Players not all that jazzed by walk-up songs, after all

By Ryan LavnerApril 28, 2018, 7:53 pm

AVONDALE, La. – At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, as the PGA Tour hurried to create its own Jazz Fest, Brett Bonin began setting up his laptop, amp, mixer and speakers under a tent on the first tee at TPC Louisiana.

A 46-year-old lawyer for the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Bonin had been up until 1 a.m. the previous night for this weekend’s side gig. The Zurich Classic is the first tournament that the PGA Tour allowed to have walk-up music on the first tee, and everything needed to be perfect – and entertaining. The final, 36-team playlist wasn’t finalized until after 9 p.m. Friday, so for the next four hours he put the songs in order and cut them into the best 30-second bites. Ever the perfectionists, three Tour players called him to request a certain version or section of the song.

“It’s a level of complexity that you never, ever deal with for regular DJ work,” Bonin said Saturday morning.

All of the speakers were hidden and directed toward the tee, and Bonin arrived so early Saturday – nearly two hours before the first tee time – because tournament officials ran sound checks, to ensure that the music didn’t disrupt play throughout the course.

For the first group, Bonin sat behind his HP laptop and pulled up an iTunes playlist entitled “Zurich Final,” a collection of 36 songs that could run, uninterrupted, for two hours and 33 minutes. He waited for Fore!Kids Foundation member Kevin Colomb, dressed in a blue seersucker blazer, to announce the two partners. Using his right hand, Bonin selected the song on his laptop; with his left, he adjusted the volume on the amp. Once a player appeared on the verge of walking in to his ball, usually after about 10 seconds, the music died out.

“It was cool,” Billy Horschel said. “Adding that tweak was just another great addition.”

No doubt the musical selections were a topic of conversation on the practice putting green, helping defuse some of the tension of a Saturday in contention. No one went all-out like Ben Crane and Alex Cejka. When Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” flooded the speakers, Cejka started banging his head, his long hair flying, like an '80s rocker. Crane whipped his club like a microphone stand, bouncing around the tee, bashing on an imaginary cymbal and strumming an air guitar.

 

 

“It’s awesome,” Crane said. “It’s super fun. I think guys should be required to do something.”

There were at least a few other notable performances.

Everyone but Justin Rose seemed embarrassed by his choice of Spandau Ballet’s “Gold.” He could barely coax a high-five out of his partner, Henrik Stenson, while Patrick Reed pulled his cap over his face and shook his head.

Jimmy Walker and Sean O’Hair opted for the intro to George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” and as the sax whined, Walker nodded his head to the rhythm and locked eyes with O’Hair. “Send it,” he said coolly.

Tommy Fleetwood smirked at his cheeky selection of (yes) Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere.”

Daniel Summerhays shimmied to Zapp & Roger’s “Doo Wa Ditty.”

Rob Oppenheim and Nate Lashley didn’t participate, but when the beat to Naughty By Nature’s “O.P.P.” dropped, a Tour volunteer swaggered out onto the tee and began bopping, much to the amusement of the fans nearby.

Even the normally placid Retief Goosen managed a smile as they played the chorus of Toto’s “Africa.”

For Bonin, there was only one moment of trepidation, when Charley Hoffman’s group approached the tee.

“Charley is gonna hit,” said Hoffman’s caddie, Brett Waldman, “but you can just leave the music running for him.”

That was a big no-no. Bonin had clipped each song at 30 seconds in length, and he’d been given explicit instructions not to play music while the players were over the ball.

“They said that I can’t do that,” Bonin said, “unless you can get somebody higher up to say that I can.”

Waldman insisted. “If he’s hitting,” he said, “don’t turn it off.”

“Yeah,” Hoffman said, “I’ll get it off in 10 seconds, I promise.”

And so Bonin let Tupac’s “California Love” thump as Hoffman prepared to play.

“There’s like 20 different people giving you instructions,” Bonin said later, “and trying to figure out who trumps who is very difficult.”

So was all of this effort worth it?

The final product was awkward at best. Several players giggled, but too many merely let the 10-second clip run, without even acknowledging the extra noise, like it was a distraction to their precious pre-shot routine. It didn’t help that the music played for only the first team member to tee off, not both.

If the Tour is truly determined to jazz up its New Orleans-area event, then they need to go even further.

Station a jazz band near the range. Use a smoke machine. Stagger the team introductions. They should push play not immediately before they’re ready to tee off, but as the players walk through the tunnel and onto the first tee – that way they’re more likely to dance or, at the very least, interact with the crowd while listening to a longer, 30-second version. Right now, it’s as though they’re playing music when the batter is in the box, not as he’s striding to home plate.

