Patrick Reed back in front, leads entering weekend at Qatar Masters

  
Published February 6, 2026 12:27 PM
DOHA, Qatar — Patrick Reed birdied two of his last three holes Friday for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters as the American tries to wrap up a career-changing month in the Middle East with another victory.

Reed took advantage of late scoring opportunities at Doha Golf Club. He drove just short of the reachable par-4 16th to set up a pitch-and-putt birdie, then chose to lay up from 272 yards on the par-5 18th with water down the left side. Reed hit wedge to 7 feet for birdie.

That put him at 12-under 132, one shot ahead of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden, who had a 66. Daniel Hillier of New Zealand (69) and Richard Sterne of South Africa (66) were another shot back.

Reed came over to the Middle East a month ago while preparing for his fifth season on LIV Golf. But he won the Dubai Desert Classic, revealed he still had not signed a contract with LIV and then couldn’t agree on a new deal with the Saudi-funded league.

Reed is playing a DP World Tour schedule this year with an eye toward returning to the PGA Tour. A victory in Qatar would all but lock up one of the 10 tour cards offered to leading European tour players who are not yet PGA Tour members.