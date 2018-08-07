Getty Images

Spieth tries to reclaim spotlight from Thomas

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 8:00 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Spieth can continue his march on history this week at the PGA Championship ... and all anyone wants to talk about is the continued brilliance of Justin Thomas.

Imagine that scenario three years ago.

Members of the high school class of 2011 and friendly rivals, Spieth and Thomas, both 25, are inextricably linked – then, now and probably forever. With a two-year head start, Spieth has almost always enjoyed the upper hand, but now Thomas is slowly but surely turning the tables.

After his resounding victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Thomas now owns nine PGA Tour titles to Spieth’s 11. Thomas has absolutely been the better player recently – he has five victories alone in the past 12 months, while Spieth is winless over that same span. You’d have to go all the way back to Spieth’s days as a Texas tyke to find a full calendar year in which he went without a win.

“Getting into the winner’s circle is obviously something I would like to do,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t feel any added pressure from it. And I won’t. If it happens or doesn’t happen through the rest of this calendar year, I’m working in the right direction. I’m doing the right things. And if you get yourself in position enough, the bounces will go your way.”

But a debate that would have seemed unthinkable in the halcyon days of 2015 now at least has some traction: When they hang up their spikes, who will have the better career, Spieth or Thomas? There’s 20 more years to figure it out, but in the moment public sentiment seems to be drifting toward Thomas. He’s longer off the tee. He hits his irons higher. He’s a more consistent putter. And like Spieth, he’s learned how to play bigger events, after realizing that he didn’t have to be perfect to win.

History suggests that Spieth will play sublime golf again, probably very soon, and perhaps even this week at Bellerive. He has an opportunity to become just the sixth player to capture the career Grand Slam, but given his recent form – coupled with the emergence of Thomas, the defending PGA champion and No. 2-ranked player in the world – it doesn’t seem the most likely outcome on Sunday night.

“It seemed like Jordan pushed Justin to get going, and now Justin’s pushing Jordan to get going again,” Davis Love III said. “They’re going to go back and forth for quite a while, and probably win a lot of them, and I wouldn’t be surprised if both of them get the slam.”

This is Spieth’s second chance to join golf’s most exclusive club. Last year, he came in riding high off his adventurous Open victory and felt anxious about the week.

“If I worked up the leaderboard,” he said, “I knew it would create a lot of noise.”

Instead, it was eerily silent. He shot over par each of the first two rounds at Quail Hollow and finished in a tie for 28th, then conceded afterward that the PGA will be the toughest major for him to win, because the setups tend to favor the long hitters.

That’ll certainly be the case here at Bellerive, an already soft parkland-style course that was underwater Tuesday after heavy rain soaked the area. Long and straight works everywhere, but particularly at a 7,300-yard par 70 in which many of the par 4s are between 450 and 500 yards. Spieth will need to be at his best to hang, and finding that sweet spot has been an issue this season.

Spieth has regressed in almost all of the major statistical categories. He’s tied a career high for missed cuts (five), went a career-worst six consecutive events without a top-10 and generally hasn’t enjoyed the same week-to-week success, only giving himself a chance to win on a few occasions. It’s a testament to his grit and game-planning that two of those were majors. He almost stole the Masters, after a closing 64, and then was tied through 54 holes at The Open. That was the first time all season that he was within three shots of the lead heading into Sunday, but the final round was an almighty struggle, posting a birdieless 76 when an even-par round was all he needed to retain the claret jug.

“I try and focus on four tournaments a year,” he said. “I have a huge emphasis on them, and two of them I’ve had a chance to win on Sunday this year. So if I’m looking at it from that standpoint, it’s kind of mission accomplished with one to go.”

Indeed, in defeat, Spieth has remained as optimistic as ever. He chalked up his near-miss at Carnoustie to “two bad swings” that cost him a couple of shots. He said his putting is “starting to come back.” He pointed to Jack Nicklaus’ 19 career runners-up in majors, to how sometimes it’ll go his way and other times it won’t.

“This has been a building year for me,” he said.

But he’s also keenly aware of how his results stack up against his competition.

“I feel somewhat under the radar this year,” he said. “I’ve kind of felt that way a lot this year. I don’t mind it.”

That’s the position that Thomas once occupied, and then he used that competitive jealousy to fuel his rise to Player of the Year.

