Many pros wary of new venue for Byron Nelson

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 8:45 pm

DALLAS – Take one look around Trinity Forest Golf Club, and it’s clear that the PGA Tour has left the Four Seasons Resort in its rear-view mirror.

Gone are the verdant fairways and manicured greens of TPC Las Colinas, which hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson for more than 30 years. In its place is a sprawling expanse of scraggly hills, sandy dunes and exactly zero trees. It's either a gem of a links layout or a wasteland, depending on who you ask.

Tour pros are famous for becoming creatures of habit, and this week’s venue change marks one of the biggest shifts in recent years among the Tour’s regular stops. It’s no surprise, then, that many of them approached this tournament with a sense of trepidation.

Even Jordan Spieth, a Trinity Forest member and de facto ambassador for the tournament, offered a tepid assessment when asked about the layout last week.

“It’s grown on me a lot over the past six months,” Spieth said.

His endorsements became more full-throated once he got back on property, but there remains a lingering sentiment that Trinity Forest is not meant for everyone. Unpredictable bounces lie around every corner, and players will encounter shots here that they may see nowhere else this year outside the majors.

As he readied the course to take center stage, Trinity Forest director of grounds Kasey Kauff appeared keenly aware that his layout is about to take some blowback from players who get blown sideways by the Texas winds.

“We are ready to showcase this place on TV,” Kauff tweeted Tuesday. “Nothing like exposing yourself to criticism from others.”

Still less than two years removed from its official opening, the Coore-Crenshaw layout offers plenty of unique features: from the blind, uphill approach to the 630-yard 14th hole to the double green shared by Nos. 3 and 11 that measures more than 100 yards from one side to the other.

Players will have to negotiate some huge fairway bunkers. (Photo courtesy of Trinity Forest)

“Majorities just don’t like different, do they? This is just different than what we normally roll out and play,” said Adam Scott. “The greatest players have all managed to succeed out of their comfort zones, and learn to love links golf or parkland golf to succeed. … Whoever is going to win here this week will be someone who really embraces the different challenges of this golf.”

Scott is making his first return to this event in several years, but he is headlining a relatively weak field as far more regular participants opted to stay home for Trinity Forest’s debut. That list includes Dustin Johnson, who played each of the last four years in Irving; Jason Day, who made this event his first Tour win in 2010 and lost last year in a playoff; and 2012 champ Jason Dufner, who had played each of the last eight years.

After Billy Horschel netted 50 world ranking points for his win last year, the winner from this week’s watered-down field will receive only 34 points.

Part of that steep decline surely has to do with the hectic pre-U.S. Open schedule and the return of the Wells Fargo Championship to Quail Hollow, but part of it is also steeped in a “wait and see” approach many top names have adopted.

“I’m sure some of them are. There’s no doubt about it,” said two-time champ Sergio Garcia. “When you come to a new venue, there’s always a little bit of a question mark.”

While many stars will be watching from home this week, those that have ventured across town for Trinity Forest’s debut have, by and large, seemed to like what they see.

“If you go play the great courses in the world, there’s something here. From St. Andrews to Royal Melbourne to any kind of links to Pine Valley. It’s here,” said Ernie Els. “If they played a U.S. Open at Erin Hills and Chambers Bay, they can play one here. You can tuck flags away. It’s a wide open course, which is nice. But the second shot is where you miss shots, and that’s the mark of great architecture.”

For their part, tournament officials seem to have softened the edges of this unique layout to ensure its debut doesn’t fly off the rails during a week with steamy temps and no rain in the forecast. Several players were surprised by how soft the course was playing early in the week, with a belief that it would present a more true – albeit more difficult – test given firm and fast conditions.

“I think the course is probably going to play slower than it’s intended to play, being the first year and being this course is still growing,” said Trinity member Hunter Mahan. “I think the true vision of this golf course isn’t going to be quite realized just yet.”

The course may have 'forest' in its name, but it has no trees. (Photo courtesy of Trinity Forest)

The vast expanse of Trinity Forest is sure to expose players, both literally and figuratively. Opinions on its merits, already varied, are sure to become only more polarizing once the scores begin to count.

But while the challenges it presents are certainly different and unique, that’s nothing but a positive in the eyes of many.

