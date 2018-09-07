Getty Images

Schauffele, Finau put Furyk in a Ryder Cup vice

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 7, 2018, 6:19 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Pass Jim Furyk the Advil.

He has a whopper of a headache coming on.

When U.S. Ryder Cup decision-makers implemented the so-called Billy Horschel Rule after the 2014 matches, their intent was to make sure that the hottest American player had a spot on the roster. Though it sounds smart in theory – just push back the deadline for the last guy! – it’s messy in practice.

By passing over Tony Finau in the first group of captain’s picks, Furyk essentially told him that he hasn’t yet done enough to warrant a spot on the squad. Delaying the final pick also creates an unintended consequence: It cracks open the door for another contender to sneak in and impress before the deadline, which is exactly what reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele has done here at Aronimink, firing rounds of 63-64 to surge in front at the BMW Championship.

At 13-under 127, Schauffele has a two-shot lead over Justin Rose – setting the stage, perhaps, for another Ryder Cup audition.

“I feel like I’m on a mission here,” Schauffele said.

The 24-year-old raised a few eyebrows after his opening round, when he said that even with a win, he wasn’t sure it’d be enough to influence Captain Furyk’s opinion.

“I feel like if I were Jim right now,” Schauffele said, “I would pick (Finau), to be completely honest.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

That scenario got even more complicated Friday, when Finau carded a 64 to jump into a tie for 10th, just five shots off the lead. It seems he’s not going away quietly, either.

“I’m in a position where I feel like a win is the only way I’d even be in consideration,” Schauffele said. “Tony, obviously, is the guy right now.”

Finau was flattered by his peer’s praise, even if he thought Schauffele was “being a little generous.”  

“It’s probably pretty good to be Jim right now,” he said. “You’re not going to make a bad choice.”

But it could be a controversial one.

Though Finau’s entire body of work is stronger, with 10 top-10s, Schauffele (12th) actually finished ahead of Finau (15th) in qualifying, on the strength of top-6 finishes at The Players, U.S. Open and Open Championship.  

Those timely results are his biggest points-earners and only top-20 finishes since April.

“I’ve got a lot to prove, not just to everyone else but to myself this weekend,” Schauffele said. “I’ve been failing a lot, so it would be nice to turn the switch and clutch up.”

This has been a transitional year for Schauffele as he adjusts to life as a primetime player. Before last year’s U.S. Open, the only thing most fans knew about Schauffele was that he was a rookie with a last name that was difficult to pronounce. Then he popped up with a tie for fifth at Erin Hills and used that newfound confidence to win The Greenbrier. Two months later, among the world’s best at East Lake, he prevailed over Justin Thomas to capture the Tour Championship and become a no-brainer choice for Rookie of the Year.

It was a life-changing moment for a player who, a few months earlier, was battling just to keep his card.

“But after that breakout you kind of want validation, to prove to everyone that it wasn’t a fluke year and that you’re actually a great golfer,” said Schauffele’s caddie, Austin Kaiser.

But the more he pressed, the worse he played. That added stress showed up on the greens – he regressed from 40th to 113th in strokes gained: putting – and in his overall results.

“Guys around here tell him that he’s an upcoming star,” Kaiser said. “And when you hear that, and you expect to have those results and you’re tying for 49th, you start doubting yourself at that point, like, Am I that good? Deep down, he knows he’s that good. The shots he hits, the mind he has under pressure, it’s top notch.”

Those top finishes in the majors put Schauffele in position to lock up an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup, and he played with Furyk (and Finau) during the first two rounds of the PGA. Needing a high finish to crack the top 8, Schauffele instead played his first seven holes in 4 over and needed to battle the rest of the way. He still had a chance to make the team Sunday, but he shot 72 and slid to 35th – a common theme throughout the season, as he ranks 183rd in final-round scoring average on Tour (72.39). 

“I have lots to prove to myself,” he said. “I just want to win and handle my business. I feel like I haven’t been doing that as well on the weekends. But I feel like I’ve been a little more focused this week and a little more serious.”

The turning point may have come this week, during his five-hour car ride from Boston to Philadelphia. Schauffele had just tied for 49th in the second playoff event, endangering not only his chances of landing a wildcard pick but also, at No. 41 in the FedExCup standings, of returning to East Lake for the Tour Championship. Assessing the year with Kaiser, they agreed that they needed to be more disciplined.

“We were more methodical last year,” Kaiser said, “and we needed to get back to that. This year we’ve been messier and playing more freely – and it’s easy to do that, when you have a three-year exemption. Last year we were playing to secure our card. It’s a totally different mindset.”