Spieth won’t ever truly be under the radar, of course – not as a three-time major winner, not with so much history at stake – but there is another dynamic at play here.

It’s finally Thomas’ time to hog more of the spotlight.

Steamy forecast on tap for final PGA in August

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 7, 2018, 10:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – Wet weather closed Bellerive Country Club twice on Tuesday, as rains made an already soft golf course even more receptive.

That rain will be replaced by plenty of heat over the next few days, making for a steamy week in the PGA’s final August hurrah.

Per weather.com, the next three days will feature mostly sunny skies and high of 93 by Friday. There’s a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, followed by a clear forecast on Sunday.

The PGA of America has already posted notice in the locker room about the weather’s impact on Bellerive’s greens: “Due to the expected high temperatures and high humidity over the next couple of days, greens speeds will remain slower than they are planned for the championship rounds.”

Koepka: Defending a major title is hard but exciting

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 10:00 pm

ST. LOUIS – Justin Thomas is trying to become the first player to win back-to-back PGA Championships since Tiger Woods in 2007, but if JT wants a more recent example of the challenges of defending a title he should look to Brooks Koepka.

In June, Koepka became the first player to win the U.S. Open in consecutive years since Curtis Strange in 1989, an accomplishment that was complicated by an injury that forced Koepka to miss much of the spring season on the PGA Tour.

“To defend your major is pretty tough,” Koepka said on Tuesday at Bellerive. “There's a reason that there's only a handful of guys that have ever done it, and I'm sure he's looking to do that this week, but everybody else out here is trying to knock him off.”

Although the challenges of defending a title, particularly a major championship, can be demanding, there’s also a unique sense of excitement that comes with having the opportunity.

“There's a different feeling when you show up and you're defending,” said Koepka, one of this week’s favorites considering he has top-15 finishes in his last three starts at the PGA Championship. “You can't wait to get out there. You're not anxious that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday would be over, but you're just excited to get that ball in the air on Thursday.”

Rory: Tiger will need to 're-learn' how to win

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:25 pm

ST. LOUIS – About the only thing missing from Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback season is a victory.

Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that Woods will need to “re-learn” to do it.

“There’s a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again,” McIlroy said. “He’s learned how to make a swing work for him again. He’s learning how to compete again. He’s learning what you have to do on the back nine of a major on Sunday. He’s building up all that, because even though he’s won 14 of these things, if you haven’t done it for a while, you still have to re-learn a few things, and I think he’s going through that stage.”

McIlroy was referring to Woods’ stirring run at The Open, where Woods led with eight holes left. He played 2 over the rest of the round and eventually tied for sixth.

Big picture, McIlroy said, even being competitive is “a phenomenal achievement already” considering where Woods was 18 months ago – in bed, and in pain, after another back surgery.

“He’s right there,” he said, “which is an unbelievable achievement.”

Rory to Spieth: Treat PGA week like any other

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:13 pm

ST. LOUIS – Rory McIlroy had some advice for Jordan Spieth – you know, from one guy searching for the career Grand Slam to another.

“Less expectations is better,” McIlroy said Tuesday during his pre-PGA Championship news conference. “Trying to take pressure off yourself, trying to treat it like any normal week, just trying to win the golf tournament that week and put it out of your head what winning this golf tournament would mean in terms of your legacy and your place in the game.”

This is Spieth’s second crack at becoming just the sixth player to win all four majors – last year, he tied for 28th at Quail Hollow. McIlroy has gone 0-for-4 at Augusta National since capturing the third leg of the slam in 2014, but he's finished in the top 10 in all four attempts.

“I can probably relate a little bit to what he’s feeling, but it’s a great position to be in,” McIlroy said. “Not many people have a chance to do something like that. It’s really cool to be a part of that conversation, and I think you have to embrace it, you have to relish it, you have to just go at it and know that, if you do win this week, you’re going to join a very, very elite club.

“It’s a big deal, but once you get out on the golf course and start the tournament, all you’re thinking about is trying to shoot good scores and hit good shots. He’s shown over the past few years that he’s mentally very good, so I’m sure he won’t have a problem.”

McIlroy has a pair of PGA titles, in 2012 at Kiawah Island and again in 2014 at Valhalla, and is considered one of the favorites here at Bellerive.