“We get coddled in the way we get treated, but variety is one of the best attributes golf has, I think,” said Geoff Ogilvy. “I think this course will stand the test of time. It will be kind of one of those courses that go strength to strength. People will enjoy it every year they play it more and more. Getting guys out of their comfort zone, I think, is a good thing.”

Men's regionals: Who's in, out for NCAAs?

By Ryan LavnerMay 16, 2018, 11:17 pm

The NCAA Division I men’s regionals wrapped up Wednesday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the May 25-30 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the final results from the Raleigh (N.C.), Kissimmee (Fla.), Columbus (Ohio), Bryan (Texas), Norman (Okla.) and Stockton (Calif.) regionals:

Raleigh regional, at Lonnie Poole Golf Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Texas (-39)

Runner-up: Duke (-22)

Also moving on: N.C. State (-21), Augusta (-20), Arizona State (-18)

Better luck next year: Georgia Tech (-17), Middle Tennessee State (-16), California (-7)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Doug Ghim, Texas (-17)

Advancing individual: Pontus Nyholm, Campbell

Skinny: The top two seeds in this regional failed to make it through. Georgia Tech became just the third top seed that failed to advance to the NCAA Championship. The Yellow Jackets were the fourth-ranked team in the country, and they entered the postseason as one of the squads that could challenge Oklahoma State, 1 thru 5, but now they won’t be able to get the opportunity. Cal also had a disappointing end to its season, traveling across the country and finishing 10th. Junior Collin Morikawa, the top-ranked player in Golfstat’s individual rankings, also won’t be at nationals, after he failed to earn the lone spot awarded to the low individual on a non-advancing team. … Augusta became the second 12 seed to advance to the NCAA Championship. It’s some cool symmetry for the Jaguars: This is their first NCAA berth since 2011, the year that Patrick Reed led them to the national title – at Karsten Creek. They shot 14 under, the second-lowest round of the day, to make it through. … Texas won for the first time all season, powered by a 28-under effort from medalist Doug Ghim and Scottie Scheffler, who finished fourth. Ghim, who shared medalist honors at Big 12s, is now a serious contender for not just the Hogan Award but also the Haskins Award.

Kissimmee regional, at Reunion Resort:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Florida (-42)

Runner-up: UCF (-30)

Also moving on: Vanderbilt (-22), North Carolina (-21), Kent State (-20)

Better luck next year: Arizona (-18), Colorado State (-16), South Florida (-12)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Andy Zhang, Florida (-13)

Advancing individual: George Cunningham, Arizona

Skinny: The Gators set a school-record with a 42-under performance, avenging last year’s disappointing performance, when they failed to advance out of regionals as the top seed. … Top-seeded Vanderbilt entered the final round in a three-way tie for fifth, a coach’s worst nightmare, but the Commodores closed with an 11-under round just to keep pace in this low-scoring regional. … Host UCF was playing an hour from its campus, but the Knights took advantage of more than 15 practice rounds at Reunion to advance as the 10 seed. … South Florida plummeted four spots on the leaderboard, into eighth, after shooting 1 over on the final day – the only over-par round in the top 11. … Florida’s Zhang won his second consecutive start, after also capturing the SEC Championship.

Columbus regional, at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma State (-8)

Runner-up: Illinois (E)

Also moving on: UNLV (+15), Northwestern (+16), Texas Tech (+18)

Better luck next year: Penn State (+25), Michigan State (+32), Wake Forest (+35)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Kyle Mueller, Michigan (-5)

Advancing individual: Mueller

Skinny: Oklahoma State showed why it’s the best team in the country, with all five Cowboys finishing inside the top 19 individually. Standout freshman Matthew Wolff finished runner-up for the fourth time this season. … Illinois seems to be trending in the right direction. After winning the Big Ten title, the Illini had four counters finish inside the top 10 individually and hung tough with Oklahoma State on the most difficult regional course. … Texas Tech grabbed the fifth and final spot despite first-team All-American Fredrik Nilehn, who had missed the last three events with a back injury, shooting 13 over par. … On the final day, there was no movement among the top 8 on the leaderboard.

