Korn Ferry Tour player in contention in Bahamas while using withdrawn player’s dad as caddie

As a conditional Korn Ferry Tour member, Roger Sloan wasn’t planning on starting his season in the Bahamas.

Then came a unique opportunity.

Noah Goodwin, who lost his PGA Tour card last season, was forced to withdraw from the season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic in Paradise Island because of a nagging hip injury. Goodwin’s dad, Jeff, a former university professor and his son’s caddie, then decided to offer his services to anyone in need.

That person ended up being the 38-year-old Sloan, who got in as an alternate from Goodwin’s WD.

“I’m scrambling,” Sloan said. “I book a flight, I don’t have a caddie, and I don’t have a room. The room block is unavailable now, it’s so last minute, so I don’t even have a place to stay.”

Sloan’s regular caddie for when the KFT shifts stateside in a couple months connected Sloan with Goodwin, who also had an extra room for Sloan.

“I gobbled that up,” Sloan said. “Are you kidding me? I’m going to get a caddie and roommate all in the same go? Sign me up.”

Sloan and Goodwin met Saturday night, had dinner, and four days later, Sloan entered Wednesday’s final round a shot off the lead.