Anthony Kim keeps LIV spot via Promotions event

Anthony Kim is staying on LIV.

The 40-year-old Kim, who has spent each of the past two years competing as a wild-card player on the Saudi-backed circuit, retained his card with a third-place finish in the four-round LIV Promotions event, which wrapped up Sunday at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida.

Also earning cards were a pair of 35-year-olds, medalist Richard T. Lee of Canada (11 under) and Sweden’s Bjorn Hellgren, who closed in 64 to end up at 6 under (scores were reset twice, after each of the first two rounds).

Kim, who was exempt into the second round, shot 69 to make the second cut, then went 66-69 on the weekend to finish two shots clear of four players at T-4. On Sunday, he birdied three of five holes starting at No. 7, then added another at the par-5 16th, two holes after he canned an 18-foot par save at the par-4 14th.

Lee was runner-up at the 2006 U.S. Junior when he was just 15 years old. He qualified for the U.S. Open the next year at Oakmont, only to withdraw mid-championship with a wrist injury. He turned pro the following week. He owns seven wins between the Asian and Korean tours.

Hellgren was a teammate of Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger at Florida State before turning pro in 2013. He won last year’s Saudi Open on the Asian Tour.

Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner and former Ryder Cupper who stepped away from competitive golf for a dozen years, didn’t crack the top 35 in 10 starts in his debut season with LIV. This past year, he was marginally better, posting one top-25 – a T-25 in Dallas – and finishing No. 55 in points, one spot better than in 2024.

However, Kim did cap his year by tying for fifth at the PIF Saudi International, an Asian Tour event played last November. It was Kim’s best finish since 2011.