Bryan regional, at Traditions Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Texas A&M (-27)

Runner-up: Clemson (-18)

Also moving on: Baylor (-7), UCLA (+2), Kentucky (+10)

Better luck next year: Ole Miss (+13), South Carolina (+18)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M (-11)

Advancing individual: Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Skinny: The Aggies took care of business on their home course, while Clemson is headed back to Karsten Creek, where they won the NCAA title in the early 2000s. … Baylor coach Mike McGraw will also be returning to Stillwater, Okla., where he coached the team for several years but was fired a few years ago. … The most drama came for the fifth and final spot. Ole Miss was in position, but the Rebels shot 10 over in the final round. That included their top two starters playing the last two holes in 6 over par, allowing Kentucky to slide inside the cut line – but not without some drama. Senior leader Chip McDaniel went out in 40 on Wednesday, but he made four birdies coming home and then, needing just a par on the last to secure the Wildcats’ spot, dunked his 118-yard approach for a closing eagle to move on. … At least one Ole Miss player will be at nationals – Braden Thornberry earned the individual spot and now will have a chance to defend his NCAA title.  

Norman regional, at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma (-14)

Runners-up: BYU and North Florida (-13)

Also moving on: Auburn and Arkansas (-3)

Better luck next year: Florida State (-2), Virginia (-1), Pepperdine (E)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Travis Trace, North Florida (-11)

Advancing individual: Joshua McCarthy, Pepperdine

Skinny: The Sooners appear on a collision course with rival Oklahoma State, after winning their fourth title in their past five starts. Blaine Hale and Quade Cummins did the heavy lifting with a rare off-week from star Brad Dalke. … BYU will create some logistical issues for the NCAA Championship after a tie for second in this regional. The Cougars don’t play on Sundays, so now they will contest their third round on Thursday – the practice-round day for the other 29 teams in the field – which creates some concerns about competitiveness fairness. … Arkansas played its last five holes in 7 under to steal the fifth and final spot. … Pepperdine ended its wild week by finishing outside the cut line. The Waves went from ninth to second to eighth.

Stockton regional, at The Reserve at Spanos Park

Winner (click here for full team scores): Kansas (-20)

Runner-up: Stanford (-19)

Also moving on: Iowa State (-17), Alabama (-15), Oregon (-12)

Better luck next year: LSU (-7), Colorado (-2), TCU (+1), Southern Cal (+3)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Norman Xiong, Oregon (-15)

Advancing individual: Charles Corner, Texas El Paso

Skinny: LSU joins Georgia Tech as a top seed that failed to advance. That had happened only once in the six-regional setup prior to last year. Now, it’s happened three times in the past two years. … Kansas was an 8 seed that earned its first NCAA berth since 2000; Iowa State was a sneaky 10 seed that entered regionals with two wins in its past four starts. … Alabama advanced despite having only two players finish inside the top 35 individually. Wilson Furr and Jonathan Hardee were 17 under. … The Player of the Year race just got blown open, after USC’s Justin Suh (and the team) failed to advance to the NCAA Championship. Suh’s loss might be Oregon’s Xiong’s gain, however, after the Ducks sophomore won for the fifth time. Entering nationals, he’s the slight favorite to win the Haskins Award.

Vogel Monday qualifies for a fifth time this season

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 9:35 pm

DALLAS – At this point, T.J. Vogel has gotten used to comments from other players as soon as he shows up on the range at a PGA Tour Monday qualifier.

“They just tell me we’re only playing for three spots,” Vogel said.

As many pros can attest, Monday qualifiers are among the toughest grinds out there: often more than 100 players, each hungry for a potential shot at a big payday, playing for one of four spots in that week’s event. Most times, players who don’t shoot 5 under or better can head home before the final scores are tallied.

But Vogel has become something of a Monday wizard this year, having qualified for five different events this season despite only having conditional status on the Web.com Tour. That includes this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, where Vogel fired a 6-under 66 on Monday to finish second in the qualifier field.

“You’ve really got to have your good stuff that day, and it’s tough to just get out of bed and shoot 6 or 7 under,” Vogel said. “I’ve been fortunate enough that I’ve been playing really well. My putter has been hot, and that’s important for going low.”

Vogel’s success hasn’t just stopped at Monday, as he has made the cut in two of his four Tour starts this season. That includes a T-59 finish at Quail Hollow two weeks ago and a T-16 finish at the Valspar Championship in March, the latter of which he is using to finance a summer full of travel between longshot qualifiers.

