Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josele Ballester wins first professional event at Saudi International

  
Published November 22, 2025 04:38 PM
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
November 21, 2025 06:05 PM
Rex Hoggard reports on the fates of some FedEx Top 100 bubble players fighting for a chance to play in all full-field PGA Tour events next year, including those that will fall short of the goal.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Former U.S. Amateur champion Josele Ballester closed with a 6-under 65 for a three-shot victory Saturday in the Saudi International for his first professional victory.

It was the final event of the International Series on the Asian Tour. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Yosuki Asaji of Japan finished atop the rankings to earn the two spots on LIV Golf for next year.

Vincent was part of LIV Golf in 2024 but finished 50th in the standings and was relegated out of the Saudi-funded league.

Ballester, who played his college golf at Arizona State, joined the Fireballs team on LIV Golf last summer. He had two top-10 finishes in his six starts.

The Spaniard started the final round one shot behind and finished at 22-under 262, three ahead of Caleb Surratt (69). Anthony Kim (70) tied for fifth, eight shots behind, for his best finish since he returned to golf last year on LIV after a 12-year hiatus.