“You’re all ready to hit a shot,” Pat Perez said, “and then you’ve got to wait 10 seconds. It’s not really walk-up music – you’re standing there.

“It’s a cool concept, though. I like it. It was fun to hear some music this morning.”

And so, in that respect, Bonin’s mission was accomplished. He enjoyed his front-row seat and his weekend diversion and his role as the Tour’s first DJ.

“We do everything in New Orleans with music,” he said proudly.

Even if it’s just 10 seconds at a time. 

Randall's Rant: Slow your roll - like Lydia

By Randall MellApril 30, 2018, 9:19 pm

Tour pros, like other athletes, live in dog years now.

One year feels like seven.

Actually, one bad year feels like seven.

A good year? Who knows? Because the old question, “What have you done for me lately?” is outmoded in a world spinning so much faster than it ever did. “What are you doing for me right now?” is more apropos.

That’s what Twitter, talking heads, blogs, hot takes, and, yes, Randall’s Rants can do to the space-time continuum in which athletes exist.

Just ask Lydia Ko.

She won 14 times in the first four years she started playing LPGA events. Wow, those years flew by. But the last 21 months leading up to Sunday’s victory at the Mediheal Championship? They must have seemed like 21 years to her.

We were all in a rush to figure out what was wrong with the greatest teen phenom in the history of the women’s game. That’s not mean-spirited. It’s journalism. When a player wins, we analyze what went right. When a player loses, we analyze what went wrong. It fuels interest in the sports we love. It fuels understanding, when it’s done right, but it can drive athletes crazy.

Sometimes, athletes must want to ask if we can all just slow down some of the knee-jerk reactions. Can we show a little patience on social media?

That would be nice, but the answer, of course, is no - absolutely not. That’s like trying to hold back Niagara Falls.

The challenge for today’s tour pros is slowing themselves down amid the maddening rush around them. It’s believing in the pace that suits them when the rest of us are in such a hurry to fix what we think is wrong with them.

It has to make the mental side of tour golf so much tougher today.

Arnold Palmer, in his prime, didn’t have his swing analyzed on a TV network devoted to golf (though he later helped build one). Jack Nicklaus didn’t have a Golden Bear Tracker analyzing his every shot on Twitter. Bobby Jones and Mickey Wright didn’t have that kind of unrelenting attention, either, but they both struggled with the scrutiny that came with expectations they should win every time they teed it up.

Players from the game’s golden eras wonder why a pro needs a sports psychologist. The better question might be why a pro today doesn’t have more than one. The doubts social media spawns are like swarms of bees.

Two months ago, Ko deleted her Twitter account. She said it wasn’t because of the mounting criticism after  yet more changes to her team, with Ted Oh added as her newest swing coach and Jonnie Scott as her newest caddie. But about the same time, she began saying, quite politely, that she wasn’t reading stories about herself anymore.

Ko seemed to be trying to slow down her world. She did manage to give us all pause earlier this year, saying she thought we were too preoccupied with winning. Of course, even as mind bending as that idea was for sportswriters, we didn’t pause long.

It’s clear, though, that Ko did pause, that she was trying to stick to the pace that suited her instead of everyone else.

Ko turned 21 just last week, but she keeps proving she’s old for her age. Yes, she’s slowing down, but maybe in the best way possible.

Watch: Bjorn shocks Atkinson with home visit

By Grill Room TeamApril 30, 2018, 8:16 pm

Last week, Stephen Atkinson, a perfectly random individual, sent Thomas Bjorn a letter indicating that he was withdrawing his name fro Ryder Cup consideration. The letter even cited Atkinson's unwillingness to serve a potential vice captain.

Bjorn proceeded to share the letter to Twitter, and Atkinson got his 15 minutes of well-deserved fame (hey, it was a funny letter).

But that 15 minutes was extended when Bjorn decided to stun Atkinson with a surprise visit to his home, which you can watch right here.

The wide-eyed Atkinson hits the whole thing on the head when he shakes Bjorn's hand and tells him, "This has got way out of hand," but good on Bjorn for rewarding the man's effort.

Atkinson, the 52,187th-ranked player in the world and recent winner of the West Hill monthly medal, is now free to return to his duties as Captain of the Babalou Golf Society

Romo (77) fails to advance at U.S. Open qualifier

By Will GrayApril 30, 2018, 8:09 pm

Tony Romo's bid to play in this year's U.S. Open came to a close on the very first day of qualification.

