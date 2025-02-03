Skip navigation
2025 KORN FERRY TOUR SCHEDULE

Date Tournament Venue Purse Defending Champion/Winner
Jan. 12-15 The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis
Paradise Island, Bahamas 		$1,000,000 Hank Lebioda
Jan. 19-22 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Abaco Club The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas 		$1,000,000 Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama
Panama City, Panama 		$1,000,000 Josh Teater
Feb. 6-9 Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Bogota, Colombia 		$1,000,000 Kyle Westmoreland
Feb. 27-March 2 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro Jockey Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina 		$1,000,000 Justin Suh
March 6-9 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club
Santiago, Chile 		$1,000,000 Taylor Dickson
April 3-6 Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Savannah, Georgia 		$1,000,000 Jeremy Gandon
April 16-19 LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club
Lakewood Ranch, Florida 		$1,000,000 Neal Shipley
April 24-27 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club
Arlington, Texas 		$1,000,000 Johnny Keefer
May 1-4 Tulum Championship PGA Riviera Maya
Tulum, Mexico 		$1,000,000 Bryson Nimmer
May 15-18 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Missouri 		$1,000,000 S.H. Kim
May 22-25 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tennessee 		$1,000,000 Pontus Nyholm
May 29-June 1 UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club
Raleigh, North Carolina 		$1,000,000 Trace Crowe
June 5-8 BMW Charity Pro-am Thornblade Club
Greer, South Carolina 		$1,000,000 Austin Smotherman
June 19-22 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Crestview Country Club
Wichita, Kansas 		$1,000,000 Myles Creighton
June 26-29 Memorial Health Championship Panther Creek Country Club
Springfield, Illinois 		$1,000,000 Austin Smotherman
July 10-13 The Ascendant presented by Blue TPC Colorado
Berthoud, Colorado 		$1,000,000 Neal Shipley
July 17-20 Price Cutter Charity Championship Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Missouri 		$1,000,000 Chandler Blanchet
July 24-27 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank The Glen Club
Glenview, Illinois 		$1,000,000 Johnny Keefer
July 31-Aug. 3 Utah Championship Ogden Golf & Country Club
Ogden, Utah 		$1,000,000 Julian Suri
Aug. 7-10 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Nebraska 		$1,000,000 Christo Lamprecht
Aug. 14-17 Albertsons Boise Open Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho 		$1,500,000 Emilio Gonzalez
Sept. 11-14 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation* Vanderbilt Legends Club
Franklin, Tennessee 		$1,500,000 Zach Bauchou
Sept. 18-21 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship* Ohio State University Golf Club
Columbus, Ohio 		$1,500,000 John VanDerLaan
Oct. 2-5 Compliance Solutions Championship* The Patriot Golf Club
Owasso, Oklahoma 		$1,000,000 Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Oct. 9-12 Korn Ferry Tour Championship* French Lick Golf Course
French Lick, Indiana 		$1,500,000 Chandler Blanchet
* = Korn Ferry Tour Finals event