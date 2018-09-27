Getty Images

The ultimate task: U.S. winning on the road

By Rex HoggardSeptember 27, 2018, 11:18 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Profound transformations rarely have such a distinct tipping point, but the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s journey from perennial loser to heavy favorite can be traced to a single and seminal moment.

“When some dumb ass opened his mouth,” Phil Mickelson shrugged two years ago following the U.S. side’s victory at Hazeltine, its first in the matches since 2008.

That “dumb ass” was Mickelson who sat at the far end of the U.S. table during the team’s press postmortem following a particularly ugly loss to the Europeans in 2014 at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Four years later it’s impossible to overstate how awkward that moment was as Lefty subtly dismantled the U.S. Ryder Cup leadership, from captain Tom Watson all the way to then-PGA of America president Ted Bishop. Nor is it possible to overstate the impact Mickelson’s words would have on the future of the matches.

From those dark moments in Scotland was born the U.S. Ryder Cup task force, which was as impactful as it was poorly named. There was no shortage of issues the players had with the Ryder Cup process, but what emerged from that housecleaning could most easily be defined as ownership.

“I don’t think we can give [PGA of America CEO and then-president, respectively] Pete Bevacqua and Derek Sprague enough credit for what they did,” said Davis Love III, who would get his second turn as captain in ’16 as a result of those changes. “Task force was probably not a great term, but what they did was get everybody in the room. That’s hard to do for an organization like them, to give up some control.”

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Decisions involving the competition side of the Ryder Cup are now decided by a committee that includes three players and three PGA officials. It’s democracy in its purest form.

A continuity plan was put in place that would allow future captains to first learn the ropes as vice captains, like Jim Furyk in ’16 before getting his turn this week, and detailed blueprints were created for each match that wouldn’t leave players wondering who they would play with or what was expected of them.

The result was a six-point victory two years ago at Hazeltine and a renewed sense of hope in the U.S. team room, and that optimism has carried forward to this week at Le Golf National, where the American dozen are favorites despite not having won a Ryder Cup road game in 25 years.

But if 2016 was a proof of concept, this week in France is every bit the ultimate litmus test for the reinvented American playbook.

Furyk’s team certainly has the look of a group on a mission and begins the week as a good bet to keep the cup for good reason. The average world ranking for the American team is 11.17, compared to the European average of 19.07, and three of the last four events on the PGA Tour season were won by U.S. team members Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

“We're playing against a brilliant U.S. team and we have massive respect for them. You know, on paper, they are better than us,” acknowledged Paul Casey, who is making his first start for the Europeans in a decade.

But then the U.S. regularly enters the week as paper lions and the Continent’s team room is riddled with the type of relatively nondescript players who biennially transform into giant killers at the matches.

Players like Francesco Molinari, who outplayed Woods when the two were paired together during the final round of The Open, and Tommy Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup rookie who appears poised to follow in the footsteps of Ryder Cup first-timers Thomas Pieters (4-1-0 in 2016) and Jamie Donaldson (3-1-0 in 2014).

As hard as Furyk and his vice captains try there’s no escaping the record book. In 1993, when the U.S. team last won a Ryder Cup in Europe, nearly a third of the current American team were newborns.

But the relative indifference and youth of the U.S. team may work in the American’s favor. Woods and Mickelson stand as the final vestiges of the team’s foreign futility, and they have both made 40-something look good this season.

“The rest of us are simply here and looking at this week as an opportunity for us to show that the golfers from the United States can beat the golfers from Europe, and we can do it over here,” Jordan Spieth said.

In 2016, then-captain Love posted a sign in the team locker room – ignore the noise. That has proven to be particularly difficult for the U.S. side this week. Although no one involved in the 2014 coup ever guaranteed success, the bar was set at Hazeltine. Everyone involved knows there will be no moral victories this time.

For some, even Mickelson, what transpired at Gleneagles is still complicated.

“When I talk about it openly and try to share insight, sometimes it comes across like I'm trying to take a shot at somebody, and I don't want to do that,” Mickelson said. “The bottom line is going to be preparation. When we can eliminate the variables, eliminate the uncertainties, it eliminates the pressure.”

What the new process doesn’t do is eliminate responsibility. As difficult as the episode was for everyone involved, and it was difficult, the result is a renewed optimism, both inside and outside the team room.

As calculating as Mickelson can be, when he leaned into the microphone in ’14 it would have been difficult to imagine that in four years the U.S. team would find itself at such a profound crossroads.

“I think we ended up in a much better place. It was hard for [Tom] Watson and Phil [Mickelson], but that was 20 years of frustration spilling over,” Love said.

As encouraging as the U.S. team’s victory at Medinah was the true test of the reimagined American Ryder Cup team was always going to be Paris and a road record that’s been hanging over their heads for two generations.

First tee - especially this week - at Ryder Cup unlike anything else

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 12:15 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – You can spend as much time as you want envisioning what it might be like.

The feel of the crisp morning air. The cacophonous serenade of the fans. The unsettling, enveloping, intoxicating sense of apprehension that consumes the body.

But when it comes down to it, the only way to prepare for the first-tee scene at a Ryder Cup is to experience it for yourself.

