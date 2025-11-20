Anthony Kim fires lowest score since 2011 as he contends in Saudi Arabia

Could Anthony Kim earn his way back to LIV Golf?

The 40-year-old Kim, who served as a wild-card player for the Saudi-backed circuit for two seasons before being relegated in August. He entered this week’s PIF Saudi International, the final leg of the Asian Tour’s International Series, needing to win – and some help – to finish among the top two in series points and regain LIV membership.

Well, through 36 holes at Riyadh Golf Club, Kim is tied for third following a second-round, 7-under 64 on Friday.

“My wife told me that if I make less bogeys than birdies, my score will be good, so I followed that direction well today,” said Kim, who is three shots back of leader Caleb Surratt, who plays for LIV’s Legion XIII.

“I’m finally starting to see some of the work show,” Kim added. “I haven’t been able to swing like I have been in practice rounds and back at home in tournament golf, but it’s starting to show up and starting to feel more comfortable out here.”

It’s his best round since Kim shot 64 in the final round of the DP World Tour’s 2011 Barclays Singapore Open. Kim’s last worldwide win came at the PGA Tour’s 2010 Shell Houston Open.

Kim struggled in his two seasons on LIV, posting just one top-25 finish – a T-25 in Dallas this year – in 24 starts. He’s now made four of five cuts on the Asian Tour, though he’s No. 127 in the International Series rankings, meaning a win, and those 324 points, can’t bump No. 1 Scott Vincent, a former LIV player who leads at 325.59 points. Japan’s Yosuke Asaji is second at 285.3 points, followed by Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena (232.28), Australia’s Lucas Herbert (202.95) and American Ollie Schniederjans (197.87). Asaji missed the cut.

Seven LIV or former LIV players are T-6 or better, including Thomas Pieters in second at 13 under and two players T-3 along with Kim, Tyrrell Hatton and Josele Ballester.

Texas Tech junior Adam Bresnu, who hails from Morocco and won the Nicklaus Award last season while at NJCAA Odessa College, is tied for ninth.