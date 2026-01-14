Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Korn Ferry Tour player in contention in Bahamas while using withdrawn player’s dad as caddie

  
Published January 14, 2026 02:16 PM

As a conditional Korn Ferry Tour member, Roger Sloan wasn’t planning on starting his season in the Bahamas.

Then came a unique opportunity.

Noah Goodwin, who lost his PGA Tour card last season, was forced to withdraw from the season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic in Paradise Island because of a nagging hip injury. Goodwin’s dad, Jeff, a former university professor and his son’s caddie, then decided to offer his services to anyone in need.

That person ended up being the 38-year-old Sloan, who got in as an alternate from Goodwin’s WD.

“I’m scrambling,” Sloan said. “I book a flight, I don’t have a caddie, and I don’t have a room. The room block is unavailable now, it’s so last minute, so I don’t even have a place to stay.”

Sloan’s regular caddie for when the KFT shifts stateside in a couple months connected Sloan with Goodwin, who also had an extra room for Sloan.

“I gobbled that up,” Sloan said. “Are you kidding me? I’m going to get a caddie and roommate all in the same go? Sign me up.”

Sloan and Goodwin met Saturday night, had dinner, and four days later, Sloan entered Wednesday’s final round a shot off the lead.