, and the headlines, with a second-round 68.

What Mickelson glosses over with his 30,000-foot assessment of his season is what happened in the middle.

In a career filled with awkward moments, June’s U.S. Open may end up being the low point of his storied career. At the one major that continues to elude him, Mickelson snapped during Saturday’s third round at Shinnecock Hills, chasing after his putt on the 13th hole and whacking it while it was still moving.

“Toughen up,” he said at the time when asked what he would tell those offended by his actions.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Lefty would later soften his stance on what many deemed a meltdown, but the damage to what has always been a carefully crafted image was done.

But as talented as Mickelson is with a wedge in his hands, his greatest attribute may be his ability to withstand such gaffes. This is, after all, the same man who openly criticized then-U.S. Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson at the 2014 matches and is now applauded as one of the main architects of the American resurgence in the biennial bout.

He’s hoisted himself out of much deeper public relations holes, and this time through a combination of improved play, a unique brand of golf that is as entertaining as it is unpredictable, and public engagement he’s doing it again.

The latter began last month when he released a commercial for clothing sponsor Mizzen+Main that featured Lefty dancing his way across a driving range.

“I’ve kind of always laughed at myself, you know, since Day 1,” he said at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “I've not ever taken myself too seriously and this is kind of obvious with that because it's certainly outside my comfort zone.”

His foray into social media this week has been equally endearing to his fans, with his Twitter account ballooning to 166,000 followers in just three days.

Lefty’s self-deprecating side has always been his appeal and he’s waded into the social media pool with a healthy dose of modesty. In fact, when asked what his children thought of his decision to finally join Twitter he could only laugh.

“They are nervous,” Mickelson said. “They should be, you know, rightfully so, because in time, I will mess up. I always kind of ride the line somewhere. Sometimes I cross it. Sometimes not.”

It’s that uncertainty, be it with a driver or a cellphone and a Twitter account, that’s also adding to what Mickelson considers a groundbreaking event – a winner-take-all match against Tiger in Las Vegas later this year.

“It’s going to be the easiest $10 million I’ve ever made,” Lefty boasted on Wednesday when the match was officially announced.

In an odd twist, Woods’ return to competitive relevance may be the ultimate catalyst for Mickelson. Lefty has always said that Tiger has pushed him to be better. Where most saw a bitter rivalry and two players who didn’t share many dinners, Mickelson saw inspiration.

At 48, Mickelson is inspired to elevate his game and create one final chapter in a complicated relationship that dates back to the duo’s junior golf days in southern California. Lefty admitted on Wednesday, perhaps only half joking, that he was going to limit his trash talking in the build-up to November’s match because he wants to be paired with the 14-time major champion at the Ryder Cup.

Technically neither Mickelson nor Woods is on the U.S. team at the moment, but then anyone with even a passing interest in the game knows both are virtual locks to be two of Furyk’s four picks.

When asked about having to wait for a pick for the first time in his Ryder Cup career, Mickelson said all the right things.

“I really like this golf course. I had a great week last week where I'm playing well, and I love TPC Boston [site of next week’s playoff event],” said Mickelson, who temporarily moved into the lead at Ridgewood before closing his round with back-to-back bogeys. “So I'm going to play really well these next two weeks and I'm going to make it an easy decision.”

With Phil nothing is ever easy, not his ability to play anything approaching textbook golf, not his introduction to Twitter and certainly not his 26th season on Tour.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 The Northern Trust, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka keeps it simple in back-nine 30

By Jay CoffinAugust 24, 2018, 11:28 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka continued his quest to demolish everything that stands in his way Friday at The Northern Trust.

While playing with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson – a grouping of the top three in both the FedExCup rankings and the world ranking – Koepka shot a spiffy 6-under 30 on the final nine holes to vault into a share of the lead at 10 under par with Jamie Lovemark. He shot 65.

Koepka was even par after 11 holes before a birdie on the short par-4 12th hole got the run started.

“I felt like it was going to click soon,” Koepka said at Ridgewood Country Club. “Just wasn’t sure how I would like to see it, how I would like to see the golf ball fly. Just had a little too much cut on it and I felt like I couldn’t really start it down the left-hand side. I had to aim a little bit further left than I would have liked and once the release kicked in I felt like the toe head actually released. It was fun to play the last few holes.”