Much has changed in recent years about these biennial matches, but there is no more tangible example of that evolution than the size of the grandstands that surround the first tee. Shockwaves might still be reverberating around suburban Minneapolis from the roars and chants heard at Hazeltine, but the Europeans have outdone themselves with the towering monstrosity behind the first tee this week at Le Golf National.

Something of a hybrid between a golf grandstand and an SEC football stadium, it has become a frequent talking point for players early in the week with opinions generally falling somewhere between “massive” (Sergio Garcia) to “unbelievable” (Patrick Reed).

Players who are accomplished enough to play in this event have plenty of experience when it comes to first-tee jitters. But even the best in the world address the setting at the Ryder Cup with the sense of trepidation you might expect them to use if asked to bungee jump off the Eiffel Tower.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“You never get comfortable with it,” said Justin Rose. “I don’t think you can ever really walk on to that first tee Friday and go, ‘Yeah, this feels good, or this feels normal.’ Of course it feels good. You feel alive.”

Rose knows that of which he speaks, having struck the first tee shots alongside Henrik Stenson each of the first two days at Gleneagles the last time the Ryder Cup was held in Europe. The two also were first out of the gates for Europe at Hazeltine, where the results went a bit differently.

“Given the size and the setup we have here this week, which looks absolutely phenomenal, it’s going to be something different, something special,” Stenson said. “So I expect everyone to feel a little bit of jelly in their legs walking down to the first tee.”

Of course, tee shot attempts under crushing pressure do not always go as planned. While Stenson and Rose tamed their nerves four years ago in Scotland, Webb Simpson hit the pop-up heard ‘round the world, a 3-wood that barely cleared the 200-yard mark. The American team of Simpson and Bubba Watson never made a single birdie in that fourball match and got drummed, 5 and 4.

This time around, Simpson admitted, he’ll likely tee off on the even-numbered holes in foursomes play to avoid a similar first-tee display.

“The funniest, most embarrassing part of it was the camera crews and probably a lot of (media) went ahead to where we normally drive it,” Simpson recalled. “So the camera crew and everybody had to come back.”

Simpson’s gaffe is a classic example of why many players, regardless of how the first hole is designed, will pull driver for their opening swings. The bigger the head, the reasoning goes, the wider the target and the more margin for error as players try to prevent mind from defeating body.

But that strategy might not be in play this week at Le Golf National, where the opener is a tight dogleg right that features water on one side of the fairway and lush rough on the other.

Bubba Watson famously asked the crowd to make noise while he hit his opening tee ball at Medinah in 2012, but that strategy is off the table this time around in enemy territory given the difficulty of the shot he’ll face.

“I’ve been told that I can’t get the crowd to rev up,” Watson said. “I don’t want to get revved up trying to hit a bullet (iron) off the tee and fat it 20 yards down the fairway, so I don’t want to do that. They told me I can’t do it this time.”

A third of the players this week have never hit a shot in the Ryder Cup, while others like Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey haven’t experienced the first-tee environment for several years. It’s sure to take on a life of its own as the sun creeps above the horizon Friday morning, with players attempting to warm up both literally and figuratively while a crowd 7,000 strong whips itself into a frenzy 100 yards away.

To the 16 men who will step into the cauldron at dawn to finally put an end to months of anticipation, the advice is simple: good luck getting any sleep tonight.

“It’s the most nervous you’ll ever be,” said rookie Tommy Fleetwood. “So then it’s up to you to embrace it and deal with it.”

Le Gruff National: Pars will win holes at Ryder Cup

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 27, 2018, 10:49 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Don’t expect the dizzying display of birdies and eagles like at Hazeltine.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

“I don’t think you’ll go anywhere else where you’ll see as many fist-pump pars as you’ll see this week,” Jordan Spieth said.

The difficult course setup for this Ryder Cup didn’t come as much of a surprise to the Europeans. Le Golf National annually hosts the French Open, so the players are familiar with the challenge that the narrow, hazard-filled course presents – the winning score has been single-digits under par three of the past eight editions, including this year, when Ryder Cupper Alex Noren won at 7 under.

This Ryder Cup feels particularly claustrophobic, however. Unlike when the European Tour event was held here in July, the thick, lush rough has been mowed back toward the tees, meaning that errant tee shots oftentimes cannot be advanced to the green.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Home captain Thomas Bjorn can alter the course setup to his preference, and he was wise to try and minimize the Americans’ distance advantage off the tee while also exploiting their general inaccuracy. U.S. captain Jim Furyk – who ranked 190th out of 193 players in driving distance on the PGA Tour this season – said that he only hit seven drivers, total, during his initial scouting trip here. So long irons and 3-woods will be the choice for many off the tee.

“This is one of the hardest Ryder Cup courses that I’ve seen in a while,” Webb Simpson said. “There’s just a massive premium on finding the fairway.”

Ryder Cup officials would be hard-pressed to find more disparate venues than Hazeltine and Le Golf National. Two years ago, players on both sides bombed away with reckless abandon, unafraid to pull driver because the already-generous fairways were lined with minimal rough. The hole locations didn’t instill any fear, either – Justin Rose said they were so easy it was like a pro-am – and the competition was largely reduced to a putting contest from inside 30 feet. Which the Americans will win on most occasions.

