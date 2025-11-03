LIV Golf expands its pathways for 2026 season

LIV Golf is expanding its pathways for 2026.

The Saudi-backed tour announced Monday that it will provide the top two finishers in this year’s International Series points race with full-time spots on LIV next season, up from previous years in which only the season-long winner received a place on LIV. The LIV Promotions event, scheduled for Jan. 8-11 at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida, will also increase its offerings, going from the winner to the top two finishers being promoted to LIV for the upcoming season.

LIV’s 2026 season begins Feb. 5-7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There are just two events remaining in this year’s International Series, which included nine events sanctioned by the Asian Tour – the Moutai Singapore Open (Nov. 6-9) and PIF Saudi International (Nov. 19-22). Scott Vincent, who previously competed on LIV before being relegated after last year, and Miguel Tabuena are currently the two leading points earners.

The Promotions event, now in its third year, offered three spots in its first edition before trimming to only one last year. It will continue its previous format, however, with a cut being made after each of the first two rounds and scores being reset after 36 holes.

The top-10 finishers and ties will receive exemptions into the 2026 International Series events.

Here is the exemption criteria for the upcoming LIV Promotions in January:

Category A: Qualifiers for Round 1



2025 Walker Cup and 2025 Palmer Cup Players

Runner-up of the following last played amateur events in 2025:

US Amateur Championship

The Amateur Championship

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Latin America Amateur Championship

European Amateur Championship

African Amateur Championship

NCAA Championship (Individual)

Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

Leading 15 available players from within the top 50 World Amateur Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025 (excluding players exempt into round 2)

Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final 2025 International Series Rankings (excluding those players exempt into round two)

Winners of Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, KPGA Korean Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour-sanctioned tournaments in the 2025 calendar year (excluding those players exempt into round 2)

Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 Data Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025 (excluding those players who are exempt into Round 2)

Invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

Category B: Exemptions into Round 2

The following players are exempt from Round 1 and are automatically eligible to participate in Round 2:

