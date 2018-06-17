Getty Images

USGA again gets it wrong at Shinnecock Hills

By Rex HoggardJune 17, 2018, 1:06 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – For two days there was harmony at the 118th U.S. Open. The USGA presented a demanding test. Players, however, insisted it was fair.

Thursday was a grind, with a relative par of 76.47 thanks to an exacting golf course and winds that threatened to torpedo the championship’s return to the East End of Long Island, but cooler heads prevailed.

The USGA softened the setup and the collective took a deep breath. Nothing to see here.

It wasn’t until the early groups on Saturday made the turn under bright sunny skies and a building breeze that things began to go wrong. Putts that had been challenging suddenly became impossible and greens that had been on the slower side of the normal U.S. Open threshold began to turn a muted brown.

It was happening again, the ghosts from 14 years ago echoing across the rolling layout like an alarm. It was 2004 all over again.

“They've lost the golf course,” Zach Johnson told Sky Sports. “When you have a championship that comes down to sheer luck, that's not right.”

Replace Johnson with Kevin Stadler or J.J. Henry and it was as if the entire championship had been transported back to the ’04 U.S. Open, when these same rolling greens turned crusty and then cruel.

On that Sunday 14 years ago, Stadler and Henry were the first group off and their adventure on the seventh green added up to a dozen collective strokes and led the USGA to break out the hoses, but it was too late.

USGA CEO Mike Davis called that day a “double bogey” in the association’s history. At last year’s U.S. Open when he was asked about the 2004 championship, he said, “That will not happen again. If it does, I’m retiring.”

Shinnecock Hills hasn’t quite bottomed out like it did in 2004, but it’s close.

“Maybe they got more wind than they thought they’d get,” Brendan Steele said. “The course was fair the first two days, today I thought it was getting sketchy.”

Steele wasn’t alone in his assessment of Saturday’s set up miscue.

“They lost the golf course today, certainly on the back nine,” said Henrik Stenson, who was alone in sixth place at 5 over par.

Unlike 2004 when the primary concern was the seventh green, on Saturday it was the 13th and 15th greens, which featured hole locations cut on knobs and dangerously close to the edge.

“When you have L wedge in your hand and you hit to the spot you want to and you almost make the putt and it blows of the green 20 yards, it starts to become a point where, 'Did these guys screw up? Did they not see this coming?'” said Pat Perez of his episode on the 15th hole. “The pin didn’t have to be where it was.”

Brooks Koepka, who is 18 holes away from winning his second consecutive U.S. Open, had a similar adventure on the 15th hole when his approach trickled into a greenside bunker.

“I don't have anything nice to say about that green [No. 15] and the pin location, so I'm just not going to say it,” said Koepka, who is tied for the lead at 3 over.

There will be those who say this is nothing more than typical players carping and that the play-for-pay types simply need to toughen up. But that ignores just how bad things got on Saturday and the facts.

The USGA’s own weather forecast called for gusts to 20 mph and warm, dry conditions, and yet the association rolled the dice with what turned out to be borderline hole locations.

“There were some aspects today where well-executed shots were not rewarded. We missed it with the wind,” Davis said. “We don’t want that. The firmness was OK but it was too much with the wind we had. It was probably too tough this afternoon – a tale of two courses.”

Officials made similar comments in 2004 when these same greens became crispy, but by then it was too late. Fourteen years ago play was suspended during the final round and crews were called in to water certain putting surfaces between groups, but the damage was done.

It was a dark moment for the USGA that Davis and Co. have spent the last decade trying to untangle, which makes Saturday’s miscues so surprising. This wasn’t supposed to happen, not again, not like this with the technology officials had available to them.

Unlike in ’04, officials have an opportunity for a real-time mea culpa, a chance to salvage a week that started with so much, but it won’t be easy. Sunday’s forecast is similar to what it was for Round 3, which means the options are limited. Crews were already starting to water greens as the day’s final group made the turn and Davis was clear on how he planned to ease up on the final day’s set up.

“The message was loud and clear to the grounds staff and to our team that handles the agronomy part of it is that let's slow the course down. We must slow the course down tonight, and we will,” Davis said. “That probably means more water applied and just making sure the greens are right.”

There had been a steady drumbeat since last year’s championship, which was won by Koepka with a potentially embarrassing 16-under total, that the championship had lost its way and veered too far in favor of the player. Saturday’s show may have struck a more traditional tone, but at what cost?

“Be careful what you wish for. We've all been asking for a real U.S. Open again. So I guess we got one for sure this week,” said Justin Rose, who is a stroke off the lead.

Maybe this was an over-reaction to what happened last year at Erin Hills or maybe it was simply an unthinkable lapse in judgment, either way the challenge now is making sure Sunday isn’t a sequel of what happened in 2004.

Koepka (72) takes conservative route at Shinnecock

By Rex HoggardJune 17, 2018, 1:54 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Playing in the day’s toughest conditions, Brooks Koepka managed to avoid the big mistakes that cost so many players on Saturday on his way to a 2-over 72 that left him tied for the lead at the U.S. Open.

Despite playing his final seven holes in 3 over par, Koepka is tied with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson, and on the verge of becoming the first player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange in 1989.

The epitome of Koepka’s round came on the 14th hole after pulling his drive left into the rough and hitting his second shot short of the green. Instead of taking a chance by chipping directly at a tucked pin over a bunker, he bumped his third shot to the other side of the green and rolled in a 61-footer for an unlikely par.

“Sometimes in a U.S. Open, you've just got to take your medicine. If you can eliminate double, you're fine,” he explained. “Bogey, you'll be all right. That's kind of the goal, to be honest with you.”

It’s the type of golf that helped Koepka become last year’s champion at Erin Hills and a style of play he relishes.

“I enjoy firing away from pins and having to be conservative sometimes and just finding a way to get through it,” he said. “I feel like the harder the golf course, the better. It's already going to eliminate so many guys. Some guys get down on themselves. You can eliminate them pretty much right away.”

Punch Shot: Who wins the 118th U.S. Open?

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 17, 2018, 1:51 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – After a wild third round at the U.S. Open, there are four players tied for the lead at 3-over 213. Eleven other players are within four shots.

So who will walk away with the trophy at Shinnecock Hills? Our writers debate:

REX HOGGARD: Brooks Koepka. The more difficult things got on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills – and difficult may not do those conditions justice – the more the defending champion’s confidence grew. There are players and there are U.S. Open players, and Koepka is the perfect version of the latter. 

RYAN LAVNER: Dustin Johnson. That Saturday 77 was his bad round … and listening to DJ afterward, he didn’t even think it was that bad. Because it wasn’t. He still hit 11 of 14 fairways and found 13 greens. After leading the field in putting over the first two days, rolling in putts with what Tiger Woods said was perfect pace, he took 38 swipes Saturday on bumpy greens that were dead around the cup. The putting surfaces should be in better condition Sunday – or USGA setup man Mike Davis is in for even more criticism – and Johnson will get back on track.

RANDALL MELL: Dustin Johnson. He is one tough hombre, and he will use every ounce of that toughness Sunday to win the U.S. Open. He knows how mentally strong he will have to be to beat a guy who is his rival in toughness, Brooks Koepka. These guys have combined to win the last two U.S. Opens, with Koepka the defending champ this year. They are paired together Sunday, part of a four-way tie for the lead. Johnson has become the total package, strong in every facet of the game. Importantly, that includes the mind and attitude it will take to survive the punishment Shinnecock Hills will dish out. Johnson didn’t complain about Saturday’s brutal setup. He won’t give in.

U.S. Open takes dramatic turn in one 'miserable' day

By Ryan LavnerJune 17, 2018, 1:46 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – By the time Dustin Johnson finished his round at sunbaked Shinnecock Hills, only seven women remained on the back patio of the clubhouse. As Johnson staggered toward the scoring area, the group cheered lustily and awkwardly, apparently oblivious to the carnage of the past seven hours.

“That was miserable,” Johnson grumbled.

Not even the best player on the planet could survive a day of wild bounces, wicked pins and typical U.S. Open wailing.

In what has become a familiar post-round scene at the year’s second major, players marked all of the usual buzzwords on their U.S. Open Bingo cards.

Borderline.

Crusty.

Unfair.

Silly.

Pick your favorite course descriptor, because they were all in play Saturday as the combination of a parched course and Johnson’s third-round 77 descended the year’s second major into chaos.

“I don’t feel like I played that badly at all,” he shrugged afterward. “Seven over is usually a terrible score, but with how the greens got this afternoon, it was very, very difficult.”

With a bogey on the last, Johnson tumbled into a four-way tie for the lead with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. They sit at 3-over 213, just the fourth time in the past half century that the 54-hole leaders were over par.

Johnson entered the third round with a four-stroke lead. Now the Open is as wide open as ever, with 15 players at or within four shots.

The scoring average Saturday was 75.3, lower than Round 1 here and no doubt aided by the more receptive conditions in the morning. The overall damage was nowhere near as ugly as the infamous Sunday here in 2004, when the scoring average was 78.7 and no one broke par, but this day still left players searching for comparisons.

“I’ve never seen a course change so quickly,” said Justin Rose, who shot 73 despite hitting only six greens.

Indeed, the difference between the morning and afternoon conditions were stark, as the moisture got sucked out of the greens by a warm sun and consistent 20-mph wind.

Berger and Finau barely made the cut, playing their first two rounds in 7 over. Teeing off five hours before the final round, 11 shots off the lead, they each carded 66s to match the low round of the week. Berger struck an ominous tone after signing his card.

“I think it’s going to be extremely difficult later,” he said. “To get out there early and play a good round really was to my benefit.”

And sure enough, for the rest of the day, drives that were slightly off-line kicked into the hay. Approach shots into the firm greens rolled off the shaved banks. Putts bounced and skidded on the glassy, bumpy greens.

Had those 66s been shot in the afternoon?

“That would have been the best round of golf anyone has ever seen,” Koepka said.

The conditions were so treacherous that Shinnecock president Brett Pickett issued a statement through the USGA, saying that he has “no concerns whatsoever” and that the “course has been and remains totally healthy.” An hour later, USGA setup man Mike Davis entered the media center to offer a mea culpa.

“We felt good about the setup when we left this morning,” he said, “but now that I’m sitting here, we would say that parts of these tests of golf were too tough.”

Davis said his message to the grounds staff was loud and clear Saturday night – slow down the course with water – and it’s reasonable to believe that scoring will be markedly better on Sunday.

Too bad the damage to this championship has already been done, as what had been a strong examination of skill turned into a game of chance.

“I’m trying to choose my words carefully here,” said Ian Poulter, who shot 76, “but there’s a fine line between hard and over the edge. From a playability standpoint, when it gets to the edge and goes over, then the pars feel like birdies and the bogeys feel like pars. It’s just hard. It’s brutal.”

The USGA’s miscalculation made world-class players look like amateurs and punished those who entered the weekend with a better score.

The last seven groups – the players who had performed the best over the first two days – were a combined 97 over par.

Tommy Fleetwood shot 78.

Scott Piercy, playing in the final group, carded a birdie-less 79.

Rickie Fowler: 84.

“We wouldn’t be here tonight if we didn’t feel like, late in the day, things got away from us,” Davis said, “and they did.”

That’s probably little solace to Johnson, of course, who watched his two rounds of sublime play disappear over the course of four frustrating hours.

Johnson didn’t have a double bogey or a three-putt over the first two rounds. He accomplished both by the second hole Saturday, eventually taking 38 putts in all.

“I felt like I played pretty well,” he said.

For the first two days, the beleaguered USGA setup crew had been applauded for providing a stern but fair test. By Saturday night, the cheers had been replaced by the usual chorus of complaints.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Rose said. “We’ve all been asking for a real U.S. Open again. I guess we got one this week.”

DJ: 'It's the U.S. Open; it's supposed to be tough'

By Randall MellJune 17, 2018, 1:45 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – World No. 1 Dustin Johnson put up a 77 Saturday at the U.S. Open and was almost proud of it.

That’s how brutal Shinnecock Hills became in the third round.

Johnson was 7 over on the day.

He made six bogeys, a double bogey and a lone birdie but didn’t completely blow his four-shot lead. He enters Sunday in a four-way tie for the top spot.

“I'm in a good position, in the lead tomorrow,” Johnson said. “Today's round, I didn't feel like I played badly at all. Seven over is usually a terrible score, but with the greens the way they got this afternoon, they were very, very difficult.”

Johnson didn’t slam a dicey setup that even USGA CEO Mike Davis said became “too tough” on certain holes.

“I had six or seven putts today that I could have easily putted right off the green,” Johnson said. “But, you know, that's what it is. It's the U.S. Open. It's supposed to be tough. There was maybe only one or two flags that I felt like maybe got a little dicey this afternoon, but the rest of them were fine.”

This is the closest Johnson got to criticizing the setup: “I felt like the speeds were a little inconsistent. I don't mind it being fast. I don't mind it being tough. But I felt like they were just a little inconsistent. Some greens were extremely fast, and some I felt like were slow. So I felt like it was tough to get a good beat on the speed today.”