“At Hazeltine you were winning holes with birdies; very few times you would make bogey and not many holes were won with par,” Rose said. “This week, you’re going to see a lot of holes won with par, and it’s going to create a very different mentality and some exciting matches. You have to work very hard for par on quite a few occasions around here. You could argue it’s quite U.S. Open-esque.” 

That led Spieth to predict that while there still will be spectacular moments, because the repercussions for a poor shot is only a loss of hole, “I don’t think there will be as many roars.” 

“It’s one of the most difficult golf courses that we’ll play all year,” he said.

That includes the watery closing stretch, which will provide even more thrills and spills if the wind picks up.

Paul Casey may have said it best, when assessing the challenge of this week’s venue.

“Thank goodness we’re playing match play,” he said. “Wouldn’t want to play stroke play around here.”

Team player: Tiger back and things have changed

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 27, 2018, 10:28 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – For the first time in six years, Tiger Woods arrived at the Ryder Cup with his golf clubs.

No more earpieces.

No more two-way radios.

No more golf carts.

No longer relegated to the vice-captain position because of injury, Woods returns to his usual role this week as the most important American player.

So much has changed since Woods’ last Ryder Cup appearance in 2012. His body has betrayed him. He’s endured humiliating performances on the course. He’s pondered a life without golf. But during all of that downtime, Woods has dedicated himself to an unexpected cause: team competitions. Criticized in the past for prioritizing individual over collective success, he’s played an integral role in blowing up the U.S. selection process as a member of the task force, then the Ryder Cup committee and finally as an assistant captain, in ’16.

“It was neat to be a part of the team, to be a part of helping the guys in any way I possibly could to make them feel comfortable,” Woods said, “but as a player, you focus on your playing partner you’re playing with and earning your point.”

As much as Rory McIlroy tried to downplay Woods’ influence by saying that he’s merely one of 12 here at Le Golf National, we all know better. Woods can only earn a maximum of five points for his team, but he’s worth so much more than that – capable of powering the U.S. to new heights with wins, while providing a boost to the Europeans if he falters. 

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

This week will be a particularly intriguing moment in Woods’ career. No three players are as synonymous with U.S. futility in the Ryder Cup as Woods, Phil Mickelson and this year’s captain, Jim Furyk. Yet here they all stand, together, with a chance to end a quarter-century of misery on foreign soil. It’d be the perfect coda to Woods’ unimaginably resurgent season.

“Not having won as a player since 1999,” Woods said, “is something that hopefully we can change.”

It’ll start with Woods’ performance in the team sessions. Though his singles record is strong (4-1-2), he’s yet to find much success with a partner, going an abysmal 9-16-1 in fourballs and foursomes. 

Gone is his usual match-play partner, Steve Stricker. In his place is a pair of 20-something dynamos, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau, who are sure to be wound tight while playing alongside their childhood idol.

Fortunately for them, Woods is playing his best golf in years. Last week at the Tour Championship, he not only won for the first time in five-plus years, but on Sunday he broke the spirit of Europe’s best players, leaving both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in the dust.

“It’s a nice boost for everyone, and I think for Tiger in general, it’s cool,” Furyk said. “But being a guy with his status and that number of wins, he can flip the page and turn his attention to this week. He’s trying to help this team as much as he can.”

There’s no reason to believe that his stellar play won’t continue here, as Le Golf National would seem an ideal fit for his revamped game. The tight, hazard-filled course will require few drivers off the tee, leaving Woods and everyone else to attack from virtually the same spots in the fairway. That plays exactly into Woods’ hands – he’s once again the best iron player on the planet. 

What remains to be seen is how many matches Furyk will employ Woods. At 42 with a rebuilt body, Woods is no longer a lock to play all five matches, as he was in his prime. In seven career Ryder Cups, he’s played all but one of the team sessions – the only one he missed was at Medinah in 2012, when he said his back issues first started to surface.

But Woods’ improved health and brilliant play creates an interesting dilemma for Furyk: Can you really keep Woods on the bench for a team session if he’s one of the Americans’ best chances for a point? Or do you risk sending him out for all five matches, knowing that he’ll probably grow fatigued?

Of course, few could have envisioned this debate two years ago, as Woods zipped around in a golf cart, fetching sandwiches and extra towels for the players in his pod, his competitive future uncertain.

That’s not the case anymore.

He’s swapped out his walkie-talkie for a wedge.

With a new perspective and partner, maybe he’s ready for his best Ryder Cup performance ever.

How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 27, 2018, 10:00 am

You want to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 30 hours of live action of the biennial matches, as well as "Live From" coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Click here for our Ryder Cup 101, which explains everything you need to know about the matches.

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, Sept. 27

GC: 6-11AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 11AM-1PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

Friday, Sept. 28

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1 (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, Sept. 29

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2-3AM: Ryder Cup, Day 2 (www.golfchannel.com/tourstream)

NBC: 3AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2 (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, Sept. 30

GC: 4-6AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

NBC: 6AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3 (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