Vogel’s goal is simply to earn enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for Web.com Tour Finals this fall, and he believes his 47-point total has him more than halfway to that goal. His run of success in one of the toughest crucibles has drawn parallels to Masters champ Patrick Reed, who earned the moniker “Mr. Monday” when he successfully Monday qualified for six different Tour events in 2012.

“It’s very cool to be able to qualify for an event and be able to play at this level,” Vogel said. “What he did was pretty amazing. Obviously, that’s something I’m striving for.”

Vogel described his Web.com status as “not very good,” and he has the option to pursue Monday qualifiers on the developmental circuit. But he prefers to take his chances at securing a more lucrative payday than battle full fields of Web shootouts that might offer six qualifying spots instead of four.

“It might even be easier to qualify for this Tour simply because the courses that the PGA Tour sets the qualifiers up, they’re more difficult,” he said. “I feel like if you take a look at the numbers, a lot of the Web qualifiers you have to shoot 8 under. That was a playoff last week in Knoxville, whereas I shoot 6 (under) this week and I’m in, no playoff. I see that happening a lot.”

Horschel happy win provided wife a platform

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 6:35 pm

DALLAS – Billy Horschel readily admits that the highlight of his AT&T Byron Nelson victory last year had nothing to do with him edging Jason Day in a playoff.

Horschel won the tournament’s final stop at TPC Las Colinas in dramatic fashion, ending a three-year victory drought and turning around his season. But at the time he had no idea that his wife, Brittany, would use the occasion to go public with her battle with alcoholism.

With Brittany celebrating two years of sobriety on Monday, Horschel remains amazed at the groundswell of support his family received in the wake of her announcement.

“It was the right time for us to win, because it gave us the right podium, the right platform to come out with our struggle, my wife’s struggle dealing with alcoholism,” Horschel said Wednesday. “That’s really the best thing that came out of me winning.”

Things have continued to progress for Horschel’s golf game in the months since, as he advanced to the BMW Championship last season and teamed with Scott Piercy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last month for his fifth career victory. While the scene for his title defense has shifted across town to Trinity Forest, he still has plenty of positive memories for what this tournament meant to his family, both on and off the course.

“Actually the last two years have been the best of our entire relationship,” Horschel said. “It’s been a long road to get here, and my wife still battles everyday like everyone else who deals with an addiction. It’s always going to be a disease, it’s going to be something they have to deal with every day to try and maintain their sobriety. But she’s got a great support staff at home, she’s got great friends.”

Good week and Scott can claim U.S. Open spot

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 6:22 pm

DALLAS – Adam Scott is making a rare start this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson as he continues his quest to keep his majors streak alive.

Scott has played in 67 straight majors, dating back to 2001, a run that is second only to Sergio Garcia among active players, but he is not yet exempt for the upcoming U.S. Open. This week presents a prime opportunity to punch his ticket to Shinnecock Hills, with the top 60 in next week’s Official World Golf Ranking earning exemptions and Scott up to No. 65 in the world after his T-11 finish at The Players Championship.

As a result, he’s one of the headliners this week as the tournament debuts at Trinity Forest Golf Club, making just his third return to Dallas since winning this event at TPC Las Colinas in 2008.

“I know I’ve got to move up five spots, but I figure if I play well, I might be able to do that,” Scott said. “I feel like my game is in a place where I’m not going to come in here and say I should win, but I’m going to be trying my hardest to win this tournament this week and then I’ll take anything from there.”

Based on current projections, Scott will likely need a top-10 finish this week to have a chance of making the top 60. Should he fall short, he’ll still have two remaining paths to qualification: a spot in sectional qualifying on June 4, or one inside the top 60 at the second and final rankings cutoff on June 11.

The latter option is still on his mind, as Scott currently plans to play each of the next two events to boost his world ranking and is even mulling a return to the FedEx St. Jude Classic should he need one last crack at making the top 60.

Scott is already playing his third week in a row, and typically plays a relatively light schedule. But if he plays his way through Memphis, it would mean that the U.S. Open would be his seventh event in as many weeks. He’s therefore hoping to take care of business this week and avoid a last-minute sweat.

“Obviously I want to get into the U.S. Open, but it’s not my last chance, either,” he said. “I’m prepared to play the next few weeks and play my way in right to the end if I have to. But I’d love to play really well this week and have a chance to win and hopefully lock up a spot in the U.S. Open, and then I can schedule myself really nicely the next few weeks.”