The most impressive shot of the day came on the par-5 13th hole, nearly 300 yards away. Koepka carved a massive 3-wood shot to within 22 feet and made the putt for eagle. He and Kevin Tway were the only two players on the day to reach the green in two shots.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“When I hit that 3-wood, it all clicked,” Koepka said. “I hit it about as hard as I could.”

Birdies on the last three holes were all fairly tight – 12 feet on 16, 10 feet on the par-5 17th and 7 feet on 18 – and that closing stretch quickly moved his name to the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka has been playing this impressive stretch where he’s captured two of the last three majors with a clear head. When he’s not playing well he doesn’t worry. He sees others pressing to make good swings happen. Koepka is confident that the good swings will come and refuses to force anything.

“If I’ve got the feeling, I feel like I’ve got it for a long time and I can keep it going.

“I’ve simplified the game so much. There’s no swing thought. There’s no anything. I’m not trying to work on anything while I’m out there. I’m just trying to hit the correct shot.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2018 The Northern Trust

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka shares lead at Northern Trust; DJ two back

By Doug FergusonAugust 24, 2018, 11:20 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka showed some muscle and unleashed a monstrous finish Friday to share the lead in The Northern Trust.

Tiger Woods missed yet another putt and was relieved to still be playing.

Koepka spent most of the second round trading birdies and bogeys, going nowhere. One swing changed everything on the 631-yard 13th hole at Ridgewood Country Club. From just under 310 yards, he swung 3-wood as hard as he could and saw the tight draw that had been missing all day. It stopped 20 feet from the hole, Koepka made it for eagle and then closed with three straight birdies for a 6-under 65.

He tied Jamie Lovemark, who shot a 66.

''I wasn't happy the first 11 holes the way I hit it,'' Koepka said. ''When I hit that 3-wood, it all clicked. I felt like I was finally able to release the golf club. Just tried to hit as hard as I could, big draw. Aimed at the tree on the right and tried to draw it back to the flag. When I did that, everything started to click.''

The U.S. Open and PGA champion took it from there.

Lovemark, winless in 135 starts as a pro, made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and was the first to reach 10-under 132.

Before long, a list of contenders lined up behind them in an entertaining start to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Adam Scott, building on his confidence from playing in the final group at the PGA Championship, had a 64 for the low round of the tournament and was one shot behind. Another shot back was Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1, who had another 67 that for the second straight day featured a triple bogey on his card. At least he got this one out of the way early, taking five shots from a mangled lie in deep rough behind the first green.

''That was not a fun start,'' Johnson said. ''There was nothing to do but laugh at that point.''

Bryson DeChambeau had a 66 and joined Johnson at 134. The group at 7-under 135 included Sean O'Hair, who is No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and needs to get to No. 70 by the third playoff event at the BMW Championship being played this year at Aronimink, his home club outside Philadelphia. He already is planning to play the member-guest a few weeks later, but O'Hair would love to play Aronimink for a $9 million purse.

Woods was not part of the action, even though he hit the ball beautifully. Woods had a birdie putt on every hole until the par-3 15th, when his tee shot rolled just off the green against the collar. All he had to show for it was two birdies, giving him four birdies in 36 holes.

He finished with a three-putt bogey from just inside 30 feet, giving him another 71. He made the cut on the number, leaving him 10 shots behind.

''The name of the game is you've got to make putts, and you've got to roll it,'' Woods said. ''No matter how good your drive, you've still got to roll them and still got to make putts, and I didn't putt very well today. I had a hard time seeing my lines, and consequently didn't make anything.''

Jordan Spieth made putts to get off to a good start, only to give it all back with a triple bogey on his 10th hole of the round at No. 18. Worse than pulling his tee shots into the trees, worse than the penalty shot, was Spieth sweeping in a 10-inch putt for double bogey only to stub the putter and move the ball only a few inches.

Scott continues to keep two putters in the bag, long and short. The idea is to use the short putter for the medium-length putts that have been a struggle for him. At the PGA Championship and at Ridgewood, however, he has found a good stroke with the long putter and felt no need to change.

