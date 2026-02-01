In just three starts, Korn Ferry Tour’s Ian Holt already a win away from promotion

Ian Holt made Korn Ferry Tour history on Sunday.

Holt captured the Panama Championship to become the first KFT player to win two of the season’s first three tournaments. Holt, who won the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic earlier this month, fired a closing 3-under 67 at Panama Golf Club in Panama City to finish at 8 under, two shots better than Adam Hadwin, the PGA Tour veteran who lost full status after last season.

Trevor Cone was solo third at 4 under while Cole Hammer, Ian Gilligan and Jeremy Gandon tied for fourth at 3 under. Hammer was tied with Holt at the turn Sunday before shooting 4 over on his final nine.

Third-round leader Tyler Duncan closed in 75 to slip to T-7. He carded two double bogeys and a triple in that final round.

Holt, who carded six birdies on the final day, not only leads the KFT points list by over 500 points, but he’s just one victory away from a battlefield promotion to the PGA Tour. In the KFT’s history, 13 players have earned their PGA Tour cards with three-win KFT seasons. The most recent was Matt McCarty in 2024, and Jason Gore, in 2005, required the fewest amount of starts, graduating to the PGA Tour after just 11 KFT events. Gore went on to win that season on the PGA Tour as well.