The former quarterback was among 132 participants at a local qualifier in Plano, Texas, one of two qualifiers held Monday as the USGA kicked off the journey to Shinnecock Hills for 9,049 applicants. But a 5-over 77 left Romo well short of qualifying on a day when scores ranged from 66 to 91 and only the top eight players advanced to sectionals.

Romo made it to sectional qualifying in 2010, but this marks the second straight year he has bowed out at the local stage. Last year he shot a 75 in a qualifier in Aledo, Texas, and this time he was two shots higher after a round that included two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey as documented by Dallas reporter Mike Leslie:

Romo, 38, retired from the Dallas Cowboys last year to take a job as NFL analyst for CBS Sports. He made his PGA Tour debut last month at the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship, where he finished last among 132 professionals after rounds of 77-82.

Scores at Gleneagles Country Club were paced by a 6-under 66 from Aaron Guanlao, a senior at UT-Arlington, while Baylor junior Braden Bailey shot a 3-under 69 while playing alongside Romo.

Local qualifiers will be conducted through May 17, with only 500 players advancing to sectional qualifying from a group of more than 8,500 entries. A total of 54 out of 156 spots in the final field have already been claimed by players who are fully exempt for the season's second major, which begins June 14.

Monday Scramble: Letting the good times roll

By Ryan LavnerApril 30, 2018, 5:00 pm

Lydia Ko busts a slump, Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy team up to win, the PGA Tour turns up the volume, Brooks Koepka looks strong and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

It’s hard to imagine an older 21-year-old than Lydia Ko.

During her remarkable career, she has held the No. 1 spot in the world for two years, initiated more than a dozen breakups and endured her first slump as a pro.

It’d be enough to swallow whole a lesser talent, but then again Ko isn’t an ordinary prodigy. She’s the youngest player on either the PGA or LPGA tours to reach 15 wins.

Maybe her win at Lake Merced is a case of a course perfectly suiting a player. Or perhaps it signals the beginning of her slow, steady return to No. 1.

Whatever the case, she’s back in the fold – and that’s more than enough for now.

1. For the second year in a row, the Zurich Classic likely will be remembered more for the buildup than the actual event – and that’s OK.

Tournament officials and the PGA Tour have done a commendable job rebranding this once-downtrodden event as freewheeling and fun, even if the product over the past two years hasn’t exactly delivered the same entertainment.  

As evidenced by the field that assembled in New Orleans (10 of the top 15), there is a desire among players to try something new.

Even if the event still feels a bit tame, forced and awkward, it still beats the monotony of 72 holes of stroke play.

2. Scott Piercy proved to be an invaluable partner, giving Billy Horschel a pep talk three weeks before they arrived for the Zurich Classic.

Horschel returned the favor by playing his best golf in a year.

With a bogey-free 67 in alternate shot on Sunday, Horschel and Piercy erased a three-shot deficit to win by one over Jason Dufner and Pat Perez. Read more on their victory here.

3. Adding walk-up music generated a ton of pre-tournament interest, which is all the tournament and the Tour was looking to do.

The execution, however, was faulty. You can read more here, from my Saturday spent on the first tee, but the music would be more effective as the players enter the teeing area – not in the 10 seconds right before they’re set to hit.

Here’s thinking the Tour will make that tweak for next year, but credit to Ben Crane and Alex Cejka for being one of the few players to fully embrace the concept:

4. Rarely has this scribe seen Jordan Spieth as upset as he was Friday after rinsing shots on each of the last two holes en route to a shocking missed cut at the Zurich.

Cruising along with partner Ryan Palmer at 8 under, five shots back, Spieth found the water with his tee shot on 17, then sailed his approach shot into 18 into the drink, too. The double-double finish – good at In-N-Out, not so good in an event – doomed them to a missed cut, by one.

“It’s not a good feeling,” he said afterward. “It’s much worse than if it’s just you.”

Spieth will take the week off before returning at The Players.

5. One of the most-hyped events of the year lost almost all of its energy on Friday afternoon, after Spieth’s watery finish.

He was one of five top-10 players who missed the cut. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka also didn’t stick around for the weekend.

One possible explanation: The top players treat the week as a working vacation, since there are no world-ranking points on offer. But there’s still much to play for with guys like Scott Brown, Daniel Summerhays, Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt and Brendon de Jonge, all of whom have struggled this season but were in the top 5 after 54 holes.

6. Koepka didn’t make the cut in his first start in 15 weeks, but that wasn’t entirely his faulthe was partnering with Marc Turnesa, a 40-year-old former Tour winner who is now a full-time realtor.