The biggest difference is confidence. He is starting to recognize the player who reached No. 1 in the world a few years ago, and only a month ago was getting closer to falling out of the top 100. The third-place finish at Bellerive at least put him back in the top 50, but did a world of good between the ears.

''It's just been very hard to find that consistency for me this year, and I've been chipping away at it the last couple months and it all came good at the PGA,'' Scott said. ''And teeing off this week, I felt the most confident of any tournament this year. I just couldn't wait to get up here, really.''

Koepka knows all about confidence with two major trophies sitting at home in Florida. The knock has been that he hasn't won enough regular PGA Tour events, so he wanted to treat the FedEx Cup playoffs like majors in how he prepared, even down to renting a house and bringing his own chef, trainer and regular crew.

Five shots out of the lead, he tugged a tee shot into the left bunker on the reachable par-4 12th, and hit a clean sand shot to 3 feet for birdie. Then came a big drive on the 13th, and a 3-wood that carried him to his big finish.

Kevin Tway was the only other play to reach the 13th green in two. He shot 69 and was part of the group at 7-under 135.

''Sometimes it doesn't always go as perfectly planned as you'd like, and then you make one good golf swing, and all of a sudden you've got that feeling, you've got that rhythm and then you can build off that,'' Koepka said. ''And that's kind of what happened today.''

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, 2018 Northern Trust, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Trending

Getty Images

O'Hair, Vegas in good position to move on in playoffs

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 10:59 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Let the annual scramble begin.

For many the PGA Tour playoffs bring a unique brand of pressure, with players vying to move on to the next event or an early off-season.

Friday’s cut at The Northern Trust brought a bit of clarity to this race, with six players poised to play their way into the top 100 on the FedExCup point list and next week’s Dell Technologies Championship.

Sean O’Hair (T-6), Jhonattan Vegas (T-6), Nick Watney (T-17), Harold Varner III (T-17), Sam Ryder (T-24) and Sam Saunders (T-24) all began the week outside the top 100 but are currently projected to move on to TPC Boston.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

O’Hair, who began the week 121st on the point list, is projected to jump to 68th, and Vegas (123rd) is currently 70th on the list. Ryan Palmer, the bubble boy at 100th on the list, is also tied for sixth and projected to move to 60th.

Conversely, there are six players who are currently projected to drop out of the top 100, including Brandon Harkins (T-67), Trey Mullinax (T-67) and Alex Cejka (T-55). At least they still have a chance to improve their playoff chances with weekend tee times at Ridgewood Country Club.

Charl Schwartzel and Rory Sabbatini both missed the cut and Patrick Rodgers skipped the post-season opener to attend a wedding and will have no control over their playoff fortunes.

Article Tags: Sean O'Hair, 2018 Northern Trust

Trending

Getty Images

Why does Adam Scott carry two putters?

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 10:55 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Phil Mickelson once played a Masters with two drivers in his bag and a U.S. Open with no driver, so Adam Scott’s theory for carrying two putters is hardly groundbreaking.

“Logically, it sounds good to me to have a putter you like for long putts and one for short putts, if that's how you want to do it. You hit 40 percent of your shots with one club and 60 [percent] with the other,” Scott explained.

That theory would be easier to understand if Scott actually used both putters. Although he’s had the best intentions of using a standard-length putter, he’s hit it only twice in competition, both putts coming on the same green during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Simply put, he’s putted so well with his normal broom-handled putter, there’s been no need to alternate.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“I've been working with the short putter for a couple of months now and it's really good, and I put it in to try and hole a few more putts, you know, at 15 to 20 feet which is where I've really been poor,” said Scott, who shot a round-of-the-day 64 to move into third place at The Northern Trust. “Ever since it's gone in, the stroke has just really gotten so much better with the long one that I haven't really thought about pulling it out.”

Actually, Scott conceded he did consider switching to the shorter model after the first four holes on Friday.

“I just burned the edge and I was getting frustrated quickly, because I had hit it quite close on those holes and hit good putts. I thought, maybe this is a sign that I should pull out the short one, but I persisted with the long one,” he said.

Article Tags: Adam Scott, 2018 The Northern Trust

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.