Since Schauffele’s speed control on the greens was the chief concern, they decided to implement a new routine in which he’d make two practice strokes before stepping in.

It’s a small change that’s made a massive difference: Schauffele is ranked first in putting this week, needing only 54 putts through two rounds, holing 242 feet worth of putts and gaining more than five strokes on the field.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” Kaiser said. “He’s stuck to that plan.” 

When Schauffele won the Tour Championship last year, he wasn’t even disappointed that he didn’t walk away with the season-long title. He was just thrilled to win, period.

The same might be true if he takes the BMW.

Whether it leads to a Ryder Cup berth sounds secondary.

“I just want to prove to myself that I can win again and be clutch,” he said. “I always thought I was a rather clutch player coming down the stretch, and this year has said otherwise. I’m trying to prove it to myself again.”

He’d prove it to Furyk and the rest of the U.S. team, too.

Getty Images

Watch: Pieters makes 9, snaps putter over knee

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 7, 2018, 7:40 pm

Thomas Pieters has had better weeks in golf, and his frustration boiled over during the second round of the European Masters.

Just two days after being passed over as a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup team, the 26-year-old shot a 7-over 77 to miss the cut in Switzerland, and he nonchantly snapped his putter in two over his knee in the process.

Pieters was up and down on Friday before falling apart on the par-5 14th hole with a quadruple-bogey 9. Even more remarkable than the relative ease with which he broke his putter in half was his ability to birdie two of his final four holes without his flatstick. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough to play the weekend. 

Getty Images

FedEx-d out? Spieth in danger of missing Tour Championship

By Nick MentaSeptember 7, 2018, 7:24 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship that his mind wouldn’t be set on any projections this week.

After two rounds at Aronimink, Spieth has slipped from 27th in the FedExCup points standings to a projected 32nd, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in two weeks. The three-time major winner sits in a tie for 48th on the leaderboard at 2 under par following rounds of 68-71.

Spieth has qualified for the season finale in each of his first five years on Tour. He walked away with both the Tour Championship title and the FedExCup in 2015.

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Marc Leishman and Emiliano Grillo are the two other players currently projected to drop below the cut-off.

Three falling out of the top 30 means three others are currently projected to crack the field at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele leads the tournament at 13 under par and is currently projected to move to sixth.

“I'm very aware of where I stood coming into the week,” Schauffele said Friday. “Obviously 41st isn't what we wanted coming into the week but, you know, something good here would definitely help.”

Alex Noren and Keegan Bradley trail by three at 10 under par. Noren is currently up 25 spots and Bradley up 24 spots to 25th and 28th, respectively.

“It's great. All the opportunity is right in front of me,” Bradley said. “I’ve got to go take it. That's what's great about the FedExCup Playoffs. You can go get it the last tournament of the year, to make the Tour Championship. That's fun.”

Getty Images

Tanihara leads Fitzpatrick by two at European Masters

By Associated PressSeptember 7, 2018, 7:11 pm

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131.

Tanihara is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Doug Ghim, and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick was 1 over for the tournament early in his round, then fired off seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That gave the member of Europe's losing 2016 Ryder Cup team the day's lowest score of 64 on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Full-field scores from the Omega European Championship

Ghim, a former top-ranked amateur who turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Englishman Fitzpatrick and Denmark's Bjerregaard.

Four early starters including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66) were in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer of Germany had a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

Chase Koepka shot a 65 that included 10 birdies and only four pars. The younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also had a double bogey on the par-3 16th. He starts the weekend five shots off the lead.

Two-time major champion John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

Getty Images

Like Tiger, Rory not as sharp on Day 2 at BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 7, 2018, 6:56 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods wasn’t the only BMW Championship co-leader who struggled to go low again Friday.

Rory McIlroy didn’t fare much better.

After a slow start, McIlroy birdied two of his last six holes to salvage a 1-under 69 and stay in the mix at Aronimink.

At 9-under 131, he dropped from a share of the early lead to four shots behind Xander Schauffele. McIlroy bested Woods by one shot, 69-70.

“It’s hard to stay patient whenever you know what you’ve done yesterday,” McIlroy said, referring to his opening 62. “I didn’t want to lose too much ground. I should have been a few better, but hopefully that’s it.”

Projected FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

McIlroy missed three more fairways than in his opening round, reducing his number of reasonable birdie chances. He holed only 45 feet worth of putts on Day 2.

“I thought they were a little slower today, for some reason,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t get the ball to the hole, and when I did I was reading too much break. I sort of battled the first 12 holes, and then it was nice to make a couple of birdies on the way in.”