Koepka, however, looked like he’d barely missed a step after sitting out since early January because of a torn ligament in his wrist. He reported that he was completely pain-free and that his game was “where it should be in April.”

The reigning U.S. Open champ will play the next two weeks, and don’t be surprised if he finds himself back in the mix soon.

7. The Zurich was another reminder that the PGA and LPGA tours desperately need to link up for a mixed team event.

The thought of doing that at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is over – starting next year, the LPGA will have its own winners-only event – but LPGA commissioner Mike Whan told colleague Randall Mell last week that there remains “significant interest” on his part in joining forces for a tournament. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Sunday that it's "just a matter of time."

Dustin Johnson and Inbee Park? Jon Rahm and Brooke Henderson? Jordan Spieth and Lexi Thompson? This needs to happen, ASAP.

Here were my thoughts on the matter.

8. Lydia Ko struck arguably the shot of the year Sunday – a 234-yard 3-wood that nearly dropped for an albatross. She brushed in the 2 1/2-footer for eagle to defeat Minjee Lee and snap a 22-month winless drought.

9. And so, just like that, the questions about what’s wrong with Ko’s game quietly went away.

She’s not a power player, not by any stretch, which means that her iron play and short game need to spot-on for her to contend. And for so many years, they were.

Working now with swing coach Ted Oh, Ko is clearly back on the right track. How long will she stay there? That’s the question.

“It’s a huge relief because people are like, Because of this you’re not winning, or because of that you’re not winning,” she said. “I knew that my game was there, but I just needed to put the pieces together. I felt like I was able to do that this week.”

10. Not sure how much longer Tiger Woods committing to regular-season Tour events will register as news, but, anyway, he will play the next two weeks, beginning with the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Woods hasn’t played since a tie for 32nd at the Masters, a disappointing performance only when compared to his impressive play during the Florida swing.

It’s Woods’ first start at Quail Hollow since 2012, and it figures to be a stiff challenge.

Just about the only thing he hasn’t done well this season is put the ball in the fairway, ranking 202nd on Tour in driving accuracy and 151st in strokes gained: off the tee.

Last year at the PGA, Quail Hollow ranked as the most difficult course on Tour in terms of greens in regulation, proximity and proximity from the rough.

Something has to give.

Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar, who have partnered before in team play, decided to spice up their relationship last week.

That’s right, in an attempt to pump up the other after a birdie – Come on, let’s get another one! – Watson and Kuchar took to playfully slapping each other in the face.

Watson said he wanted to be slapped so many times in the face that he had a bruise. Too bad that didn’t really happen, since the duo tied for 28th.

Kuchar explained it thusly: “I figured this was a good opportunity for me to slap Bubba in the face. Everybody wants to do that.”

Right?

This week's award winners ... 

Like Shrimp?: Jose de Jesus Rodriguez. The 2017 PGA Tour Latinoamerica money winner (nicknamed “The Shrimp”) took a big step toward securing his Tour card for next season by overtaking Maverick McNealy and surviving a brutal week at the Web.com Tour’s United Leasing & Finance Championship. At 37, Rodriguez’s story is one of perseverance.

Walkoff Win: Auburn. The Tigers won their first SEC title since 2002 after Wells Padgett rolled in this 20-footer for birdie on the final hole to knock off chief rival Alabama in the championship match.

Excuse Me, Playing Through: Talor Gooch. In one of the week’s most hilarious scenes, Gooch had to wait more than 10 minutes to play his third shot on the 18th hole Friday, after a trio of gators hovered near his ball in the fairway bunker. He was eventually granted free relief (from a dangerous situation), but the ball plugged in the bunker. He made par and made the cut.  

Back In the Winner’s Circle: Y.E. Yang. Best known for toppling Tiger in the prime of his career, Yang earned his first title since 2010, winning by four shots at The Crowns tournament in Japan.

Baby Bump: Stacy Lewis. The former world No. 1 confirmed that she’s expecting her first child in November. She plans to play through the middle of July.

You Know Your Team Is Good When …: Brendon Jelley. The Oklahoma State senior, who can’t even crack the lineup for the No. 1-ranked Cowboys, shot 19 under par to earn a spot on the Mackenzie Tour this summer. That team is deeeeep.

Amateur Hour: Lydia Ko. She celebrated her 21st birthday last week, and when she went to order her first (legal) drink, she was denied – because she’d forgotten her ID. Doh!

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley. The FedExCup points leader tied for fifth here last year, and Cauley had three straight top-25s. But they missed the cut by a shot, after they failed to make birdie on the par-5 finishing hole. Sigh.

