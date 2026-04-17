Chizzy Iwai has thoughts of 58, shoots 63 for lead at JM Eagle LA Championship

LOS ANGELES — Chizzy Iwai played her first seven holes in 7 under, capped by an eagle on the par-5 16th, and shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the JM Eagle LA Championship.

The tournament at El Caballero Country Club — the tree-lined layout subbing for Wilshire Country Club for the second straight year because of course renovations — is the final event before the major Chevron Championship next week in Houston.

Former UCLA player Patty Tavatanakit was tied for second at 65 with Sei Young Kim and Suvichaya Vinijchaitham.

Iwai opened her morning round with a par on No. 10, then birdied the next five and eagled the 16th.

“Good tee time in morning, so very peaceful and I feel comfortable,” the 23-year-old Japanese player said “I had a feeling so relaxing. I had a good feeling.”

On her second nine, she added birdies on Nos. 1 and 5. She matched the lowest score in the two years at El Caballero.

“A little bit thinking 58 or 59,” she said. “But golf is not easy.”

Iwai won the Mexico Riviera Maya Open last year for her first LPGA Tour victory. Twin sister Akie Iwai was second a year ago at El Caballero and won the Portland Classic last summer for her first LPGA title. Akie Iwai shot 70 on Thursday, playing in the group ahead of her sister.

Tavatanakit had eight birdies and a bogey in the morning session.

“My ball-striking felt really good,” Tavatanakit said. “Just a solid day. Made a lot of putts.”

Lauren Coughlin, the winner two weeks ago at Shadow Creek outside Las Vegas, topped the group at 66.

Hannah Green, the 2023 and 2024 winner at Wilshire, shot 67.

“I just feel very comfortable when I’m back here in LA,” Green said. “Doesn’t really matter if it’s Wilshire.”

The Australian has three worldwide wins this year — the HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour along with the Women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA.

Hyo Joo Kim was at 68 along with former UCLA star Lilia Vu. Kim leads the tour with two victories, winning in consecutive weeks in the Bay Area and Arizona.

Canadian amateur Aphrodite Deng also shot 68. Fellow amateur Asterisk Talley had an early double bogey in a 70 in the 17-year-old’s first start since losing the lead on the second nine at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Defending champion Ingrid Lindblad shot 69. Former UCLA player Alison Lee also shot 69 in her first event following maternity leave in 2025.

Former University of Southern California player Lizette Salas had a 72. She’s playing for the first time since 2024 after recovering from a back injury.